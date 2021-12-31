Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United return to winning ways

Cristiano Ronaldo shone as Manchester United bounced back from their draw against Newcastle with a dominant 3-1 win against Burnley. Ralf Rangnick's side blew the opposition away in the first half with all three of their goals being scored before half-time.

Rangnick opted to partner Cristiano Ronaldo with Edinson Cavani up top for Manchester United. The duo ran Burnley ragged throughout the night as the Red Devils registered a much-needed win.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring in the seventh minute after lashing home a shot from outside the box. This was the midfielder's first goal of the season and set Manchester United up for a dominant first-half display. Cristiano Ronaldo was credited with the assist, despite the Scot stealing the ball off the forward's toe for his goal.

Not long after, summer signing Jadon Sancho saw his effort deflected into the net by Ben Mee for an own-goal, as Manchester United continued to apply pressure on Burnley. Cristiano Ronaldo was then on hand in the 35th minute to end the game as a contest. The Portuguese superstar tapped the ball into an empty net after following up a brilliant save by Wayne Hennessey.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored eight goals in 15 league games this season, with this one being one of his easiest. Aaron Lennon netted for Burnley three minutes later, however, it was too little too late at that point.

The second half was much the same, with Manchester United dominating possession, however neither side could carve out any significant chances. The game ended at 3-1, as Ralf Rangnick recorded his best performance as Manchester United manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo pulls Manchester United back into the top 4 race

Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar performance has helped Manchester United keep themselves in the race for the top 4. The Red Devils are now four points off Arsenal in 4th, having played a game less than the Gunners.

Manchester United face Wolves on Monday in what will be another must-win game for Rangnick's side. The Red Devils will hope that Manchester City will be able to dispatch Arsenal without any problems at the weekend, so as to reduce the gap on the Gunners even more.

So without further ado, here are the best tweets from Manchester United's dominant display against Burnley:

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Burnley have become the 82nd different league team that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against .🤩 Burnley have become the 82nd different league team that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against .🤩 https://t.co/npVjEjeX4w

Man United News @ManUtdMEN Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Burnley moves him into esteemed Manchester United list manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Burnley moves him into esteemed Manchester United list manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Squawka Football @Squawka Scott McTominay in the first half for Manchester United against Burnley:



◉ Most final-third entries (4)

◉ Most shots on target (2)

◉= Most passes in the final third (9)

◉= Most duels won (4)

◉= Most fouls won (4)



Standout player. 💪 Scott McTominay in the first half for Manchester United against Burnley:◉ Most final-third entries (4)◉ Most shots on target (2)◉= Most passes in the final third (9)◉= Most duels won (4)◉= Most fouls won (4)Standout player. 💪 https://t.co/ASLlcffJNu

DILLINGER 👹 @DillanMUFC

Manchester United 3-1 Burnley



✅ 3 points 🙌

✅ Scott McTominay goal ⚽

✅ Cristiano Ronaldo goal and assist ⚽ 🎯

✅ Jadon Sancho assist (Mee's OG) 🎯

✅ Scott McTominay MOTM 👑



#MUFC FULL TIMEManchester United 3-1 Burnley✅ 3 points 🙌✅ Scott McTominay goal ⚽✅ Cristiano Ronaldo goal and assist ⚽ 🎯✅ Jadon Sancho assist (Mee's OG) 🎯✅ Scott McTominay MOTM 👑 FULL TIMEManchester United 3-1 Burnley ✅ 3 points 🙌 ✅ Scott McTominay goal ⚽✅ Cristiano Ronaldo goal and assist ⚽ 🎯✅ Jadon Sancho assist (Mee's OG) 🎯✅ Scott McTominay MOTM 👑 #MUFC https://t.co/rkKULtHP9J

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport



It falls beautifully to the Scot on the edge of the area who finishes in style and Man Utd lead!



