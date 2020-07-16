Arsenal came back from behind to record a sensational 2-1 victory over champions Liverpool and keep their European hopes alive. Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson capitalised on two errors from the visitors after Sadio Mane had earlier broken the deadlock.

The Reds were a pale shadow of themselves this game, committing two horrendous errors and failing to apply the finishing touches to a few fine passages of play in the second-half.

The Reds did trouble Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta's change in formation and in-game management helped the cause as the Gunners won their first EPL game against Liverpool since April 2015.

Liverpool's loss to Arsenal means they can no longer reach the 100 points club ✋ pic.twitter.com/wqaQOFoD0H — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 15, 2020

3 - Since 2003-04 when we have full shot data available, this was Arsenal's fewest number of shots attempted in a Premier League victory (3), and the largest difference between shots taken and faced in a Gunners win (21: 3 to 24). Snatched. pic.twitter.com/ifSGBF7z3G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2020

It was not the kind of start one would expect from an Arsenal versus Liverpool fixture, as the Gunners sat back with a five-man defence.

Roberto Firmino's excellent work off the ball almost resulted in a goal for him and an embarrassing moment for Emiliano Martinez.

However, a brilliant piece of interchange between Firmino and Andy Robertson down the left unlocked the Arsenal back line in a flash. The latter's willingness to get into advanced positions found an unmarked Mane, who just couldn't have missed.

6 - Sadio Mané has scored six goals against Arsenal in the Premier League, only against Crystal Palace (nine) does he have more in the competition. Authority. pic.twitter.com/9VZzZ728E4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2020

#LFC pressure Arsenal out of possession and lovely play between Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson is wonderfully read and finished by Sadio Mane.



Arsenal 0-1 LFC — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 15, 2020

Andy Robertson → Sadio Mané ⚽️



The left-wing link-up strikes again for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/R1mClMGuVH — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 15, 2020

Sadio Mane has been directly involved in 24 Premier League goals this season, only Vardy (27), Salah (28) and KDB (29) have been involved in more.



Another big season from him. 🇸🇳🙌 pic.twitter.com/8w2MtMEsdM — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 15, 2020

Mané at the Emirates in a black away kit it was over before it started — R8 (@Nabyllionaire) July 15, 2020

What followed 12 minutes later was something no one would have ever imagined - a Virgil van Dijk error.

The Dutchman was casual on the ball as Reiss Nelson closed down on him, not realising that Lacazette was sneaking around when he passed it back to Alisson. The Frenchman took his chance with aplomb, rounding the Liverpool shot-stopper and firing the ball past him.

Virgil van Dijk has made an error directly leading to a goal for the first time in the Premier League this season.



It's only his second in the competition since joining Liverpool. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/X4SWedxVDK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 15, 2020

At the end of this game Van Dijk takes off his mask to reveal Kolasinac. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) July 15, 2020

Virgil van Dijk: human after all pic.twitter.com/Ctm0aZr7Qn — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 15, 2020

VVD is now Arsenal's most creative player since Thierry Henry in 2002-03 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) July 15, 2020

Virgil van Dijk vs Arsenal (A) | Brick Wall, Tackles, Headers | Best defender in the world? 🇳🇱🔥🥇 pic.twitter.com/lfLV6Y31yR — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) July 15, 2020

Van Dijk there, showing the defensive composure and discipline that's usually good for a 3-year contract extension at Arsenal. #ARSLIV — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 15, 2020

Lacazette then turned provider on the cusp of half-time, capitalising on a shambolic error from Alisson of all players to pick out Nelson. The youngster adjusted himself quickly before finding the back of the net to put Arsenal in front.

⚽️ Reiss Nelson scores his 1st PL goal - is the 5th player aged 20 or younger to score in PL for Arsenal this season, after Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah & Joe Willock pic.twitter.com/x1fXQUggdw — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 15, 2020

Graeme Souness: “There’s periods in this game where these Liverpool players are in armchairs. They are drifting.” — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 15, 2020

Most errors directly leading to goals by Liverpool players in the Premier League since 2016/17:



❍ Alisson (4)

❍ Simon Mignolet (3)

❍ Adrián, Loris Karius, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum (2) — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 15, 2020

Jurgen Klopp cannot believe what he's seeing from his players today 😱#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/ZXu0aTqRCP — Goal (@goal) July 15, 2020

This is the first time since December 2016 that Liverpool have gone in behind at half-time despite scoring the opening goal.



That game against West Ham was also the last time they made two errors leading directly to a goal in the opening half.#ARSLIV https://t.co/porKz2r1Jh — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 15, 2020

Arteta 3-4-3 tactics now paying off. Excellent #afc pressing, especially by Nelson and Lacazette, forcing #lfc errors. Lacazette dropping off, almost false 9, troubling Fabinho. Liverpool sloppy, mistakes by Van Dijk and Alisson. Arsenal alert, quick to pounce. #ARSLIV 2-1 h-t. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 15, 2020

The Reds then turned on the heat in the second half, registering no fewer than nine shots on goal between the restart and 65th minute mark.

While a few of their efforts were off target, Martinez stood up to his task to keep out Mohamed Salah a couple of times.

Arsenal still with just two total shots in the game - from the errors that led to goals.



Liverpool have 17. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 15, 2020

Arsenal completed just 24 passes in the first 25 minutes of the second half vs. Liverpool. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 15, 2020

The well-earned victory takes the Gunners to 53 points, just two behind arch-rivals and seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur. While their European ambitions are alive, Liverpool now have no chance of reaching 100 points.

Klopp's men have won just three of their seven games since the restart. They may have won the title comprehensively, but will not have the opportunity of rewriting as many records as they'd have liked.

More so, the manner of defeat and inability to respond after going behind would have frustrated the Liverpool boss more than anything.

Liverpool's defeat to Arsenal means that Jürgen Klopp's side can no longer earn 100+ points in the Premier League this season.



Thanks to Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola's Man City record is safe. 😍 pic.twitter.com/aOvtf71Oes — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 15, 2020

It’s concerning how much Liverpool miss Jordan Henderson. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 15, 2020

Liverpool-going-for-the-title would definitely beat Liverpool-already-won-the-title — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) July 15, 2020