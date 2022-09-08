Create

"Messi was holding back this Barcelona super team" - Twitter erupts as Robert Lewandowski scores stunning hat-trick in 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen

Lewandowski grabs himself a hat-trick
Matthew Guyett
Modified Sep 08, 2022 02:34 AM IST

Barcelona romped to a fantastic 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League on September 7. Robert Lewandowski scored a phenomenal hat-trick to continue his rich vein of form.

Barca pressurized early on and made the breakthrough in the 12th minute. A sweeping Ousmane Dembele corner was flicked on by Jules Kounde.

Franck Kessie reacted quickest to head home his first in Barcelona colors to send the La Liga giants on their way to a comfortable victory.

Kounde now has three assists in as many appearances so far for Barca.

Lewandowski then grabbed his sixth goal of the season in the 34th minute.

The prolific Pole sent a stunning strike past the outstretched Jindrich Stanek, with Sergi Roberto providing the assist.

Plzen a sprung a surprise and pulled one back in the 44th minute when the Czech side broke on the counter and Jan Sykora steered past Marc-Andre ter Stegan.

It would only prove to be mere consolation, however, as the Polish hitman would get on the scoresheet for a second time.

The Pole headed in from close range following Dembele's dazzling run and perfect cross in the dying embers of added time in the first half.

There was never really any doubting that Lewandowski wouldn't grab his hat-trick.

The former Bayern Munich striker curled a delightful effort past Stanek after a nice knock-on from Ferran Torres.

It is his sixth hat-trick scored in Champions League competition and his first for Barcelona.

Torres then slotted home Barca's fifth after he timed his run perfectly to meet Kessie's dink over the stagnant Plzen back four in the 71st minute.

FULL TIME! #BarçaViktoria https://t.co/QdsyLPYMBQ

Xavi Hernandez's men were deserved winners and romped to victory in style, with Plzen posing little to no threat whatsoever.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a phenomenal win for the Blaugrana and an electric hat-trick for Lewandowski:

Barça couldn't have gotten a more perfect striker than Robert Lewandowski. The goals were always going to come but technically he is on elite level as well.
2 more goals for @lewy_official. What a wonderful striker he is.
@FCBarcelona Messi was holding back this Barcelona super team
3 - Robert Lewandowski is the first player to score a UEFA Champions League hat trick for three different teams (one for Borussia Dortmund, four for Bayern Munich, one for Barcelona). Collection. https://t.co/UkwcqhRhr6
@FCBarcelona @ChampionsLeague We're cooking https://t.co/JgsFtwBqki
@FCBarcelona @ChampionsLeague SCARY HOURS FOR EUROPE 🔥 BARÇA IS BACKKK!
Dembele ever since he got married https://t.co/3K2bauN5K7
@User2221112 @FCBarcelona @ChampionsLeague Xavi Ball effect 🥶🥶🥶
Lewa.❤️ #BarçaViktoria https://t.co/TXMkSI0oEj
HAT TRICK LEWANDOWSKI! HAT TRICK LEWANDOWSKI! HAT TRICK LEWANDOWSKI! HAT TRICK LEWANDOWSKI! HAT TRICK LEWANDOWSKI! HAT TRICK LEWANDOWSKI! HAT TRICK LEWANDOWSKI! HAT TRICK LEWANDOWSKI! HAT TRICK LEWANDOWSKI! HAT TRICK LEWANDOWSKI! HAT TRICK LEWANDOWSKI! HAT TRICK LEWANDOWSKI!
@FCBarcelona Relax dude it's just Viktoria Plzen https://t.co/0BBFyp43jp
@FCBarcelona 🤫🐐 https://t.co/Ss7xZDQN1y
Lewandowski becomes the first player to score a hat-trick for 3 different teams in the #UCL 🔥 https://t.co/0wj3PtgZOr
@ChampionsLeague Really miss him at Bayern. We definitely lost our goal machine here😭
HALF TIME ✅ 3-1.Lewandowski is the best Number 9 itw!Our attack is so fluid.Matrimonial Dembele >>>>Pedri is a genius.Thank you Koundé!Get me Baldé please..We really suffered last season, it's time for enjoyment.Visça Barça!🔵🔴⚡ https://t.co/sRMJ2O35Vh
Another Kounde assist https://t.co/myOJrCAUu7
1! 2! 3! https://t.co/aJoOJQKpCu
This woman has transformed Dembele , Barcelona fans are grateful madam🫶🏽🔴🔵 https://t.co/qKGN0zuOj9
@GaryLineker @lewy_official He might finally win the Ballon d'Or
🧞‍♂️ Hat trick granted https://t.co/I69qbFs6Fr
@FCBarcelona @lewy_official @ChampionsLeague We are gonna win the Champions League with this duo 🪄🥵 https://t.co/9FcZytqOpA
@FCBarcelona @lewy_official @ChampionsLeague Lewandowski Pedri all the way with great performance and combinations we are proud of you🥰🥰🥰💙❤ https://t.co/6zvSy7L7Dn

Barcelona could be dark horses in this season's Champions League with Lewandowski at his best

Barca&#039;s stars are shining
Barcelona are a team in transition, that much is clear.

However, Xavi's side are a real treat to watch and they have had an outstanding summer transfer window that has put them in contention to fight among the elite.

The Blaugrana had to sit back and watch their arch rivals Real Madrid lift both the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy last season.

The Catalan giants bowed out of Europe's elite club competition at the group stage.

That doesn't feel like it will be the case this time around with the likes of Lewandowski, Raphinha and Kounde now in the side.

The rejuvenated Barca may just be the dark horses of this season's Champions League.

