Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo finally scores in Manchester United's win against Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of 2022 in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League. The forward broke his six-game scoring drought with a stunning strike in the 51st minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo started up-front for Manchester United, with Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga behind him. Brazilian midfielder Fred returned to the lineup, replacing Paul Pogba.

Both teams started the game strongly, with Jakub Moder and Jadon Sancho both having chances to open the scoring. However the rest of the half was quite scrappy with neither side creating any significant chances.

The Red Devils started the second-half much the stronger side as Cristiano Ronaldo blasted them into the lead in the 51st minute. Scott McTominay dispossessed Yves Bissouma in midfield before giving the ball to Ronaldo, who skipped away from the defender's challenge before powering a shot past Robert Sanchez in goal.

Three minutes later Brighton's misery was further compounded after Lewis Dunk was sent off for a foul on Anthony Elanga. United then piled on the pressure as they looked to double their lead. However, their goal didn't come until the 97th minute of the game. Pogba took a quick free-kick, releasing Fernandes who calmly slotted the ball past Sanchez.

The win means that Ralf Rangnick's side are now 4th in the Premier League, two points ahead of West Ham in 5th. The Red Devils take on Leeds United at the weekend, with a win potentially taking them to within one point of Chelsea in 3rd.

Cristiano Ronaldo back to scoring ways for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally ended his scoring drought for the Red Devils. The forward had not scored or assisted a goal in 2022 before today, with his six-game scoring drought being his longest since 2009.

His goal against Brighton is his 15th across all competitions this season. Ralf Rangnick will hope that the forward can now return to form as Manchester United fight to finish in the top 4.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Manchester United's 1-0 win over Brighton:

ManUnitedMedia @ManUnitedMedia Jadon Sancho thriving in a Manchester United shirt, you love to see it. Jadon Sancho thriving in a Manchester United shirt, you love to see it.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Manchester United’s problem isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo.. it’s that they don’t have another ten players with his ability, mentality & will-to-win. Manchester United’s problem isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo.. it’s that they don’t have another ten players with his ability, mentality & will-to-win. https://t.co/GOnw0axPv5

Chris.eth ᴺᶠᵀ Ξ #MUFC 🔴🔥 @PrinceChrisMUFC - 804 GOALS for CRISTIANO RONALDO



- 93 PL GOALS FOR MANCHESTER UNITED



- 5th HIGHEST GOALSCORER FOR MANCHESTER UNITED



My GOAT!!! - 804 GOALS for CRISTIANO RONALDO - 93 PL GOALS FOR MANCHESTER UNITED - 5th HIGHEST GOALSCORER FOR MANCHESTER UNITED My GOAT!!! https://t.co/wheMQ5JwpF

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive If you ever have to prove that you’re loyal. Tell them about the time you watched Manchester United vs Brighton instead of PSG vs Real Madrid. If you ever have to prove that you’re loyal. Tell them about the time you watched Manchester United vs Brighton instead of PSG vs Real Madrid.

Squawka Football @Squawka Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored as many Premier League goals for Manchester United as Andy Cole (93). Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored as many Premier League goals for Manchester United as Andy Cole (93). 💪 https://t.co/GF0WvZvv7Y

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Manchester United fans who wanted him gone and said he's finished. Don't you dare celebrate his goals.



You don't deserve him. Manchester United fans who wanted him gone and said he's finished. Don't you dare celebrate his goals.You don't deserve him.

M @Madridfooty Cristiano Ronaldo is 37 and carrying this Manchester United team full of youngsters while you have Messi who is getting carried by 22 Year old Mbappe in this PSG super team.



One is labeled finished and the other isn’t. Cristiano Ronaldo is 37 and carrying this Manchester United team full of youngsters while you have Messi who is getting carried by 22 Year old Mbappe in this PSG super team.One is labeled finished and the other isn’t. https://t.co/iitC5HbEYG

DeboMacaroni @mrmacaronii

Well-done boys!!! Up Manchester United!!!

Calm down everyone!! Champions League is ours!! Bruno!! You are doing wellWell-done boys!!! Up Manchester United!!!Calm down everyone!! Champions League is ours!! Bruno!! You are doing well ❤️Well-done boys!!! Up Manchester United!!! Calm down everyone!! Champions League is ours!!

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils! Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils!🔴⚫️💪🏽 https://t.co/u8sZzzJQn5

Harry Pinero @harrypinero Ronaldo scoring Messi missing, life is all about balance you see. Ronaldo scoring Messi missing, life is all about balance you see.

Troll Football @TrollFootball How am I gonna explain to my kids that Ronaldo missed the 1st chance but scored from the 2nd one How am I gonna explain to my kids that Ronaldo missed the 1st chance but scored from the 2nd one https://t.co/VURhUHlAHg

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldo has now scored a goal in:



2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022



Longevity ♾️ Ronaldo has now scored a goal in:200220032004200520062007200820092010201120122013201420152016201720182019202020212022Longevity ♾️ https://t.co/SAfJh6CdnL

Kelvin🇺🇸 @Kelvin_Utd Ronaldo goal, Pogba assist, Bruno goal, De Gea clean sheet Ronaldo goal, Pogba assist, Bruno goal, De Gea clean sheet https://t.co/unyaLCbaeI

Trey @UTDTrey Pessi bottles a penalty then Ronaldo scores a banger



Thats the GOAT ARE YOU MAD Pessi bottles a penalty then Ronaldo scores a banger Thats the GOAT ARE YOU MAD

D-WOT @dwot2018

🤯 The chances of Ronaldo scoring that banger was 7% The chances of Ronaldo scoring that banger was 7% 🤯🔥 https://t.co/Z7rUTftQwn

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Paul Pogba has delivered four assists to Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League this season, no duo has done better Paul Pogba has delivered four assists to Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League this season, no duo has done better 🎯 https://t.co/SZBHLoZNAH

