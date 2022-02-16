×
Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo finally scores in Manchester United's win against Brighton

Ronaldo finally ended his goal drought
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
Modified Feb 16, 2022 05:07 AM IST
News

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of 2022 in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League. The forward broke his six-game scoring drought with a stunning strike in the 51st minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo started up-front for Manchester United, with Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga behind him. Brazilian midfielder Fred returned to the lineup, replacing Paul Pogba.

Both teams started the game strongly, with Jakub Moder and Jadon Sancho both having chances to open the scoring. However the rest of the half was quite scrappy with neither side creating any significant chances.

The Red Devils started the second-half much the stronger side as Cristiano Ronaldo blasted them into the lead in the 51st minute. Scott McTominay dispossessed Yves Bissouma in midfield before giving the ball to Ronaldo, who skipped away from the defender's challenge before powering a shot past Robert Sanchez in goal.

Three minutes later Brighton's misery was further compounded after Lewis Dunk was sent off for a foul on Anthony Elanga. United then piled on the pressure as they looked to double their lead. However, their goal didn't come until the 97th minute of the game. Pogba took a quick free-kick, releasing Fernandes who calmly slotted the ball past Sanchez.

The win means that Ralf Rangnick's side are now 4th in the Premier League, two points ahead of West Ham in 5th. The Red Devils take on Leeds United at the weekend, with a win potentially taking them to within one point of Chelsea in 3rd.

Cristiano Ronaldo back to scoring ways for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally ended his scoring drought for the Red Devils. The forward had not scored or assisted a goal in 2022 before today, with his six-game scoring drought being his longest since 2009.

His goal against Brighton is his 15th across all competitions this season. Ralf Rangnick will hope that the forward can now return to form as Manchester United fight to finish in the top 4.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Manchester United's 1-0 win over Brighton:

Goals from @Cristiano and @B_Fernandes8 gives us all three points! 👏#MUFC | #MUNBHA
Class is permanent. 👏 @Cristiano #MUFC | #MUNBHA https://t.co/cFqJhO1OZ3
Look what it means to Bruno! 😍#MUFC | #MUNBHA https://t.co/RQsjQ5TdNY
Jadon Sancho thriving in a Manchester United shirt, you love to see it.
Manchester United’s problem isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo.. it’s that they don’t have another ten players with his ability, mentality & will-to-win. https://t.co/GOnw0axPv5
- 804 GOALS for CRISTIANO RONALDO - 93 PL GOALS FOR MANCHESTER UNITED - 5th HIGHEST GOALSCORER FOR MANCHESTER UNITED My GOAT!!! https://t.co/wheMQ5JwpF
If you ever have to prove that you’re loyal. Tell them about the time you watched Manchester United vs Brighton instead of PSG vs Real Madrid.
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored as many Premier League goals for Manchester United as Andy Cole (93). 💪 https://t.co/GF0WvZvv7Y
Manchester United fans who wanted him gone and said he's finished. Don't you dare celebrate his goals.You don't deserve him.
Cristiano Ronaldo is 37 and carrying this Manchester United team full of youngsters while you have Messi who is getting carried by 22 Year old Mbappe in this PSG super team.One is labeled finished and the other isn’t. https://t.co/iitC5HbEYG
Bruno!! You are doing well ❤️Well-done boys!!! Up Manchester United!!! Calm down everyone!! Champions League is ours!!
Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils!🔴⚫️💪🏽 https://t.co/u8sZzzJQn5
Ronaldo scoring Messi missing, life is all about balance you see.
How am I gonna explain to my kids that Ronaldo missed the 1st chance but scored from the 2nd one https://t.co/VURhUHlAHg
Ronaldo has now scored a goal in:200220032004200520062007200820092010201120122013201420152016201720182019202020212022Longevity ♾️ https://t.co/SAfJh6CdnL
Ronaldo goal, Pogba assist, Bruno goal, De Gea clean sheet https://t.co/unyaLCbaeI
Pessi bottles a penalty then Ronaldo scores a banger Thats the GOAT ARE YOU MAD
The chances of Ronaldo scoring that banger was 7% 🤯🔥 https://t.co/Z7rUTftQwn
Paul Pogba has delivered four assists to Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League this season, no duo has done better 🎯 https://t.co/SZBHLoZNAH

Edited by Adit Jaganathan
