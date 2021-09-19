Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in eventful 2-1 win for Manchester United

Manchester United and West Ham United played out one of the games of the Premier League season so far, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring yet again in a dramatic 2-1 victory away from home.

West Ham took a deserved lead in the first half after missing a flurry of chances through Said Benrahma. The winger's shot from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection and wrong-footed Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, as the Hammers punished Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co for being a bit tentative in the opening exchanges.

Unsurprisingly, it was Ronaldo who restored parity on the night for Manchester United, as he scored his fourth goal since rejoining the club in the summer transfer window. The 36-year-old's header was stopped by Lukasz Fabianski, but the Polish goalkeeper could do nothing as Ronaldo tapped home the rebound from close range.

Ronaldo makes it 4 goals in 3 appearances since Manchester United return

Ronaldo's goal brought Manchester United back into the game, as they went into the interval with the scores level. The second half saw both teams have their fair share of chances, with Ronaldo being involved in a handful of close penalty calls. However, the standout moment of the second half came from Jesse Lingard, who came on as a substitute to win the game for Manchester United in stunning fashion.

Cutting in from the left flank, the Englishman, who spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham, delivered a crushing blow with a fierce right-footed shot into the top corner.

There was more late drama at the London Stadium, as Luke Shaw conceded a late penalty for a handball inside the box. David Moyes brought on club captain Mark Noble to take the penalty, but the veteran midfielder's effort was saved by De Gea.

In what turned out to be an incredible victory for Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring yet again, here are the best reactions from the game.

This team 🥰 🎥 David de Gea is mobbed by the #mufc players at full-time. [ @footballdaily This team 🥰 🎥 David de Gea is mobbed by the #mufc players at full-time. [@footballdaily]



Ole Gunnar Scamskjær @Nigerianscamsss DAVID DE GEA SAVING A PENALTY AND WE GET ALL THREE POINTS DAVID DE GEA SAVING A PENALTY AND WE GET ALL THREE POINTS https://t.co/1FrqVH1zqd

AOTC @robinvanpaiz De Gea when he see noble dramatic substitution: De Gea when he see noble dramatic substitution: https://t.co/4I9pgwC7co

Jordan @FourFourJordan We lost our penalty juice but we got second-half FC back We lost our penalty juice but we got second-half FC back https://t.co/QTVXZArXrY

Jordan @FourFourJordan Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Anyway there’s so many red flags over the coaching of Man Utd’s build-up play. It’s amazing how so many people fail to see it. Anyway there’s so many red flags over the coaching of Man Utd’s build-up play. It’s amazing how so many people fail to see it. Who cares, Ronaldo go BRRRRRR twitter.com/rajsinghchohan… Who cares, Ronaldo go BRRRRRR twitter.com/rajsinghchohan…

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored as many PL goals on his return to Man United as Alexis Sanchez and Angel Di Maria managed during their time at the club 😳 Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored as many PL goals on his return to Man United as Alexis Sanchez and Angel Di Maria managed during their time at the club 😳 https://t.co/VELoHpk4FR

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Cristiano Ronaldo has already matched Alexis Sánchez’s Premier League tally at Manchester United [3]. Ronaldo has played 2 games since his return, Alexis played 32.



With a helping hand from Cavani, the curse is broken. 7️⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo has already matched Alexis Sánchez’s Premier League tally at Manchester United [3]. Ronaldo has played 2 games since his return, Alexis played 32.



With a helping hand from Cavani, the curse is broken. 7️⃣ https://t.co/lLMjl1K7FI

‘ @vintageredss Played against 12 men and still won, United still ruining everyone’s afternoons don’t forget it Played against 12 men and still won, United still ruining everyone’s afternoons don’t forget it

