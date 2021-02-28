Twitter erupts as Arsenal record 3-1 comeback victory against Leicester City

Arsenal jeopardized Leicester City's UEFA Champions League hopes with a deserved 3-1 victory at the King Power Stadium. The Gunners were beaten by the Foxes earlier this season but did well to record a much-needed result away from home.
Mikel Arteta's side went behind in the opening exchanges of the game, as Youri Tielemans scored a fine goal to break the deadlock. However, Arsenal piled on the pressure and struck back brilliantly in the first half. With several key players on the bench, Willian was chosen to lead the line with Alexandre Lacazette and the Brazilian made a telling contribution.
His freekick was headed into the back of the net brilliantly by David Luiz, as the two former Chelsea stars combined to score a well-worked goal. The Gunners turned the game on its head before the interval from the penalty spot after Wilfred Ndidi was adjudged to have handled the ball.
Lacazette made no mistake from the penalty area and completed the comeback for his side, as Arsenal went into halftime with a deserved lead.
Arsenal record crucial victory away from home
Nicolas Pepe added gloss to the scoreline in the second half with a close-range tap in, and the Gunners saw off the game rather comfortably after struggling in the opening exchanges.
Arteta and co produced one of their best performances of the season and will look to build on their impressive victory in the coming weeks. For Leicester City, manager Brendan Rodgers will be sweating over the fitness of Harvey Barnes, who was stretchered off in the second half with a suspected ankle problem.
On that note, here are the best tweets from a brilliant contest at the King Power Stadium.