Create

Twitter erupts as Cody Gakpo scores again to spearhead Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup knockouts

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Nov 29, 2022 11:10 PM IST
Twitter erupted as cody Gakpo fired the Netherlands to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Twitter erupted as cody Gakpo fired the Netherlands to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Twitter erupted as Cody Gakpo scored once again to spearhead the Netherlands to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Dutch managed to earn a 2-0 win against Qatar in the final group game of their World Cup on Tuesday, November 29. Gakpo opened the scoring for Louis van Gaal's side in the 26th minute of the game.

Frenkie de Jong doubled the advantage in the 49th minute of the game. They finished at the top of Group A with the win.

Memphis Depay and co. have managed to rack up seven points from their three group games. Senegal finished in second spot in Group A with a narrow 2-1 win against Ecuador.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Gakpo fired the Netherlands to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Cody Gakpo has now scored as many World Cup goals for the Netherlands as Johan Cruyff (3).🇳🇱
Cody Gakpo is now the joint top goalscorer at the World Cup alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ener Valencia (3 goals).Very likely Man Utd will sign him in January ⏳️ https://t.co/CnD0lBFP0i
Three World Cup games, three goals. Cody Gakpo, literally flying. ⭐️🇳🇱 #Qatar2022 #QatarWorldCup2022 https://t.co/Eeb0FHuqwm
Header vs. Senegal ✅Left foot vs. Ecuador ✅Right foot vs. Qatar ✅Cody Gakpo can score them all 🔥 https://t.co/mHTQ6tGyrh
Cody Gakpo is now the joint top goalscorer at the World Cup alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ener Valencia (3 goals).Very likely Man Utd will sign him in January ⏳️ https://t.co/CnD0lBFP0i
Cody Gakpo is the breakout star of this World Cup 📈 https://t.co/ryKcIPgZ7c
CODY GAKPO THREE GOALS IN THREE MATCHES!He's about to get PAID 💰 https://t.co/CXdlWDiEmh
Group A is complete!🇳🇱 Cody Gakpo inspires the Dutch to top the group!🇸🇳 Senegal back in the knockout stages after 20 years!🇪🇨 Heartbreak for Ecuador 💔🇶🇦 The hosts go crashing out! https://t.co/9mJI3X5h9O
Cody Gakpo, what a player 🔥 https://t.co/duLo1CDdGD
Cody Gakpo in his first 3 World Cup appearances🏟️ 3 games⚽ 3 goalsFiring on all cylinders. 🔥 https://t.co/585wdB8YJy
How much is Cody Gakpo going to cost after this World Cup? 💰 https://t.co/W4WsDCxDyN
Cody Gakpo's last 6 games for Oranje:vs Wales ⚽️vs Poland ⚽️vs Belgium 🅰️vs Senegal ⚽️vs Ecuador ⚽️vs Qatar ⚽️The King of Eindhoven is absolutely phenomenal for club and country this season! 🇳🇱🔥 https://t.co/GhPDMjc4G7
Cody Gakpo is a star.
Cody Gakpo is the heir to Benzema I’ve seen the light so get him signed up @realmadrid!
Cody Gakpo vs Qatar:84% pass accuracy49 touches4/4 ground duels won3 tackles won1/1 aerial duels won1 key pass1 goalHuge talent 🇳🇱 https://t.co/BxKZuikWO8
cody gakpo sounds like a 90s nickelodeon personality
Memphis Depay makes way for Vincent Janssen 🔁But he made the most of his first start of #Qatar2022 📈#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup https://t.co/qpddHYXWep
Man Utd fans watching Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay link up https://t.co/IXNxxwg2vF
Cody Gakpo on fire 🔥Memphis Depay fully fit 💪Louis van Gaal at the wheel 🙌Don't underestimate the Netherlands 👀#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup https://t.co/VmxxdOWo0G
GROUP WINNER & FINAL 16! 🇳🇱#WorldCup #NEDQAT https://t.co/HbcmeRVnz9
Memphis Depay with his "𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧"(Two games)
✅ ¡La Holanda de Frenkie de Jong y Memphis clasificada a los octavos de final de la copa del mundo!🤩 Felicidades a @DeJongFrenkie21 & @Memphis #FCBlive #FCBarcelona https://t.co/72yYj0h6wP
@BramPol_ Congratulations to former @OL_English favourite @Memphis - and @OnsOranje - on reaching the last 16! 💪 https://t.co/GTWh5a6E4A
#FIFAWorldCup🇳🇱 La selección de los Países Bajos con @DeJongFrenkie21 y @Memphis se clasifica para los octavos de final como primera de grupo https://t.co/4JPKDoNoPg
FT. The Netherlands 2-0 Qatar.🇳🇱: Frenkie de Jong started and played 86 minutes, 1 goal.🇳🇱: Memphis Depay started and played 66 minutes.
10 - Louis van Gaal has now managed 10 World Cup games without ever losing (W7 D3), the highest tally of #FIFAWorldCup matches for a manager without defeat in the competition. Secure. https://t.co/27e7RBzcHW
He's a pivotal player in Louis van Gaal's midfield and, now 25, he's entrusted with the responsibility of controlling the game in the middle of the park.He hasn't let his manager down so far, and Oranje fans will hope he can keep delivering if they're to go far. https://t.co/xCYRp2STId
Cody Gakpo goal. Frenkie De Jong goal.Man Utd fans: https://t.co/qeqlzSoj5D
FRENKIE DE JONG'S FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL 🇳🇱 https://t.co/FLNQtGp5JL
🔥 First #FIFAWorldCup goal for Frenkie de Jong! https://t.co/1QtVNsTc1o
Frenkie de Jong against Qatar:- 1 goal- 102 touches- 85 passes- 1 key pass- 3/4 ground duels won- 2 tackles https://t.co/X9SevLytw8
First #WorldCup goal » ✅!🦁 @DeJongFrenkie21 #NEDQAT https://t.co/RDomDExYeY

Gakpo has now scored three goals in three games for the Oranje in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is turning out to be an exceptional player for the Netherlands and one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal demanded respect ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Qatar

Louis van Gaal
Louis van Gaal

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal demanded respect for his side ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Qatar. The Dutch came into the game on a 17-game unbeaten streak.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Van Gaal said (via The Guardian):

"I agree with the criticism but we are unbeaten for 17 matches and I think if you look at the goal difference too we deserve some respect.”

There was also speculation about Van Gaal's decision to start Andries Noppert in goal. Noppert has only played 32 Eredivisie games in his career. He only made his international debut in the Netherlands' World Cup opener against Senegal.

However, Van Gaal said he relies on the player's character.

“He has a personality of which we feel that he wouldn’t be very [overawed] by this World Cup, which is important, We assessed how he played in the last weeks to the World Cup – he was in good shape and the other argument, the other reason why we picked him, is that he can give the ball short in the build up which is what we want.”

Van Gaal's men will now face the second-placed team from Group B in the Round of 16.

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group A in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Ecuador

Netherlands

Qatar

Senegal

435 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Puranjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...