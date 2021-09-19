Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in eventful 2-1 win for Manchester United

Manchester United and West Ham United played out one of the games of the Premier League season so far, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring yet again in a dramatic 2-1 victory away from home.
West Ham took a deserved lead in the first half after missing a flurry of chances through Said Benrahma. The winger's shot from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection and wrong-footed Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, as the Hammers punished Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co for being a bit tentative in the opening exchanges.
Unsurprisingly, it was Ronaldo who restored parity on the night for Manchester United, as he scored his fourth goal since rejoining the club in the summer transfer window. The 36-year-old's header was stopped by Lukasz Fabianski, but the Polish goalkeeper could do nothing as Ronaldo tapped home the rebound from close range.
Ronaldo makes it 4 goals in 3 appearances since Manchester United return
Ronaldo's goal brought Manchester United back into the game, as they went into the interval with the scores level. The second half saw both teams have their fair share of chances, with Ronaldo being involved in a handful of close penalty calls. However, the standout moment of the second half came from Jesse Lingard, who came on as a substitute to win the game for Manchester United in stunning fashion.
Cutting in from the left flank, the Englishman, who spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham, delivered a crushing blow with a fierce right-footed shot into the top corner.
There was more late drama at the London Stadium, as Luke Shaw conceded a late penalty for a handball inside the box. David Moyes brought on club captain Mark Noble to take the penalty, but the veteran midfielder's effort was saved by De Gea.
In what turned out to be an incredible victory for Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring yet again, here are the best reactions from the game.