Twitter erupts as Cody Gakpo scores again to spearhead Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup knockouts

Twitter erupted as Cody Gakpo scored once again to spearhead the Netherlands to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The Dutch managed to earn a 2-0 win against Qatar in the final group game of their World Cup on Tuesday, November 29. Gakpo opened the scoring for Louis van Gaal's side in the 26th minute of the game.
Frenkie de Jong doubled the advantage in the 49th minute of the game. They finished at the top of Group A with the win.
Memphis Depay and co. have managed to rack up seven points from their three group games. Senegal finished in second spot in Group A with a narrow 2-1 win against Ecuador.
Gakpo has now scored three goals in three games for the Oranje in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is turning out to be an exceptional player for the Netherlands and one of the breakout stars of the tournament.
Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal demanded respect ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Qatar
Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal demanded respect for his side ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Qatar. The Dutch came into the game on a 17-game unbeaten streak.
Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Van Gaal said (via The Guardian):
"I agree with the criticism but we are unbeaten for 17 matches and I think if you look at the goal difference too we deserve some respect.”
There was also speculation about Van Gaal's decision to start Andries Noppert in goal. Noppert has only played 32 Eredivisie games in his career. He only made his international debut in the Netherlands' World Cup opener against Senegal.
However, Van Gaal said he relies on the player's character.
“He has a personality of which we feel that he wouldn’t be very [overawed] by this World Cup, which is important, We assessed how he played in the last weeks to the World Cup – he was in good shape and the other argument, the other reason why we picked him, is that he can give the ball short in the build up which is what we want.”
Van Gaal's men will now face the second-placed team from Group B in the Round of 16.
