Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo falters once again in Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Burnley

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make an impact as Manchester United drew 1-1 against Burnley in the Premier League. The Portuguese superstar came off the bench but was unable to inspire the Red Devils to a win.
Speaking before the game, Rangnick explained why he chose Edinson Cavani to start over Ronaldo. He said:
"We’ve played Burnley a couple of weeks ago and seen quite a few games here at Turf Moor, we knew in the early stages it will require a lot of running, chasing balls, a lot of fighting for second balls, so I decided to start with Edi because this kind of profile suits him"
Cavani started up top for the Red Devils, with Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford behind him. French midfielder Paul Pogba started in midfield with Scott McTominay, while David De Gea returned to the squad after not playing in Manchester United's loss against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup over the weekend.
United started off strongly with Raphael Varane having a goal chalked off after Harry Maguire blocked off Jay Rodriguez during the build up. However, that didn't seem to deter Ralf Rangnick's side as five minutes later Pogba was on hand to lash in Luke Shaw's cross after some good work from Fernandes and Rashford.
Four minutes later, Rashford had a goal ruled out himself, after Pogba was deemed to have fouled Ben Mee in the build-up. Manchester United were clearly the more dominant side at this point, with Sancho, Rashford, Fernandes and Cavani all coming close to doubling their lead. However, the first-half ended with the Red Devils one goal to the good.
Burnley started much the stronger side in the second half and levelled the score almost immediately after the restart. New signing Wout Weghorst swiveled past Maguire before putting Rodriguez through on goal. The forward still had a lot to do but managed to dink the ball over De Gea to make it 1-1.
The goal seemed to deflate United as Burnley looked the more likely side to take the lead in the second-half, with Weghorst coming close twice. Rangnick decided he had seen enough and decided to bring on Cristiano Ronaldo in the 68th minute of the game.
However, it was too little too late, as the two sides had to settle for a draw. This is a huge dent in Manchester United's top 4 aspirations. Ralf Rangnick's side are currently 5th in the table, one point behind West Ham with a game in hand. However the Red Devils are only three points ahead of both Arsenal and Tottenham, with the London clubs having two and three games in hand over them respectively.
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score again for Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on a five-game goal drought for Manchester United, the longest he has had since 2010. The Portuguese superstar last scored in the reverse fixture against Burnley on 31st December.
Despite still being Manchester United's top scorer this season, with 14 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions, Cristiano Ronaldo's form will still worry Ralf Rangnick. The German will need the forward to get back into the goals, if the Red Devils are to finish in the top 4 this season.
