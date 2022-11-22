Create

Twitter erupts as Gareth Bale scores late penalty in Wales' 1-1 draw against USA at 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Nov 22, 2022 02:59 AM IST
Twitter erupted as Gareth Bale secured draw for Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Twitter exploded as Wales captain Gareth Bale scored a late penalty to salvage a point against USA to kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on Monday, November 21.

Timothy Weah scored in the 36th minute of the game to put the USMNT ahead. Christian Pulisic found the LOSC Lille striker on the edge of the penalty area. He took one stride before slotting it past Wayne Hennessy.

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur superstar Gareth Bale equalized from the spot in the 82nd minute of the game. The Wales winger won and converted the penalty all by himself. He became the fourth player in the nation's history to score a World Cup goal.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after a breathtaking Group B game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Bale went to MLS to study the opponents this is Michael Jordan levels of preparation and dedication
Bale’s low-key the greatest British player ever.
How can we get Christian Pulisic to play for Chelsea the way he plays for #TeamUSA? https://t.co/Q2FYO49D05
Wales to Christian Pulisic every time he has the ball:https://t.co/N5v7DloJko
I was Christian Pulisic to fight this ref after the match.
Is he hot or is he just Christian Pulisic
Timothy WEAH run it BACK https://t.co/c2S9T2SCVQ
George Weah, the only African player to have won the Ballon d’Or, and arguably the greatest player the continent has produced never played in a #FIFAWorldCup. Timothy Weah, his son, has just gone and scored in one. Legacy 🤝 https://t.co/bNALl3tKws
respira Galesrespira Gareth Balefabrica un penal en el min 81él mismo la manda a guardar con tiro fuerte..emparejó el 2do round vs USA1-1football vs Soccer#QatarWorldCup2022 https://t.co/GsfAq4JFKR
BIG TOURNAMENT.BIG PLAYER.BIG GOAL.Gareth Bale is Wales' hero again.#FIFAWorldCup #QatarWorldCup2022 #Qatar2022 #WAL #USA #GarethBale https://t.co/91nKIG05Mf
Se llama Gareth Bale y aparece en los días importantes. https://t.co/S1HYp8byqW
GARETH BALE SCORED WALES' FIRST GOAL AT THE WORLD CUP FOR 64 YEARS! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/JXIV0ssYcX
Put some respect on Gareth Bale's name 👏#WorldCup2022 https://t.co/Q6B5h4jFFV
Who else but Gareth Bale!! 💥 https://t.co/9gekibimdU
⚽ 64 ANOS DEPOIS! Gareth Bale marca o primeiro gol de País de Gales desde 1958! Histórico! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/xN8O2atcm5
My guy Gareth Bale! 🐐🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 twitter.com/sportingnews/s…
Big game player, Gareth Bale.
didn’t realize gareth bale is related to christian bale
GÔL | 🇺🇸 1-1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿BAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!! CWPAN Y BYD!!!!!!!CYMRU!!!!!! #ArBenYByd | #FIFAWorldCup | #TogetherStronger https://t.co/T7uS7S3QGt
I'm not going 50-50 with Gareth Bale for no ball 😶
You can fit 3 mini “street” tacos in the underbite of Gareth Bale. #FIFAWorldCup
Gareth Bale ❤️❤️❤️
While father and son celebrating penalty for #Wales against #USA mother is looking wtf is going on 😂 #woman #WorldcupQatar2022 #EqualityforAll #soccer @GarethBale11 #USAvWAL https://t.co/bm98X1Ry3e
Gareth Bale when it comes to playing for wales 🙌 https://t.co/xD63TeC8tn
64 years in the making, and it couldn't have been anyone else! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Welcome to the #WorldCup Gareth Bale! 🔥 https://t.co/kpqP4lkq4X
Walker Zimmerman concedes a penalty after taking out Gareth Bale in the box.Bale steps up and hammers it into the net to put Wales right back in this game. #FIFAWorldCup #USA 1-1 #WAL https://t.co/V2OcO31kjc
GARETH BALE!!! AT THE CLUTCH https://t.co/11TlhR8fjK
Gareth Bale. The man absolutely thrives under pressure. Numerous times he's delivered in huge moments. Put respect to his name. One of the most patriotic players out there too, loves his country.
A HUGE GOAL FOR WALES! Gareth Bale fires home from the spot! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💥 https://t.co/g1rAwmXieQ

What did Gregg Berhalter say before his team's clash against Gareth Bale's Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

USA v Wales: Group B - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar
USA v Wales: Group B - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Gregg Berhalter said his team is looking to focus on their performance on the pitch rather than controversies outside of it.

Speaking to the media before facing Gareth Bale and Co., he addressed FIFA president Gianni Infantino's headline-grabbing speech and said (via The Guardian):

“You know, he’s obviously the president of FIFA and he expresses his opinions as he sees fit. We’re here to play soccer. We’re here to represent the United States. And we don’t necessarily represent the views of [Gianni] Infantino. That’s just the way it goes. He has the right to express that, and we have the right to have our opinions.”

US president Joe Biden also called the team and wished them luck, saying:

“I know you’re the underdogs, but I’ll tell you what, man: you’ve got some of the best players in the world on your team, you’re representing this country and I know you’re going to play your hearts out, So let’s go shock ‘em all. Keep trusting in one another, play as hard as you can, for you and your families and your teammates. The whole country’s rooting for you.”

The USA will play England next on November 25. Wales will take on Iran on the same night.

Get USA vs Wales live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

