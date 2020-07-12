Twitter erupts as Arsenal suffer humiliating 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur
- A rundown of the best tweets from Spurs' emphatic North London derby victory over Arsenal.
- Son Heung-Min and Toby Alderweireld's goals rescued all three points for Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham Hotspur came back from a goal behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 and go above them in the EPL table. Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring, before goals in either side of half-time from Son Heung-Min and Toby Alderweireld resulted in all three points for the Lilywhites.
In the process, Mourinho, who orchestrated a masterclass with his defensive rigidity and tactical awareness, continued his unbeaten home streak as a manager against Arsenal.
Spurs were the first side to make forays through Serge Aurier and Son. However, Arsenal got into the game soon, pick-pocketing the opposition midfield and pushing their bodies higher up the pitch.
The Gunners then drew first blood courtesy of an absolute rocket from Alexandre Lacazette. It all happened after Spurs failed to clear their lines, as the Frenchman collected the ball and launched an unstoppable effort beyond Hugo Lloris.
137 seconds later, Arsenal shot themselves in the foot just like Spurs did earlier. Sead Kolasinac blindly passed the ball to an off-balance David Luiz, who was beaten to the ball by Son.
The Tottenham winger drove past Luiz and then dinked a wonderful finish to level the scoreline.
The rest of the half finished as an open-ended affair, with both sides taking the game to each other without establishing a foothold on the game.
The visitors took complete control of proceedings in the second-half, driving at Spurs and pegging them back. Jose Mourinho set his side up for a counter-attack in typical style.
It meant that Arsenal struggled to breach the Spurs defence and were largely passive in their attacking style.
Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez parried away a couple of threats, but could do nothing when Toby Alderweireld rose above the rest to score a fantastic header.
Mourinho lined his team up perfectly for the occasion, and then handed a late sucker punch to his old foes Arsenal against the run of play.
The win implies that both the North London rivals are hovering over the mid-table of the EPL, separated by two points. Spurs are now above Arsenal with three games to go and look set to finish above their rivals for the fourth season in a row.Published 12 Jul 2020, 23:08 IST