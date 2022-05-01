Twitter erupts as Arsenal secure vital 2-1 win over West Ham to boost hopes of Champions League qualification for next season

Arsenal beat West Ham United 2-1 in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Sunday, May 1 in a nervy fixture for both sides.

The onus was on the Gunners to reclaim fourth spot after local rivals Tottenham Hotspur went above them earlier in the day. They made light work of Leicester City, beating them 3-1.

Both Mikel Arteta and David Moyes made multiple changes to their team.

For the Gunners, Ben White was out due to a hamstring injury and was replaced by Rob Holding. Takehiro Tomiyasu made his first start since January at right-back.

Meanwhile, Moyes decided to rest Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio for their Europa League second leg semi-final clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

It was a cagey affair till the 30th minute mark but picked up pace as time went by. Arsenal were sloppy in possession and lacked the urgency to put the opposition under pressure for the better part of the game. The home side attacked from the flanks, challenging both Arteta's fullbacks, Tomiyasu and Nuno Tavares.

Eddie Nketiah tried to drop deep on multiple occasions to get involved and it worked well and helped Arsenal register their first shot on target. The resulting corner saw Holding break the deadlock with his first-ever Premier League goal as he headed Bukayo Saka's inswinging delivery.

Moments later, Declan Rice came extremely close to heading home the equalizer from West Ham's corner. But Aaron Ramsdale rose to the occasion and added to his tally of amazing saves by flicking the ball over. However, West Ham deservedly drew level in the dying minutes of the first-half.

Jarrod Bowen's strike from close range took a deflection from Gabriel Magalhaes and creeped past Ramsdale. However, there was redemption waiting for the Brazilian centre-back in the second-half.

West Ham defended a corner well, but Gabriel Martinelli recycled the ball and delivered a cross to the far post. Gabriel scored a bullet header past Lukas Fabianski and to secure crucial three points for Arsenal.

Arsenal survived a second-half blitz from West Ham to clinch all three points

For the remainder of the game, the Gunners tried to resist pressure from Moyes' side. The Hammers were arguably better between the boxes but were unable to convert their chances. Ramsdale was lucky to stay on the pitch after he came flying out of the box and challenged Bowen to stop a counter.

Mike Dean instead booked the West Ham forward for diving, which seemed a little harsh. Nketiah had multiple moments when his positional awareness and quick pace helped him break through on the counters. However, the striker was unable to beat Fabianski in goal.

Arsenal managed to ride their luck and reclaimed the fourth spot with a two-point lead over Spurs courtesy of goals from their centre-backs. Here is how Twitter reacted to the Gunners' performance at the London Stadium.

🎯 @HAftbI Hope those nerds on Stats Arsenal twitter who said why did we pay the money for Ben White realise now what he brings to the team Hope those nerds on Stats Arsenal twitter who said why did we pay the money for Ben White realise now what he brings to the team ✌️

Ebubedike @Livingvirus Nketiah is being overzealous. He should do simple things and his goal will come #WHUARS Nketiah is being overzealous. He should do simple things and his goal will come #WHUARS

thugNifiCent @ItsNeddmann #WHUARS nketiah is just shoot and inshallah. hold the ball or pass ffs #WHUARS nketiah is just shoot and inshallah. hold the ball or pass ffs

NightwolfJAP @JapNightwolf We are out here playing hot potato with the ball today 🙄🤦🏾‍♂️ #Arsenal We are out here playing hot potato with the ball today 🙄🤦🏾‍♂️ #Arsenal

AI @nonewthing Saka instilling the fear of God into Declan Rice right there... Saka instilling the fear of God into Declan Rice right there...

Wayne Gower @gowbat21 Why are Arsenal sitting so deep. Need to go after them higher up the pitch! #WHUARS Why are Arsenal sitting so deep. Need to go after them higher up the pitch! #WHUARS

Umir @umirf1 Ben White's absence in the build up is glaringly evident so far. Ben White's absence in the build up is glaringly evident so far.

Arsenewenger @Arsenew64142721 Nketiah has had about 10 outside the box shots this game & all tame Nketiah has had about 10 outside the box shots this game & all tame

AI @nonewthing Lacazette and Smith-Rowe should be playing this game. If we can't hold the ball at the back, then at least we should be able to upfront. Lacazette and Smith-Rowe should be playing this game. If we can't hold the ball at the back, then at least we should be able to upfront.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Nketiah, although he has missed his chances, provides things that Lacazette doesn’t. These chances have been because of his pace and understanding of the channels. Nketiah, although he has missed his chances, provides things that Lacazette doesn’t. These chances have been because of his pace and understanding of the channels.

