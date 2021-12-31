Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United return to winning ways

Cristiano Ronaldo shone as Manchester United bounced back from their draw against Newcastle with a dominant 3-1 win against Burnley. Ralf Rangnick's side blew the opposition away in the first half with all three of their goals being scored before half-time.
Rangnick opted to partner Cristiano Ronaldo with Edinson Cavani up top for Manchester United. The duo ran Burnley ragged throughout the night as the Red Devils registered a much-needed win.
Scott McTominay opened the scoring in the seventh minute after lashing home a shot from outside the box. This was the midfielder's first goal of the season and set Manchester United up for a dominant first-half display. Cristiano Ronaldo was credited with the assist, despite the Scot stealing the ball off the forward's toe for his goal.
Not long after, summer signing Jadon Sancho saw his effort deflected into the net by Ben Mee for an own-goal, as Manchester United continued to apply pressure on Burnley. Cristiano Ronaldo was then on hand in the 35th minute to end the game as a contest. The Portuguese superstar tapped the ball into an empty net after following up a brilliant save by Wayne Hennessey.
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored eight goals in 15 league games this season, with this one being one of his easiest. Aaron Lennon netted for Burnley three minutes later, however, it was too little too late at that point.
The second half was much the same, with Manchester United dominating possession, however neither side could carve out any significant chances. The game ended at 3-1, as Ralf Rangnick recorded his best performance as Manchester United manager.
Cristiano Ronaldo pulls Manchester United back into the top 4 race
Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar performance has helped Manchester United keep themselves in the race for the top 4. The Red Devils are now four points off Arsenal in 4th, having played a game less than the Gunners.
Manchester United face Wolves on Monday in what will be another must-win game for Rangnick's side. The Red Devils will hope that Manchester City will be able to dispatch Arsenal without any problems at the weekend, so as to reduce the gap on the Gunners even more.
