Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints in Portugal's 1-0 UEFA Nations League loss to Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make it count for Portugal in their final group clash against Spain in the UEFA Nations League. Spain went into the game realizing that they had little room for error, as they needed to beat Portugal to secure a slot in the semi-finals of the competition.

It required a late goal from Alvaro Morata, but the Spaniards made it happen, while Ronaldo and his teammates slumped to defeat.

The first half began with an early chance for the Selecao, but they were unable to open the scoring, eventually relenting possession to their counterparts.

The visitors enjoyed a remarkable 81% possession by the 13th minute of the game, with the hosts struggling to keep the ball for long. However, it was all for naught as they could not get ahead with their time on the ball.

A constant back-and-forth ensued from both sides, with each seeking out a pathway into the final third to secure all three points. Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo had a number of chances to create a remarkable opening to the scoreline.

However, Unai Simon had no intention of letting them pass through. The goalkeeper remained efficient for the Spaniards throughout the game, impressively keeping shots out to secure his goal.

By the half-time whistle, Spain had enjoyed the lion's share of the possession, but little else. Portugal had found loopholes in La Roja's defense but failed to find the clinical edge to put themselves ahead.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggles to score for Portugal in the second half

The second half started as the first half had been, with the Selecao opening up their opponents' defense but taking their chances without much zest.

Diogo Jota did have a massive chance for the hosts, with the Liverpool forward getting past his markers before lashing a shot at goal. However, Unai Simon continued to keep them out of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo also had a number of remarkable chances, but the Manchester United forward struggled to get the shot off as he was quickly closed down by Spain's defenders. He did eventually manage to get a shot off, but Unai Simon was on hand to stop the 37-year-old.

Spain finally opened the scoring late in the game with 88 minutes on the clock, with Alvaro Morata securing the three points for La Roja.

The Spaniards switched to a more direct game, and the unsuspecting Portugal defense did not track a long pass to Nico Williams at the far post. The 20-year-old headed it into an unmarked Morata in the six-yard area, and the striker finished with aplomb.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a number of other chances late in the game, but he failed to secure the required goal for Portugal, with Unai Simon maintaining a strong wall of defense. Eventually, the Portuguese had to make do with the loss, conceding their place in the semi-finals to Spain.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Selecao's loss:

Mojeda ➐ @Mojeda101 Cristiano Ronaldo goals this season:



Brighton

Brentford

Liverpool

Southampton

Leicester

Arsenal

Real Sociedad

🥅 Sheriff (Penalty)

Czech Republic

Spain



He single-handedly knocked Portugal out of the Nations League. What happened to my idol? Cristiano Ronaldo goals this season:BrightonBrentfordLiverpoolSouthamptonLeicesterArsenalReal Sociedad🥅 Sheriff (Penalty)Czech RepublicSpainHe single-handedly knocked Portugal out of the Nations League. What happened to my idol? 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo goals this season:❌ Brighton❌ Brentford❌ Liverpool❌ Southampton❌ Leicester❌ Arsenal❌ Real Sociedad🥅 Sheriff (Penalty)❌ Czech Republic❌ SpainHe single-handedly knocked Portugal out of the Nations League. What happened to my idol? 😔 https://t.co/muD5pqZL5w

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes Ronaldo fans don't get your hopes up



Portugal ain't winning sh*t at this WC. Horrible team. Ronaldo fans don't get your hopes upPortugal ain't winning sh*t at this WC. Horrible team.

Lατιf🦅 @iLatif_ Ronaldo is well and truly finished Portugal be useless pass GhanaRonaldo is well and truly finished Portugal be useless pass Ghana😂😂😂😂😂 Ronaldo is well and truly finished

Essel ✌️ @thatEsselguy 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Let’s all laugh at Portugal and Ronaldo fans🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Let’s all laugh at Portugal and Ronaldo fans 😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Portugal played for a draw against Serbia and ended up missing out on automatic World Cup qualification. Today, they played for a draw and ended up losing to Spain.



As long as they have a coach who settles for the bare minimum, Portugal will continue to produce the bare minimum. Portugal played for a draw against Serbia and ended up missing out on automatic World Cup qualification. Today, they played for a draw and ended up losing to Spain.As long as they have a coach who settles for the bare minimum, Portugal will continue to produce the bare minimum.

🇧🇷 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ @brilliantbusi I’m not joking when I say, Ronaldo’s performance tonight was the worst performance ever by any player on a football pitch. I’m not joking when I say, Ronaldo’s performance tonight was the worst performance ever by any player on a football pitch.

