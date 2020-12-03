Twitter erupts as Barcelona thrash Ferencvaros 3-0 in Lionel Messi's absence 

Barcelona eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Ferencvaros to continue their flawless start to their UEFA Champions League campaign. Ronald Koeman's side have now won all five games and sit atop Group G, with the lone home fixture against Juventus remaining before the knockouts.

Lionel Messi was once again rested for the Champions League clash, but the Blaugrana had enough firepower to overcome the Hungarian outfit. Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for Koeman's side, netting in his third successive game for the Blaugrana for the first time since making the switch to Camp Nou.

Griezmann continues rich vein of form for Barcelona

Martin Braithwaite then doubled the away side's lead with a neat goal, capping off an excellent team move. The goal was Braithwaite's fourth in three Champions League games this season.

Ousmane Dembele then converted from the spot to make it 3-0 and put the game out of Ferencvaros' reach in the 28th minute.

Here are the best tweets from the game:

Griezmann has finally arrived!

Griezmann scores for third game in a row for Barça, lovely flicked finish. Hadn't scored in back-to-back games for the club before Sunday. Five goals in last seven now — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) December 2, 2020

🔵🔴 Antoine Griezmann has now scored 3 goals in his last 3 games for Barcelona ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/KnSz4kjS9U — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 2, 2020

Antoine Griezmann has scored in three consecutive games for the first time in his Barcelona career.



Finding his feet in Barcelona colours. pic.twitter.com/vDMzSjJ42v — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 2, 2020

Beautiful!

Antoine Griezmann's daughter copying his celebration after he scored is the wholesome content we all need on a Monday... 🥺🕺 pic.twitter.com/JRFR1uI35U — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 30, 2020

Griezmann on his celebration: ′′ In morning I was having breakfast with my daughter and asked her how she would like me to celebrate if I scored and she asked me to celebrate like that."



This is his daughter's reaction to seeing her father's celebration live on TV 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/HU0lvxH30Q — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) November 30, 2020

Griezmann, Dembele and Alba doing the lords work, sexy silky football😭🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/KGRiVOVOPx — Michael Otis (@OTIS_XO) December 2, 2020

The new Suarez?

Martin Braithwaite in his last three games for Barcelona across all competitions:



⚽️⚽️ vs. Dynamo Kyiv

⚽️ vs. Osasuna

⚽️ vs. Ferencvaros



Messi who? 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZWb8TMMycq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 2, 2020

🔵🔴 That's now 4 goals in 3 games for new Barcelona hero Martin Braithwaite! ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/JmW9XYnmWJ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 2, 2020

What a sensational team goal!

33 - Martin Braithwaite’s 🇩🇰 goal for @FCBarcelona against Ferencvárosi TC is the longest pass sequence of any @ChampionsLeague goal this season with a total of 33 passes. Overwhelming. pic.twitter.com/TEDPpNwf1O — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 2, 2020

The strike force that Barcelona need, not the one it deserves?

Goals in last three matches for Barcelona:



Braithwaite - 4

Griezmann - 3



New force up top 👀 pic.twitter.com/zwIfDZW3bW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 2, 2020

Ousmane Dembele, what a player when fit!

We don't talk enough about the fact that Dembele actually scores often when he is fit. Man probably has the best goal/match ratio after Messi lmao — Barca Chief (@ChiefIsThatYou) November 29, 2020

Really?