Emzel @Emzyl_ Swear West Ham played on fucking Thursday, this Arsenal team really kill me, back to back victories against Chelsea and United, and then drop this performance with Top four on the line, I don't understand at all Swear West Ham played on fucking Thursday, this Arsenal team really kill me, back to back victories against Chelsea and United, and then drop this performance with Top four on the line, I don't understand at all

Gunner @arsenaldomain Can we play Leno at LB.

He will be better than Nuno. Can we play Leno at LB. He will be better than Nuno.

t @23slk Nketiah trying to drop deep Nketiah trying to drop deep https://t.co/8t04qGsiB3

A @Ayo_4445 Can we clear the ball please @arsenal #ARSWHU Can we clear the ball please @arsenal #ARSWHU

KindGooner @GoonerTiliDie19 The problem with making Odegaard captain is he is now undroppable despite how Bang average he is.



Your manager stinks.



1-1 The problem with making Odegaard captain is he is now undroppable despite how Bang average he is.Your manager stinks.1-1

Fabio @khuthadzom152 #WHUARS Rob holding has been practicing that header for two seasons and 34 games. Finally it went in #AFC Rob holding has been practicing that header for two seasons and 34 games. Finally it went in #AFC #WHUARS

• @louorns I’m not saying Ramsdale has committed a foul here, I’m also not saying Bowen dived. But in this situation, does there need to be contact for it to be a foul? I’m not saying Ramsdale has committed a foul here, I’m also not saying Bowen dived. But in this situation, does there need to be contact for it to be a foul? https://t.co/1jtoWlVN71

King Woof II @WillCatlingShit Sorry, but how is that not a reckless challenge from Ramsdale, regardless of whether or not there was contact?! Sorry, but how is that not a reckless challenge from Ramsdale, regardless of whether or not there was contact?!

Meltdown FC. @BeastDaBest West ham played on Thursday. We played 8 days ago. Why do our players look so tired.... West ham played on Thursday. We played 8 days ago. Why do our players look so tired....

Matthew Casson @Casson12 We are just fucking up basic shit. Some of our touches and control have been awful. #WHUARS We are just fucking up basic shit. Some of our touches and control have been awful. #WHUARS

Yeencah @yeencahy



#WHUARS Tavares is such a liability. Tavares is such a liability. #WHUARS

A @MisterT0889 Arteta please take THIS LB off. I'm begging you. Put Cedric LB Arteta please take THIS LB off. I'm begging you. Put Cedric LB

Liam Mulvey @liamjmulvey Today's pressing has been really bad. There's no team movement. Its one of two going and the rest standing static. #arsenal Today's pressing has been really bad. There's no team movement. Its one of two going and the rest standing static. #arsenal

AFCVegan @AFCBeef Ben White watching both centre backs score. Ben White watching both centre backs score. https://t.co/kmy5xe1n2D

AFC M1Ö @WeAreOzil Gabriel Magalhaes has scored more open play goals this season (4) than Alexandre Lacazette (2). #WHUARS Gabriel Magalhaes has scored more open play goals this season (4) than Alexandre Lacazette (2). #WHUARS. https://t.co/PRygH9eIov

Granit Saka @MerciiiArsene My man Xhaka has been poor today My man Xhaka has been poor today

pippa @hipippa hurry up and get a third @Arsenal so i can start breathing properly hurry up and get a third @Arsenal so i can start breathing properly

Adan Noor @itsyourboyadan . What was the Arsenal recruitment team thinking FFS🤦🏽‍♂️.Sick of watching that man #WHUARS Nuno Tavares is probably the worst fullback to ever grace the Premier League. What was the Arsenal recruitment team thinking FFS🤦🏽‍♂️.Sick of watching that man Nuno Tavares is probably the worst fullback to ever grace the Premier League🚮. What was the Arsenal recruitment team thinking FFS🤦🏽‍♂️.Sick of watching that man🚮💔#WHUARS

Arsenewenger @Arsenew64142721 Nketiah has had about 10 outside the box shots this game & all tame Nketiah has had about 10 outside the box shots this game & all tame

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Nketiah, although he has missed his chances, provides things that Lacazette doesn’t. These chances have been because of his pace and understanding of the channels. Nketiah, although he has missed his chances, provides things that Lacazette doesn’t. These chances have been because of his pace and understanding of the channels.

Opeyemi Marcus @ArakunrinSugar Me watching Nuno Tavares play...Man is a complete CHAOS.



He shoots like a man on drugs.



Arsenal | Flutterwave | Relegation | Ramsdale Me watching Nuno Tavares play...Man is a complete CHAOS.He shoots like a man on drugs.Arsenal | Flutterwave | Relegation | Ramsdale https://t.co/nytAp08gYx

Tim Stillman @Stillberto Why are West Ham making subs that make them stronger? Quit ffs! Why are West Ham making subs that make them stronger? Quit ffs!

Edited by Aditya Singh