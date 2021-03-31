Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in 3-1 Portugal victory against Luxembourg 

Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored for Portugal after a mini-goal drought as he scored his side's second goal in a routine 3-1 win against Luxembourg. The Juventus talisman was in the headlines earlier this week after he stormed off the pitch against Serbia in a 2-2 draw, as his last-minute winner was wrongly adjudged to have not crossed the goal line.
However, Cristiano Ronaldo kept his head down and looked lively in the opening exchanges, as he looked to inspire his side yet again. However, Portugal fell behind in the first half against the run of play, as Gerson Rodrigues broke the deadlock for the home side in the 30th minute.
Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has been in stunning form this season and the former Wolves star got his name on the scoresheet yet again before halftime. Pedro Neto's brilliant cross was headed into the back of the net by the diminutive winger, who scored his third goal of the international break.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores goal number 103 of his Portugal career
Portugal looked much more comfortable in the second half and took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo, with the 35-year-old scoring his 103 international goal of his career. With his strike against Luxembourg, he broke his 415 minute goal drought for his country and also scored for the 18th year in a row since making his debut nearly two decades ago.
Joao Palhinha came on as a substitute and added gloss to the scoreline with a late goal to seal all three points for Portugal. Fernando Santos' side have now won two and drawn one of their three World Cup Qualifiers so far and are in a brilliant position to secure qualification to the tournament next year.
As Cristiano Ronaldo got his name on the scoresheet yet again and edged closer to Ali Daei's record of 109 goals for his country, here are the best tweets from the game at the Stade Josy Barthel.