Mr. pressdent🇬🇭 @Korsogyimi

I’m very sad Ronaldo is getting worser every gameI’m very sad Ronaldo is getting worser every game 😢I’m very sad 😔

Unruly King 👑 @unrulyking00 Barcelona players came on in the second to change Spain’s game and now they’ve scored against Portugal haha Ronaldo in the mud Barcelona players came on in the second to change Spain’s game and now they’ve scored against Portugal haha Ronaldo in the mud 😂 😂

Don @Opresii Portugal have been so bad in the last 30 minutes. Portugal have been so bad in the last 30 minutes.

Mr. pressdent🇬🇭 @Korsogyimi I love seeing Ronaldo losing I love seeing Ronaldo losing 😂🙏

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad



Netherlands

Spain

Italy

Croatia Nations League 2022 Semi-Finalists:NetherlandsSpainItalyCroatia Nations League 2022 Semi-Finalists:🇳🇱 Netherlands🇪🇸 Spain🇮🇹 Italy🇭🇷 Croatia

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy There is absolutely zero explanation for Cristiano Ronaldo to still be a starter for Portugal in 2022. Not when there's Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto, João Félix and so many other talented players waiting in the wings. Another anonymous performance from him today. There is absolutely zero explanation for Cristiano Ronaldo to still be a starter for Portugal in 2022. Not when there's Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto, João Félix and so many other talented players waiting in the wings. Another anonymous performance from him today.

B/R Football @brfootball



Today: Assists Morata for the 88th-minute winner vs. Portugal.



Saturday: Nico Williams makes his debut for Spain.Today: Assists Morata for the 88th-minute winner vs. Portugal. Saturday: Nico Williams makes his debut for Spain.Today: Assists Morata for the 88th-minute winner vs. Portugal.🌟 https://t.co/O9Cr4TLkOj

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad



PORTUGAL FAIL TO QUALIFY FOR THE FINAL 4 OF THE NATIONS LEAGUE! FT: Portugal 0-1 Spain.PORTUGAL FAIL TO QUALIFY FOR THE FINAL 4 OF THE NATIONS LEAGUE! FT: Portugal 0-1 Spain.PORTUGAL FAIL TO QUALIFY FOR THE FINAL 4 OF THE NATIONS LEAGUE! 🇵🇹❌ https://t.co/G5VwahxIgd

Troll Football @TrollFootball Ronaldo highlights vs Spain



Ronaldo highlights vs Spainhttps://t.co/X4xZkj2X70

Man of Letters. @Letter_to_Jack Ronaldo should call it a career after the world cup. Ronaldo should call it a career after the world cup.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 3 - Bruno Fernandes

◎ 2 - Spain



He created as many chances as every other player on the pitch combined. Chances created in the first half of Portugal vs. Spain:◉ 3 - Bruno Fernandes◎ 2 - SpainHe created as many chances as every other player on the pitch combined. Chances created in the first half of Portugal vs. Spain:◉ 3 - Bruno Fernandes ◎ 2 - Spain He created as many chances as every other player on the pitch combined. 💪

Steeze 💎 @__Steeze1 Goals this international break.



Ronaldo- 0

Vinicius- 0

Raphinha- 1 Goals this international break.Ronaldo- 0Vinicius- 0Raphinha- 1

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Ronaldo final whistle headshake after stinking up the gaff Ronaldo final whistle headshake after stinking up the gaff https://t.co/DIIXq5T6Yh

Lατιf🦅 @iLatif_ Portugal need to understand that Ronaldo is finished so he should be benched. Man can’t dribble, pass, control a pass or even score kai Portugal need to understand that Ronaldo is finished so he should be benched. Man can’t dribble, pass, control a pass or even score kai

Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris Give me Cristiano Ronaldo and 10 logs of wood and I’ll win the Champions League 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 Give me Cristiano Ronaldo and 10 logs of wood and I’ll win the Champions League 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Portugal are OUT! Portugal are OUT! ✅

oluwapundittt @oluwapundittt Portugal coach should be sacked. How can you let a 37 years old out of form, unfit player play 90 mins Portugal coach should be sacked. How can you let a 37 years old out of form, unfit player play 90 mins

Thanushan Thanabalasingam @nameisthanushan Cristiano Ronaldo better retire from football without spoiling his legacy. Cristiano Ronaldo better retire from football without spoiling his legacy.

ganesh @breathMessi21 Let’s laugh at Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo Let’s laugh at Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

