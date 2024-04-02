"TV OFF", "He's done enough already" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo gets subbed out after scoring hat-trick for Al-Nassr against Abha

Fans have reacted to Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo getting subbed off just after half-time in the Saudi Pro League game at Abha on Tuesday (April 2).

The 39-year-old sizzled with a first-half hat-trick, while Sadio Mane and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem also got on the scoresheet as the visitors led 5-0 at the break.

Ronaldo opened the scoring inside 11 minutes with his 62nd career free-kick, driving a low and powerful effort to the left of the goalkeeper. Ten minutes later, he produced an even better effort, curling the ball to the right of a transfixed Abha custodian.

After Mane made it 3-0 in the 33rd minute, Ronaldo was played through on goal. The Portuguese produced a sumptuous lob, which was barely touched by the onrushing Abha goalkeeper, as the ball nestled into the net, giving Ronaldo his 65th career hat-trick for club and country.

With a win all but a foregone conclusion, Ronaldo was brought off a few minutes into the second period. One fan tweeted:

"TV off..."

Another chimed in:

"He's done enough already (followed by a GOAT emoji)"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

With Abdulrahman Ghareeb also entering the party in the 51st minute, Luis Castro's side are set to retain their 12-point gap with runaway leaders Al-Hilal, who are leading 1-0 against Al-Akhdoud.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a superb first full season in Saudi Arabian footbll with Al-Nassr, whom he joined on a free transfer in December 2022.

With his hat-trick against Abha on Tuesday, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged an impressive 36 goals and 11 assists in 35 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 29 goals and nine assists in 23 outings in the league.

The Portugal captain has also struck six times and also bagged an assist in eight games in the AFC Champions League, where Al-Alami lost 3-1 on penalties to Al-Ain after a 4-4 draw on aggregate in the quarterfinals.

His other competitive goal in club football this season has come in the King's Cup, where Al-Nassr are into the semifinals, where they play Al-Khaleej on May 4.

