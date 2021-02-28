Twitter erupts as Arsenal record 3-1 comeback victory against Leicester City

Arsenal jeopardized Leicester City's UEFA Champions League hopes with a deserved 3-1 victory at the King Power Stadium. The Gunners were beaten by the Foxes earlier this season but did well to record a much-needed result away from home.

Mikel Arteta's side went behind in the opening exchanges of the game, as Youri Tielemans scored a fine goal to break the deadlock. However, Arsenal piled on the pressure and struck back brilliantly in the first half. With several key players on the bench, Willian was chosen to lead the line with Alexandre Lacazette and the Brazilian made a telling contribution.

His freekick was headed into the back of the net brilliantly by David Luiz, as the two former Chelsea stars combined to score a well-worked goal. The Gunners turned the game on its head before the interval from the penalty spot after Wilfred Ndidi was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Lacazette made no mistake from the penalty area and completed the comeback for his side, as Arsenal went into halftime with a deserved lead.

Arsenal record crucial victory away from home

Nicolas Pepe added gloss to the scoreline in the second half with a close-range tap in, and the Gunners saw off the game rather comfortably after struggling in the opening exchanges.

Arteta and co produced one of their best performances of the season and will look to build on their impressive victory in the coming weeks. For Leicester City, manager Brendan Rodgers will be sweating over the fitness of Harvey Barnes, who was stretchered off in the second half with a suspected ankle problem.

On that note, here are the best tweets from a brilliant contest at the King Power Stadium.

Forget Fulham away. That was Willian’s best performance in an Arsenal shirt. Both in and out of possession, he was pretty much faultless. Hats off to him. Two top performances in a row after the criticism he was getting last week is a big statement. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 28, 2021

Arsenal beat Leicester, who miss out on the chance to go above Manchester United into second place 👀 pic.twitter.com/D1QCFVEjn2 — Goal (@goal) February 28, 2021

Nicolas Pépé wanted to play with “a RB who constantly overlaps,drawing players so he has room to operate”



•Cédric & Pépé found each other 31 times vs Leicester

•Compared to 7 passes between Pépé & Bellerín vs Man City



Pépé’s performance today was one of his best for Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/14Ey0h159z — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) February 28, 2021

4 - Nicolas Pépé has scored four goals in his last seven Premier League starts for Arsenal, as many as in his previous 21 starts in the competition combined. Influence. pic.twitter.com/phBRxjzocD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2021

Arsenal have beaten Leicester away from home in the Premier League for the first since September 2015.



Mikel Arteta played for Arsenal that day. 😅#afc pic.twitter.com/BwcJspM33I — afcstuff (@afcstuff) February 28, 2021

Arsenal not letting us down today and keeping us 2nd. Good luck on your battle to stay in the Top 10 for the rest of the season🤝 — Trey (@UTDTrey) February 28, 2021

Pepe really should be a major player for Arsenal by now. Still convinced he has the ability. Up to him, but also Arteta to give him support he needs (not dropping him after today’s performance would be a start) — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) February 28, 2021

Xhaka, Willian, Pepe 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 well done @Arsenal. Well done @m8arteta Wish Harvey Barnes a speedy recovery 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/THWaSmrAjQ — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 28, 2021

❌ Man United

❌ Chelsea

❌ Liverpool



Arsenal are the only ‘Big Six’ team to win at Leicester this season.



They've done it in the Premier League and EFL Cup 👏 pic.twitter.com/LqNMaQfo28 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 28, 2021

Cheers Arsenal, always rated Micky Arteta and his perfectly shaped eyebrows 👍🏻 — ‘ (@vintageredss) February 28, 2021

Man Utd fans are hoping that Arsenal win today just so Leicester drop some points.



How times have changed.. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) February 28, 2021

Arsenal win away to a top six team pic.twitter.com/DHBvOLpiVW — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 28, 2021

The good news: Bukayo Saka gets a well deserved rest.



The bad news: we have to watch Arsenal attempt to play football without him. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 28, 2021

F/T: 3-1 Arsenal.



Honestly think that was Arsenal best 90 minute performance of the season. Excellent, excellent win. Luiz, Lacazette and Pepe with the goals.



Really good displays throughout. Pepe, Willian and Xhaka the standouts. pic.twitter.com/z79YcdICXJ — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) February 28, 2021