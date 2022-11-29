Twitter erupts as Cody Gakpo scores again to spearhead Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup knockouts

Twitter erupted as Cody Gakpo scored once again to spearhead the Netherlands to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Dutch managed to earn a 2-0 win against Qatar in the final group game of their World Cup on Tuesday, November 29. Gakpo opened the scoring for Louis van Gaal's side in the 26th minute of the game.

Frenkie de Jong doubled the advantage in the 49th minute of the game. They finished at the top of Group A with the win.

Memphis Depay and co. have managed to rack up seven points from their three group games. Senegal finished in second spot in Group A with a narrow 2-1 win against Ecuador.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Gakpo fired the Netherlands to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

William Hill @WilliamHill



Cody Gakpo has now scored as many World Cup goals for the Netherlands as Johan Cruyff (3). Cody Gakpo has now scored as many World Cup goals for the Netherlands as Johan Cruyff (3).🇳🇱

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Very likely Man Utd will sign him in January ️ Cody Gakpo is now the joint top goalscorer at the World Cup alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ener Valencia (3 goals).Very likely Man Utd will sign him in January Cody Gakpo is now the joint top goalscorer at the World Cup alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ener Valencia (3 goals).Very likely Man Utd will sign him in January ⏳️ https://t.co/CnD0lBFP0i

B/R Football @brfootball

Left foot vs. Ecuador

Right foot vs. Qatar

Cody Gakpo can score them all Header vs. SenegalLeft foot vs. EcuadorRight foot vs. QatarCody Gakpo can score them all Header vs. Senegal ✅Left foot vs. Ecuador ✅Right foot vs. Qatar ✅Cody Gakpo can score them all 🔥 https://t.co/mHTQ6tGyrh

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



GOAL @goal Cody Gakpo is the breakout star of this World Cup Cody Gakpo is the breakout star of this World Cup 📈 https://t.co/ryKcIPgZ7c

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He's about to get PAID CODY GAKPO THREE GOALS IN THREE MATCHES!He's about to get PAID CODY GAKPO THREE GOALS IN THREE MATCHES!He's about to get PAID 💰 https://t.co/CXdlWDiEmh

90min @90min_Football



Cody Gakpo inspires the Dutch to top the group!

Senegal back in the knockout stages after 20 years!

Heartbreak for Ecuador

The hosts go crashing out! Group A is complete!Cody Gakpo inspires the Dutch to top the group!Senegal back in the knockout stages after 20 years!Heartbreak for EcuadorThe hosts go crashing out! Group A is complete!🇳🇱 Cody Gakpo inspires the Dutch to top the group!🇸🇳 Senegal back in the knockout stages after 20 years!🇪🇨 Heartbreak for Ecuador 💔🇶🇦 The hosts go crashing out! https://t.co/9mJI3X5h9O

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🏟️ 3 games

3 goals



Firing on all cylinders. Cody Gakpo in his first 3 World Cup appearances🏟️ 3 games3 goalsFiring on all cylinders. Cody Gakpo in his first 3 World Cup appearances🏟️ 3 games⚽ 3 goalsFiring on all cylinders. 🔥 https://t.co/585wdB8YJy

ESPN UK @ESPNUK How much is Cody Gakpo going to cost after this World Cup? How much is Cody Gakpo going to cost after this World Cup? 💰 https://t.co/W4WsDCxDyN

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



vs Wales

vs Poland

vs Belgium

vs Senegal

vs Ecuador

vs Qatar



The King of Eindhoven is absolutely phenomenal for club and country this season! Cody Gakpo's last 6 games for Oranje:vs Walesvs Polandvs Belgiumvs Senegalvs Ecuadorvs QatarThe King of Eindhoven is absolutely phenomenal for club and country this season! Cody Gakpo's last 6 games for Oranje:vs Wales ⚽️vs Poland ⚽️vs Belgium 🅰️vs Senegal ⚽️vs Ecuador ⚽️vs Qatar ⚽️The King of Eindhoven is absolutely phenomenal for club and country this season! 🇳🇱🔥 https://t.co/GhPDMjc4G7

La Roja🇪🇸 @_wamwea Cody Gakpo is a star. Cody Gakpo is a star.

- @locofell4 Cody Gakpo is the heir to Benzema I’ve seen the light so get him signed up @realmadrid Cody Gakpo is the heir to Benzema I’ve seen the light so get him signed up @realmadrid!

UnitedReds @UnitedRedscom



84% pass accuracy

49 touches

4/4 ground duels won

3 tackles won

1/1 aerial duels won

1 key pass

1 goal



Huge talent Cody Gakpo vs Qatar:84% pass accuracy49 touches4/4 ground duels won3 tackles won1/1 aerial duels won1 key pass1 goalHuge talent Cody Gakpo vs Qatar:84% pass accuracy49 touches4/4 ground duels won3 tackles won1/1 aerial duels won1 key pass1 goalHuge talent 🇳🇱 https://t.co/BxKZuikWO8

Joe Tirabassi @joetirabassi cody gakpo sounds like a 90s nickelodeon personality cody gakpo sounds like a 90s nickelodeon personality

