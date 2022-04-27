"TV staying off" "Another unbearable horror show loading" - Liverpool fans livid with one player's inclusion in the starting XI against Villarreal

Liverpool fans have reacted to Jurgen Klopp's starting XI with reservations over the selection of Jordan Henderson ahead of a huge UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal on April 27.

The Reds are looking to take the ascendancy in the first leg to then head to Spain next week in the driving seat.

Klopp has decided to go with the Liverpool skipper in midfield alongside Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho. Reds fans are not too pleased with the decision given the form of Naby Keita as of late.

Henderson has been Klopp's go-to midfielder for large spades of the season but Keita's impressive performances as of late have been heralded around Anfield.

In attack, Klopp has gone with the formidable trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz, who have wreaked havoc on defences since the latter's arrival in January.

Ibrahima Konate has been given yet another start in the Champions League and will look to get on the scoresheet for a third game running. But it is Henderson's inclusion which has drawn the ire of Reds fans, with the skipper coming in for criticism from the Anfield faithful over his inclusion.

Here are some reactions to Liverpool's starting XI for their huge collision with Villareal in the Champions League:

Alex @lynchyyy8 @UniqueRiggers Don’t see why we started henderson in a game like this ffs @UniqueRiggers Don’t see why we started henderson in a game like this ffs

.^' @jigarpool Why the fuck does he keep playing Henderson man, he's the sole reason we aren't top of the table in the prem Why the fuck does he keep playing Henderson man, he's the sole reason we aren't top of the table in the prem

Real Hater @HamzaAzizz Like i actually want to know what hendo offers that keita doesn’t in 2022 Like i actually want to know what hendo offers that keita doesn’t in 2022

Ntshiza Diesel @ntshizadiesel @LFC Damn another unbearable Henderson horror show loading🙄 but most definitely a masterclass from the other World Class 10. @LFC Damn another unbearable Henderson horror show loading🙄 but most definitely a masterclass from the other World Class 10.💣💥🔥🔥🔥

Liverpool eyeing an unprecedented quadruple

Liverpool have been in scintillating form this season

Jurgen Klopp's men may end the season with a quadruple of trophies for the first time in not just the club's history but English football. They have already wrapped up the Carabao Cup having beaten Chelsea on penalties in February.

Liverpool will face the Blues once again on May 14 as they look to win the FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium. They may have the Premier League title in their hands by that point, with Klopp's side currently sitting second in the league.

The Reds trail Manchester City by a mere point with four games remaining and will hope Pep Guardiola's side slip up so that they can capitalize to win their second Premier League crown under Klopp.

If they can get past a stern Villarreal side, they could play the Cityzens in the final, with Pep Guardiola's side currently 4-3 up on aggregate after a thrilling first leg win. Should they win all four trophies, the Reds will have completed one of, if not, the most incredible seasons in football history.