#PLonPrime #MUNBUR Scott McTominay with his first of the season! 🙌It falls beautifully to the Scot on the edge of the area who finishes in style and Man Utd lead! Scott McTominay with his first of the season! 🙌It falls beautifully to the Scot on the edge of the area who finishes in style and Man Utd lead!#PLonPrime #MUNBUR https://t.co/OTbeMrXJU9

Paddy Keogh @OddsOnFPL Scott McTominay handing his shirt to a young fan after the game.



McSauce was super today and I'll be hearing no McTominay slander tonight. Scott McTominay handing his shirt to a young fan after the game.McSauce was super today and I'll be hearing no McTominay slander tonight. https://t.co/fmHWotS1Ye

Don Dingo. @ksheldongh McSauce is on steroids!! McSauce is on steroids!!

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Jadon Sancho’s game by numbers vs. Burnley:



93% pass accuracy

61 total touches

42 successful passes

21/23 final third passes

3/4 crosses completed

2/2 tackles won

1 chance created



So good in tight spaces. 👌 Jadon Sancho’s game by numbers vs. Burnley: 93% pass accuracy 61 total touches 42 successful passes 21/23 final third passes 3/4 crosses completed 2/2 tackles won 1 chance created So good in tight spaces. 👌 https://t.co/yHezS3EEmq

utdreport @utdreport Rangnick: "The whole team performance was a lot better, I was pleased with the performances of our wingers. Jadon [Sancho] did well and Mason [Greenwood]. Edi [Cavani] and Cristiano [Ronaldo], the work effort was amazing." #mulive [amazon] Rangnick: "The whole team performance was a lot better, I was pleased with the performances of our wingers. Jadon [Sancho] did well and Mason [Greenwood]. Edi [Cavani] and Cristiano [Ronaldo], the work effort was amazing." #mulive [amazon]

M. @MikhaeIII Carried the ball from his own half, beat a man, played it to the right player, sprints in the box, finds space, receives the ball and puts it on a platter for Cavani.



Just “poacher” Ronaldo things. Carried the ball from his own half, beat a man, played it to the right player, sprints in the box, finds space, receives the ball and puts it on a platter for Cavani. Just “poacher” Ronaldo things.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo ends the year as:



– Man Utd's top scorer (current season)

– Portugal's top scorer (2021)

– Juventus' top scorer (2021) despite leaving them in August. 🐐



Cristiano Ronaldo ends the year as:– Man Utd's top scorer (current season)– Portugal's top scorer (2021)– Juventus' top scorer (2021) despite leaving them in August. 🐐https://t.co/2fZN90tV3U

BASH-AAR🔞 @FaruqBashar I wouldn’t have a Ronaldo goal any other way, the tears that comes with a Ronaldo Tap In >>>>>>> I wouldn’t have a Ronaldo goal any other way, the tears that comes with a Ronaldo Tap In >>>>>>>

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes Cristiano Ronaldo the best playmaker in the World when he wants to be!



What an assist!! Cristiano Ronaldo the best playmaker in the World when he wants to be! What an assist!!

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Scott McTominay kicking the ball before Ronaldo can get the shot away with his left Scott McTominay kicking the ball before Ronaldo can get the shot away with his left https://t.co/ESZ8BDg8kc

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Ronaldo has now surpassed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoring his 92nd Premier League goal 💪 Ronaldo has now surpassed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoring his 92nd Premier League goal 💪 https://t.co/KpJ35FuQOy

William Hill @WilliamHill Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against 121 different teams in his club career.



Some players don't even score 121 goals. 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against 121 different teams in his club career.Some players don't even score 121 goals. 🤯 https://t.co/sgqH5itqWc

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 17 - With a goal and assist tonight against Burnley, Cristiano Ronaldo has now registered double figures for goal involvements in each of his last 17 league seasons, scoring eight goals and assisting three more so far this campaign. Relentless. 17 - With a goal and assist tonight against Burnley, Cristiano Ronaldo has now registered double figures for goal involvements in each of his last 17 league seasons, scoring eight goals and assisting three more so far this campaign. Relentless. https://t.co/asMhqlbKsZ

