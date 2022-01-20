Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo reacts furiously to being subbed off in Manchester United win

Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated during Manchester United's 3-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League as Ralf Rangnick's men went to within two points of West Ham in 4th.

Ronaldo returned to the starting XI to lead the line fo the Red Devils on the night. Apart from that, Rangnick stuck to the same line-up that drew 2-2 against Aston Villa last time out.

Brentford started off the game strongly, with Mattias Jensen, Christian Norgaard and Vitaly Janelt all coming close to scoring for Thomas Frank's side. Norgaard in particular spurned a great opportunity to open the scoring in the 15th minute. Jensen and Janelt also came close to scoring towards the end of the half but both teams went into half-time deadlocked at 0-0.

Manchester United came out much the stronger side in the second-half as Cristiano Ronaldo saw his header loop onto the crossbar. The Portuguese superstar had been rather quiet up to this point in the game as the Brentford defenders did a good job of marking the forward.

The Red Devils' pressure finally paid off in the 55th minute as Anthony Elanga latched onto Fred's through ball to score his first goal of the season. Following the goal, Rangick's side upped their tempo as they looked to finish off the game.

Mason Greenwood soon doubled their lead as he finished off a clinical counter-attack after being set up by Bruno Fernandes. The game was over as a contest at this point as Brentford looked crestfallen after two quick-fire goals. Their misery was then compounded as Fernandes played through Marcus Rashford to make it 3-0 in the 77th minute and wrap up the game for the Red Devils.

Brentford did have time to grab a consolation goal in the 85th minute, courtesy of Ivan Toney. However, Manchester United picked up all three points in what was a crucial game for Ralf Rangnick's men.

Cristiano Ronaldo not happy with being subbed off by Manchester United boss Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo was brought off for Harry Maguire in the 71st minute of the game, following the two quick goals by Manchester United. However, the forward looked shocked when he saw the board show his number. The forward was visibly angry and threw his jacket on the floor before taking a seat in the dugout.

With that being said, here are the best reactions from Manchester United's win against Brentford:

Mr Kassim👑 @SmKTweetz17 Ronaldos movement draws the CB out of position for Elanga to get in and score



Ronaldos chest opens Bruno to set up Greenwood for our 2nd



But Ronaldo is the problem 🥱 Ronaldos movement draws the CB out of position for Elanga to get in and scoreRonaldos chest opens Bruno to set up Greenwood for our 2ndBut Ronaldo is the problem 🥱

Premier League @premierleague



#BREMUN @MarcusRashford became the third different player to score 10 #PL goals as a substitute for Man Utd, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (17) and Javier Hernandez (14) ⚽ @MarcusRashford became the third different player to score 10 #PL goals as a substitute for Man Utd, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (17) and Javier Hernandez (14) ⚽#BREMUN https://t.co/SW5cranuVS

RiZzy @RiZzyUTD Honestly man I’m so happy for Rashford, he looked broken the last few weeks. people don't understand how important confidence is in football Honestly man I’m so happy for Rashford, he looked broken the last few weeks. people don't understand how important confidence is in football

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Yes, he's BACK. Be scared, 2 goals and 2 assists in 2 games for Bruno Fernandes.Yes, he's BACK. Be scared, @premierleague 2 goals and 2 assists in 2 games for Bruno Fernandes.Yes, he's BACK. Be scared, @premierleague. https://t.co/Tr4hEjjJpt

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



71 appearances

33 goals

24 assists



What a signing he’s been! Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 57 #PremierLeague goals at Man Utd:71 appearances33 goals24 assistsWhat a signing he’s been! Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 57 #PremierLeague goals at Man Utd: 👕 71 appearances ⚽️ 33 goals 🅰️ 24 assists What a signing he’s been! 🙌 https://t.co/1BGVmbWrKk

Manchester United @ManUtd @Fred08Oficial



Aston Villa (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Brentford (H)



assists in games for our no.17 🤩



#MUFC @Fred08OficialAston Villa (H)Aston Villa (A)Brentford (H)assists ingames for our no.17 🤩 🇧🇷 @Fred08Oficial 👏🅰️ Aston Villa (H)🅰️ Aston Villa (A) 🅰️ Brentford (H)3️⃣ assists in 3️⃣ games for our no.17 🤩#MUFC https://t.co/bb2UqfnKqP

Gary Neville @GNev2 Brentford 0-3 Manchester United (Youth) Brentford 0-3 Manchester United (Youth)

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 If you’re a Manchester United fan and have an agenda against David De Gea then your hard drive needs to be checked. If you’re a Manchester United fan and have an agenda against David De Gea then your hard drive needs to be checked.

𝕾𝖚𝖘𝖍𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖆🔰 @sush_mufc Donny van de Beek trying to look like Ralf Rangnick to try and make the starting XI Donny van de Beek trying to look like Ralf Rangnick to try and make the starting XI 😭 https://t.co/HoTzAikU3M

Caden 🔴 @lfc_caden Christianity didnt work for Rangnick so he's converted to Judiasm Christianity didnt work for Rangnick so he's converted to Judiasm https://t.co/BeszJuOfwf

ESPN FC @ESPNFC No player has more goal contributions for Man United since the start of December than Fred No player has more goal contributions for Man United since the start of December than Fred 💫 https://t.co/tlXRgfzf9b

