Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo's double spearheads Portugal to convincing 4-0 win against Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a brace for Portugal as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on June 5.
It was Switzerland who first had the ball in the back of the net in the sixth minute through Haris Seferovic but Fabian Schar was adjudged to have handballed via VAR.
15 minutes in and Portugal looked devoid of ideas until Ronaldo played a key part in their opener.
The legendary forward sent a blistering free-kick towards goal and it was saved by Gregor Kobel. William Carvalho was present to tap home from close-range in the 15th minute.
Ronaldo then grabbed Portugal's second following a wonderful counter-attacking move in the 35th minute. The veteran struck past Kobel following an astute pass from Diogo Jota.
The Manchester United star then grabbed a second four minutes later following a rebound save.
The 37-year-old really could have had a lot more on the night. He had the ball in the back of the net in the 50th minute only for Jota to be ruled offside in the build-up.
Joao Cancelo then got on the scoresheet in the 68th minute with a smart finish having rounded the keeper.
Portugal deserved their victory and dominated the majority of the game with Ronaldo once again showing why he is one of Europe's greatest ever goalscorers.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal impress ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Portugal required a playoff win over North Macedonia in March to make it to Qatar.
A Seleção have never won a World Cup, but with the way they are playing, they will be amongst the favorites.
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to flourish at the age of 37 and it could be his swansong in Qatar.
Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota and Bruno Fernandes are all at the peak of their powers playing tantalising football for their national side.
What has been most impressive is the counter-attacking intent the side showed with each game. The energy and pace they break with is a sight to see, with Ronaldo able to finish off most moves with his usual goalscoring prowess.
With a squad that boasts real talent throughout and has depth off the bench, Portugal are turning heads.