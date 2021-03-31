Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in 3-1 Portugal victory against Luxembourg 

Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored for Portugal after a mini-goal drought as he scored his side's second goal in a routine 3-1 win against Luxembourg. The Juventus talisman was in the headlines earlier this week after he stormed off the pitch against Serbia in a 2-2 draw, as his last-minute winner was wrongly adjudged to have not crossed the goal line.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo kept his head down and looked lively in the opening exchanges, as he looked to inspire his side yet again. However, Portugal fell behind in the first half against the run of play, as Gerson Rodrigues broke the deadlock for the home side in the 30th minute.

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has been in stunning form this season and the former Wolves star got his name on the scoresheet yet again before halftime. Pedro Neto's brilliant cross was headed into the back of the net by the diminutive winger, who scored his third goal of the international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores goal number 103 of his Portugal career

Portugal looked much more comfortable in the second half and took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo, with the 35-year-old scoring his 103 international goal of his career. With his strike against Luxembourg, he broke his 415 minute goal drought for his country and also scored for the 18th year in a row since making his debut nearly two decades ago.

Joao Palhinha came on as a substitute and added gloss to the scoreline with a late goal to seal all three points for Portugal. Fernando Santos' side have now won two and drawn one of their three World Cup Qualifiers so far and are in a brilliant position to secure qualification to the tournament next year.

As Cristiano Ronaldo got his name on the scoresheet yet again and edged closer to Ali Daei's record of 109 goals for his country, here are the best tweets from the game at the Stade Josy Barthel.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 103 goals for Portugal.



Edging closer to Ali Daei’s record (109). pic.twitter.com/gRgH6dstXr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 30, 2021

415 minutes played since his last international goal.



Cristiano Ronaldo ends his longest goal drought for Portugal since June 2012 😤 pic.twitter.com/4NcwmRvGBm — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 30, 2021

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo (31 goals) extends his record as the top goal scorer in World Cup European Qualification History. pic.twitter.com/rm951W2GdA — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 30, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored an international goal every year since 2004.



18 years in a row. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/vuXbhrSqpw — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 30, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo coming in clutch for Portugal once again. GOATs perform for club and country 🐐 — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) March 30, 2021

International goals...



- Cristiano Ronaldo: 103

- The current England squad: 86

- Lionel Messi: 71



Look at the gap.. 😮 pic.twitter.com/48IuAS8eFT — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) March 30, 2021

10 of Cristiano Ronaldo's last 14 international goals have come against Lithuania and Luxembourg. He really is the scourge of 18th and 19th century grand duchies. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) March 30, 2021

Stop embarrassing yourself and retire already @Cristiano — ruttwick #AnimoEden (@FourPocketsFuIl) March 30, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo in one of the most amazing sequences you will ever see 😄 pic.twitter.com/eQuHaAXg8j — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) March 30, 2021

Give me freedom

Give me fire

Give me Burnley at home

Or I retire pic.twitter.com/m9CdKfe9QJ — Jamie (@TheRealJamDog) March 30, 2021

10 of Cristiano Ronaldo's last 14 international goals have come against Lithuania and Luxembourg 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/nm2gxCRIn7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 30, 2021

There will never be a player better than Cristiano Ronaldo — ali (@tcourtois1i) March 30, 2021

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored for Portugal in every calendar year since his first international goal in 2004 👏👏👏#WCQ pic.twitter.com/ypvzj0ceF5 — European Qualifiers (@EURO2020) March 30, 2021

Jota has now scored 16 goals in his last 18 starts... — AA (@PrimeSadio) March 30, 2021

Is it time to say Jota is better than Salah and Mane? — ‏ً (@Ifcjoseph) March 30, 2021

Jota with another goal, but don’t let that Leicester fan see it — 🗼 (@UsmanIfc) March 30, 2021

Jota has scored 3 of the 4 goals Portugal have got this international break. The other one was an own goal....he’s carrying them — Natasha (@tashaaa2000) March 30, 2021

wanna know how poor our attack has been this season? jota has the same amount of goals this month as firmino + mane since christmas — Vik (@LFCVik2) March 30, 2021

Diogo Jota is fascinating to watch:

— 0 headed goals in 67 PL Wolves games

— 2 headed goals in 12 PL Liverpool games

— 3 headed goals in just the last 2 games for Portugal pic.twitter.com/EeLT5GwFSL — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) March 30, 2021

I think Jota can compete for the Balon D’or in the coming years. — S (@9squeeze) March 30, 2021

there’s absolutely no way on earth Roberto Firmino starts over Diogo Jota now, the guy is too good to be benched for Firmino. — 𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 (@IeeSZN) March 30, 2021

Diogo Jota is a better footballer than Marcus Rashford and I will die on this hill — 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩 🇮🇪 (@AlexFtbl) March 30, 2021

Diogo Jota’s first half performance vs Luxembourg.

pic.twitter.com/idhoQ7KFNU — Alcânsauce (@PassLikeThiago) March 30, 2021

Diogo Jota cannot stop scoring. £41m was a steal. pic.twitter.com/H6Xft7I66B — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 30, 2021

Diogo Jota you know.



I’ll say it again, then.



Best Portuguese player in the

Premier League 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Oum9F6ZDyk — Wilco🧣 (@KIopptinho) March 30, 2021

Hendo watching Jota get on the end of every cross he receives pic.twitter.com/JwmKewtmo8 — 🥤 (@ftbllscott) March 30, 2021

Hendo realising his crosses are finally going to turn into assists when he plays with Jota. pic.twitter.com/Zjrq055wn4 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 30, 2021

Diogo Jota is really, really good at scoring goals pic.twitter.com/AjS9se7kZd — Liverpool FC USA (@LFCUSA) March 30, 2021

8 goals in 5 starts for Portugal.



6 goals in 12 starts for Liverpool.



Diogo Jota would have been a strong contender for signing of the season if it hadn't been for injuries... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0egYYxNUb2 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 30, 2021

Diogo Jota is not just in ‘great form’.



He’s only recently back from an injury and he’s picked up from exactly where he left off.



He’s just a special player. pic.twitter.com/xQ8GPqCRFu — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 30, 2021