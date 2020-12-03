Twitter erupts as Barcelona thrash Ferencvaros 3-0 in Lionel Messi's absence 

Barcelona eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Ferencvaros to continue their flawless start to their UEFA Champions League campaign. Ronald Koeman's side have now won all five games and sit atop Group G, with the lone home fixture against Juventus remaining before the knockouts.
Lionel Messi was once again rested for the Champions League clash, but the Blaugrana had enough firepower to overcome the Hungarian outfit. Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for Koeman's side, netting in his third successive game for the Blaugrana for the first time since making the switch to Camp Nou.
Griezmann continues rich vein of form for Barcelona
Martin Braithwaite then doubled the away side's lead with a neat goal, capping off an excellent team move. The goal was Braithwaite's fourth in three Champions League games this season.
Ousmane Dembele then converted from the spot to make it 3-0 and put the game out of Ferencvaros' reach in the 28th minute.
Here are the best tweets from the game:
Griezmann has finally arrived!
Beautiful!
The new Suarez?
What a sensational team goal!
The strike force that Barcelona need, not the one it deserves?
Ousmane Dembele, what a player when fit!