BBC Sport @BBCSport



But he made the most of his first start of



#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup Memphis Depay makes way for Vincent JanssenBut he made the most of his first start of #Qatar2022 Memphis Depay makes way for Vincent Janssen 🔁But he made the most of his first start of #Qatar2022 📈#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup https://t.co/qpddHYXWep

Midnite Football @MidniteFtbl Man Utd fans watching Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay link up Man Utd fans watching Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay link up https://t.co/IXNxxwg2vF

Match of the Day @BBCMOTD

Memphis Depay fully fit

Louis van Gaal at the wheel



Don't underestimate the Netherlands



#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup Cody Gakpo on fireMemphis Depay fully fitLouis van Gaal at the wheelDon't underestimate the Netherlands Cody Gakpo on fire 🔥Memphis Depay fully fit 💪Louis van Gaal at the wheel 🙌Don't underestimate the Netherlands 👀#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup https://t.co/VmxxdOWo0G

Daniel @_thornado__ Memphis Depay with his "𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧"



(Two games) Memphis Depay with his "𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧"(Two games)

InfoCule ❤️💙 @Infoculee ¡La Holanda de Frenkie de Jong y Memphis clasificada a los octavos de final de la copa del mundo!



🤩 Felicidades a @Memphis



#FCBlive #FCBarcelona ¡La Holanda de Frenkie de Jong y Memphis clasificada a los octavos de final de la copa del mundo!🤩 Felicidades a @DeJongFrenkie21 ✅ ¡La Holanda de Frenkie de Jong y Memphis clasificada a los octavos de final de la copa del mundo!🤩 Felicidades a @DeJongFrenkie21 & @Memphis #FCBlive #FCBarcelona https://t.co/72yYj0h6wP

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona_es #FIFAWorldCup



La selección de los Países Bajos con La selección de los Países Bajos con @DeJongFrenkie21 @Memphis se clasifica para los octavos de final como primera de grupo #FIFAWorldCup🇳🇱 La selección de los Países Bajos con @DeJongFrenkie21 y @Memphis se clasifica para los octavos de final como primera de grupo https://t.co/4JPKDoNoPg

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



: Frenkie de Jong started and played 86 minutes, 1 goal.



: Memphis Depay started and played 66 minutes. FT. The Netherlands 2-0 Qatar.: Frenkie de Jong started and played 86 minutes, 1 goal.: Memphis Depay started and played 66 minutes. FT. The Netherlands 2-0 Qatar.🇳🇱: Frenkie de Jong started and played 86 minutes, 1 goal.🇳🇱: Memphis Depay started and played 66 minutes.

OptaJohan @OptaJohan 10 - Louis van Gaal has now managed 10 World Cup games without ever losing (W7 D3), the highest tally of #FIFAWorldCup matches for a manager without defeat in the competition. Secure. 10 - Louis van Gaal has now managed 10 World Cup games without ever losing (W7 D3), the highest tally of #FIFAWorldCup matches for a manager without defeat in the competition. Secure. https://t.co/27e7RBzcHW

delphlyx @delphlyx He's a pivotal player in Louis van Gaal's midfield and, now 25, he's entrusted with the responsibility of controlling the game in the middle of the park.



He hasn't let his manager down so far, and Oranje fans will hope he can keep delivering if they're to go far. He's a pivotal player in Louis van Gaal's midfield and, now 25, he's entrusted with the responsibility of controlling the game in the middle of the park.He hasn't let his manager down so far, and Oranje fans will hope he can keep delivering if they're to go far. https://t.co/xCYRp2STId

B/R Football @brfootball Cody Gakpo goal. Frenkie De Jong goal.



Man Utd fans: Cody Gakpo goal. Frenkie De Jong goal.Man Utd fans: https://t.co/qeqlzSoj5D

ESPN FC @ESPNFC FRENKIE DE JONG'S FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL FRENKIE DE JONG'S FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL 🇳🇱 https://t.co/FLNQtGp5JL

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Frenkie de Jong against Qatar:



- 1 goal

- 102 touches

- 85 passes

- 1 key pass

- 3/4 ground duels won

- 2 tackles Frenkie de Jong against Qatar:- 1 goal- 102 touches- 85 passes- 1 key pass- 3/4 ground duels won- 2 tackles https://t.co/X9SevLytw8

Gakpo has now scored three goals in three games for the Oranje in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is turning out to be an exceptional player for the Netherlands and one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal demanded respect ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Qatar

Louis van Gaal

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal demanded respect for his side ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Qatar. The Dutch came into the game on a 17-game unbeaten streak.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Van Gaal said (via The Guardian):

"I agree with the criticism but we are unbeaten for 17 matches and I think if you look at the goal difference too we deserve some respect.”

There was also speculation about Van Gaal's decision to start Andries Noppert in goal. Noppert has only played 32 Eredivisie games in his career. He only made his international debut in the Netherlands' World Cup opener against Senegal.

However, Van Gaal said he relies on the player's character.

“He has a personality of which we feel that he wouldn’t be very [overawed] by this World Cup, which is important, We assessed how he played in the last weeks to the World Cup – he was in good shape and the other argument, the other reason why we picked him, is that he can give the ball short in the build up which is what we want.”

Van Gaal's men will now face the second-placed team from Group B in the Round of 16.

