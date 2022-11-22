Twitter erupts as Gareth Bale scores late penalty in Wales' 1-1 draw against USA at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Twitter exploded as Wales captain Gareth Bale scored a late penalty to salvage a point against USA to kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on Monday, November 21.
Timothy Weah scored in the 36th minute of the game to put the USMNT ahead. Christian Pulisic found the LOSC Lille striker on the edge of the penalty area. He took one stride before slotting it past Wayne Hennessy.
Former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur superstar Gareth Bale equalized from the spot in the 82nd minute of the game. The Wales winger won and converted the penalty all by himself. He became the fourth player in the nation's history to score a World Cup goal.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after a breathtaking Group B game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:
What did Gregg Berhalter say before his team's clash against Gareth Bale's Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Gregg Berhalter said his team is looking to focus on their performance on the pitch rather than controversies outside of it.
Speaking to the media before facing Gareth Bale and Co., he addressed FIFA president Gianni Infantino's headline-grabbing speech and said (via The Guardian):
“You know, he’s obviously the president of FIFA and he expresses his opinions as he sees fit. We’re here to play soccer. We’re here to represent the United States. And we don’t necessarily represent the views of [Gianni] Infantino. That’s just the way it goes. He has the right to express that, and we have the right to have our opinions.”
US president Joe Biden also called the team and wished them luck, saying:
“I know you’re the underdogs, but I’ll tell you what, man: you’ve got some of the best players in the world on your team, you’re representing this country and I know you’re going to play your hearts out, So let’s go shock ‘em all. Keep trusting in one another, play as hard as you can, for you and your families and your teammates. The whole country’s rooting for you.”
The USA will play England next on November 25. Wales will take on Iran on the same night.
Get USA vs Wales live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup