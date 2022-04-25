Twitter erupts as Barcelona lose third consecutive game at Camp Nou

Barcelona suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday. This is the third home game in a row that Xavi's side have lost, following defeats against Eitracht Frankfurt and Cadiz.
Xavi named one of his strongest possible lineups for the game. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lead the attack with Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres on the wings. Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi started in midfield. Ronald Araujo partnered Eric Garcia at the heart of the defense, with Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba on either flank.
The game started off terribly for the hosts as Alvaro Garcia gave Rayo Vallecano the lead in the seventh minute of the game. Isi Palazon skinned Alba on the wing before chipping a pass into the box for Garcia to strike home. The goal seemed to have woken the Blaugrana up as they started to dominate proceedings, but were unable to carve out any significant chances.
It wasn't until the 42nd minute that the Blaugrana had a golden opportunity to level the scores. However, Gavi saw his strike hit the underside of the bar. The half ended with Xavi's side on top in terms of play, but yet to find an equalizer.
The second-half started much the same as the first as Palazon had a great opportunity to double Rayo Vallecano's lead, but Alba was on hand to block what was a certain goal. Barcelona then continued to put pressure on the visitors but were, once again, unable to break down a resilient defense.
Both sides had chances to score in time added on, as Depay and Dembele saw their efforts thwarted. Meanwhile, Pathe Ciss saw his strike flick off the post and go wide. The game ended in defeat for Barcelona.
Barcelona's loss hands Real Madrid the La Liga title
Ahead of the game, Barcelona were the only side that had a chance, although minute, to prevent Real Madrid from winning the La Liga title. Xavi's side were 15 points behind Los Blancos with a game in hand and six games left to play.
However, with this loss, the best the Blaugrana can do now is tie Real Madrid's points tally. Also, with a massive goal difference between the two sides, Los Blancos have all but been crowned the league champions this season,
With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions to Barcelona's 1-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano: