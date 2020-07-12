Twitter erupts as Arsenal suffer humiliating 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur

A rundown of the best tweets from Spurs' emphatic North London derby victory over Arsenal.

Son Heung-Min and Toby Alderweireld's goals rescued all three points for Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs claimed a well-earned victory over Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Tottenham Hotspur came back from a goal behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 and go above them in the EPL table. Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring, before goals in either side of half-time from Son Heung-Min and Toby Alderweireld resulted in all three points for the Lilywhites.

In the process, Mourinho, who orchestrated a masterclass with his defensive rigidity and tactical awareness, continued his unbeaten home streak as a manager against Arsenal.

Spurs paint North London white ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/UO8Gf6rqg5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 12, 2020

Mourinho marching around pitch smiling. Always dangerous to write him off. #thfc deserved #NLD 2-1 win. Exposed flaws in #afc defence. Lucas Moura outstanding. Kane excellent. Spurs good on the counter. Martinez made some fine saves but needs a better defence in front of him. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 12, 2020

FULL-TIME: The first-ever Premier League North London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ends in victory!



⚪ #THFC 2-1 #AFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/J9xEKuBTJQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 12, 2020

Spurs were the first side to make forays through Serge Aurier and Son. However, Arsenal got into the game soon, pick-pocketing the opposition midfield and pushing their bodies higher up the pitch.

The Gunners then drew first blood courtesy of an absolute rocket from Alexandre Lacazette. It all happened after Spurs failed to clear their lines, as the Frenchman collected the ball and launched an unstoppable effort beyond Hugo Lloris.

Alexandre Lacazette's first 14 away PL appearances this season:

0 goals



Alexandre Lacazette's last two away PL appearances:

2 goals



Back-to-back goals on the road in July. 📆 pic.twitter.com/USAMV7CtN9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 12, 2020

Serge Aurier gets in a mess again, loses the ball, hacks through Lacazette to get it back and earns himself a yellow card. The Spurs right-back hasn't had the best start to the game. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) July 12, 2020

137 seconds later, Arsenal shot themselves in the foot just like Spurs did earlier. Sead Kolasinac blindly passed the ball to an off-balance David Luiz, who was beaten to the ball by Son.

The Tottenham winger drove past Luiz and then dinked a wonderful finish to level the scoreline.

The rest of the half finished as an open-ended affair, with both sides taking the game to each other without establishing a foothold on the game.

17' 0-1

18' 1-1



Lift off in the North London derby 💥 pic.twitter.com/51XhGUGCJe — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 12, 2020

Arsenal fans celebrating the Lacazette goal only for Son to equalize 2 minutes later pic.twitter.com/YvTNheDIe9 — ⭕️ (@EIemten) July 12, 2020

Arsenal fans didn't even get to celebrate Lacazette's screamer — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 12, 2020

1 - Son Heung-Min has scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal (10th such appearance), equalising just 137 seconds after the Gunners had opened the scoring. Response. #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/nUSiY1rBtM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2020

Arsenal takes the lead.



David luiz pic.twitter.com/Ru4hbP3DWn — Knight king (@nkunda_1) July 12, 2020

H/T: 1-1



Probably fair at this stage, but Arsenal will be so frustrated to have gifted Spurs their equaliser so soon after Lacazette's stunning opener. pic.twitter.com/eBTNEXU5JL — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 12, 2020

Only reason Kolasinac is still at Arsenal is because they're all too scared of him to tell him to leave — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) July 12, 2020

The visitors took complete control of proceedings in the second-half, driving at Spurs and pegging them back. Jose Mourinho set his side up for a counter-attack in typical style.

It meant that Arsenal struggled to breach the Spurs defence and were largely passive in their attacking style.

Tottenham completed just 33 passes compared to Arsenal's 187 in the first 20 minutes of the second half.



Arsenal have had 84% possession since the break. 😳 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 12, 2020

This has the feel of an end of season mid-table clash. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 12, 2020

He's now made 10 tackles in today's North London Derby — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 12, 2020

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez parried away a couple of threats, but could do nothing when Toby Alderweireld rose above the rest to score a fantastic header.

Mourinho lined his team up perfectly for the occasion, and then handed a late sucker punch to his old foes Arsenal against the run of play.

Toby Alderweireld is the first Tottenham player to score against Arsenal at both White Hart Lane and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Into the record books. 📕 pic.twitter.com/mFx02gwxgF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 12, 2020

⚽️ Toby Alderweireld has scored his 1st home goal since v Monaco in Sept 2016 - had gone 71 apps without a goal at any of Spurs’ 3 home stadiums since pic.twitter.com/rXzFKavotM — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 12, 2020

One of football’s great mysteries is how on earth Mustafi and Otamendi managed to look like an excellent defensive partnership at Valencia. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) July 12, 2020

The win implies that both the North London rivals are hovering over the mid-table of the EPL, separated by two points. Spurs are now above Arsenal with three games to go and look set to finish above their rivals for the fourth season in a row.

10 - Spurs' 2-1 victory against Arsenal was the 10th time either side has come from behind to win this fixture in the Premier League (Tottenham 4, Arsenal 6); the joint-most comeback wins in a single fixture in the competition’s history. Turnaround. #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/2ujSvtItwO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2020

Jose does it to Arsenal again 😉 Mourinho has never lost a home game against Arsenal! pic.twitter.com/vEQGO3GGPB — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) July 12, 2020