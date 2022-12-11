Twitter erupts after Harry Kane misses crucial penalty as France beat England to qualify for FIFA World Cup semis

Harry Kane's missed penalty turned out to be the decisive factor in the enthralling FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash between England and France.

Aurelien Tchouameni scored the opening goal of the game in the 17th minute. The Real Madrid midfielder received the ball from far outside the penalty area and scored a spectacular long-range goal to give the defending world champions the lead.

The Three Lions had the chance to equalize when Bukayo Saka won a penalty for Gareth Southgate's team. Harry Kane expertly dispatched the shot past his long-term club teammate Hugo Lloris to bring his country level.

Adrien Rabiot almost instantly won the lead back. However, an alert Jordan Pickford denied him.

The Three Lions started to get more hold of the game. Olivier Giroud, meanwhile, saw his effort brilliantly saved midway through the second half.

Giroud found the back of the net soon after, as he converted an Antoine Griezmann cross.

England had a golden opportunity when Mason Mount was brought down inside the area by Theo Hernandez. Kane, however, blazed his shot over the bar, missing a gilt-edged opportunity for his team.

Marcus Rashford's late free-kick was a whisker away from handing Southgate's team the equalizer. But it just wasn't meant to be for them.

Didier Deschamps' side went through to the semi-final of the tournament with the win against the Three Lions.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after the thrilling encounter between England and France:

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



The man who Jurgen Klopp wanted at all costs after spent days calling the player in May… but also the man who only wanted to join Real Madrid.



That’s why they invested €80m plus add ons on a 22-year old midfielder. Aurelién Tchouaméni.The man who Jurgen Klopp wanted at all costs after spent days calling the player in May… but also the man who only wanted to join Real Madrid.That’s why they invested €80m plus add ons on a 22-year old midfielder. Aurelién Tchouaméni. 🚀 #Qatar2022The man who Jurgen Klopp wanted at all costs after spent days calling the player in May… but also the man who only wanted to join Real Madrid.That’s why they invested €80m plus add ons on a 22-year old midfielder. https://t.co/7xFJ36wEKQ

GOAL @goal AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI SILENCES ENGLAND EARLY ON 🤫 AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI SILENCES ENGLAND EARLY ON 🤫 https://t.co/buN3aX46Kg

Julianoo_⛩ @juuuqlf Le coach de l’angleterre qui prépare son plan anti-Mbappé pour que Tchouameni envoie un missile en dehors de la surface #ANGFRA Le coach de l’angleterre qui prépare son plan anti-Mbappé pour que Tchouameni envoie un missile en dehors de la surface #ANGFRA https://t.co/BYoqNoZuat

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Worth every penny of that €100 million Aurélien Tchouaméni is 22 years old.Worth every penny of that €100 million Aurélien Tchouaméni is 22 years old.Worth every penny of that €100 million 💎 https://t.co/FC34bFOqjO

20 @RMCF_k Tchouameni's goal against England drew attention to the high level he performed throughout the tournament. Tchouameni's goal against England drew attention to the high level he performed throughout the tournament. https://t.co/63046H823a

B/R Football @brfootball HARRY KANE REALLY HIT IT OVER THE BAR HARRY KANE REALLY HIT IT OVER THE BAR 😱 https://t.co/fVvnM3vDin

No Context Brits @NoContextBrits Harry Kane running up to take that penalty. Harry Kane running up to take that penalty. https://t.co/nORFYleAiE

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



THIS MATCH IS WILD HARRY KANE MISSES THE PK TO TIETHIS MATCH IS WILD HARRY KANE MISSES THE PK TO TIE 😱THIS MATCH IS WILD https://t.co/3NepMx4vma

Gracenote Live @GracenoteLive - Harry Kane🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is the st player this century to both score and miss a penalty in a World Cup match (excl. shootouts). #ENGFRA - Harry Kane🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is thest player this century to both score and miss a penalty in a World Cup match (excl. shootouts). #FIFAWorldCup 😃😔 - Harry Kane🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is the 1️⃣st player this century to both score and miss a penalty in a World Cup match (excl. shootouts). #FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA

Squawka @Squawka A tale of two Harry Kane penalties. A tale of two Harry Kane penalties. https://t.co/dbXzmYvTSy

Dubois @CFCDUBois HARRY KANE. YOU ARE NOT THAT GUY.



Olivier Giroud is the greatest striker on the pitch. HARRY KANE. YOU ARE NOT THAT GUY. Olivier Giroud is the greatest striker on the pitch. https://t.co/VrfCgvggXu

B/R Football @brfootball Harry Kane was the first player to celebrate with Wayne Rooney when he became England’s top scorer, now he’s equaled him on 53 goals 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane was the first player to celebrate with Wayne Rooney when he became England’s top scorer, now he’s equaled him on 53 goals 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/49h5G8HSQE

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane equals Wayne Rooney as all time top scorer for England. 53 goals, and what a moment to do that.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Qatar2022 Harry Kane equals Wayne Rooney as all time top scorer for England. 53 goals, and what a moment to do that. ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/mYEwv9YHOm

GOAL @goal PUT SOME RESPECT ON OLIVIER GIROUD'S NAME PUT SOME RESPECT ON OLIVIER GIROUD'S NAME 😤 https://t.co/2DDKxx58uj

ESPN FC @ESPNFC GIROUD GIVES FRANCE THE LEAD AGAINST ENGLAND! GIROUD GIVES FRANCE THE LEAD AGAINST ENGLAND! https://t.co/GC0pNTC5LY

Chris Boden @bodenknights Wouldn’t be England if there wasn’t penalty agony Wouldn’t be England if there wasn’t penalty agony

90min @90min_Football There's a reason why Giroud is France's all time top scorer! There's a reason why Giroud is France's all time top scorer! 🔥 https://t.co/ngX4QlfEQ8

mohamad @l177l

#ENGFRA Giroud was so happy that he grabbed his boobs Giroud was so happy that he grabbed his boobs#ENGFRA https://t.co/fUvsH8SZfY

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



England are OUT of the World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 France are World Cup semi finalist and will face Morocco!England are OUT of the World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 France are World Cup semi finalist and will face Morocco! 🚨🇫🇷 #Qatar2022England are OUT of the World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/EUnlAgMhQe

liz @lizziex23 the ref in the England v France game rn be like the ref in the England v France game rn be like https://t.co/mu8v8s3Xng

chris f @chris2074183 the wikipedia for the referee of england v france the wikipedia for the referee of england v france😭😭😭 https://t.co/PVJUVIs5cS

France will play Morocco in the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after win against Harry Kane's England

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With the win against England, France have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will now face Morocco in the last four.

The defending world champions are keen on becoming the first team since 1962 to retain their status as the world champions.

In a night of French ecstasy, there was nothing but sheer agony for Harry Kane. The Three Lions' all-time leading scorer's penalty miss turned out to be the decisive moment in the game.

