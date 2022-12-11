Create

Twitter erupts after Harry Kane misses crucial penalty as France beat England to qualify for FIFA World Cup semis

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Dec 11, 2022 02:53 AM IST
Twitter erupted as Harry Kane's penalty miss saw England knocked out by France from the FIFA World Cup

Harry Kane's missed penalty turned out to be the decisive factor in the enthralling FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash between England and France.

Aurelien Tchouameni scored the opening goal of the game in the 17th minute. The Real Madrid midfielder received the ball from far outside the penalty area and scored a spectacular long-range goal to give the defending world champions the lead.

The Three Lions had the chance to equalize when Bukayo Saka won a penalty for Gareth Southgate's team. Harry Kane expertly dispatched the shot past his long-term club teammate Hugo Lloris to bring his country level.

Adrien Rabiot almost instantly won the lead back. However, an alert Jordan Pickford denied him.

The Three Lions started to get more hold of the game. Olivier Giroud, meanwhile, saw his effort brilliantly saved midway through the second half.

Giroud found the back of the net soon after, as he converted an Antoine Griezmann cross.

England had a golden opportunity when Mason Mount was brought down inside the area by Theo Hernandez. Kane, however, blazed his shot over the bar, missing a gilt-edged opportunity for his team.

Marcus Rashford's late free-kick was a whisker away from handing Southgate's team the equalizer. But it just wasn't meant to be for them.

Didier Deschamps' side went through to the semi-final of the tournament with the win against the Three Lions.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after the thrilling encounter between England and France:

Aurelién Tchouaméni. 🚀 #Qatar2022The man who Jurgen Klopp wanted at all costs after spent days calling the player in May… but also the man who only wanted to join Real Madrid.That’s why they invested €80m plus add ons on a 22-year old midfielder. https://t.co/7xFJ36wEKQ
AURÉLIEN TCHOUAMÉNI. WHAT A HIT. https://t.co/af4MWDgvNG
AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI SILENCES ENGLAND EARLY ON 🤫 https://t.co/buN3aX46Kg
Le coach de l’angleterre qui prépare son plan anti-Mbappé pour que Tchouameni envoie un missile en dehors de la surface #ANGFRA https://t.co/BYoqNoZuat
Aurélien Tchouaméni is 22 years old.Worth every penny of that €100 million 💎 https://t.co/FC34bFOqjO
FRANCE LEAD! WHAT A GOAL FROM TCHOUAMENI! https://t.co/CD9NKL1IcR
Tchouameni scoring for France & then giving away a penalty. #ENGFRA https://t.co/JZwtMdjkrV
Tchouameni shot the ball at 108 KM/h. https://t.co/keH1iDhtMT
Tchouameni's goal against England drew attention to the high level he performed throughout the tournament. https://t.co/63046H823a
AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI SCORES A STUNNER 🔥🔥🔥#FIFAWorldCup#ENGFRA https://t.co/k0ah5N8jXq
HARRY KANE REALLY HIT IT OVER THE BAR 😱 https://t.co/fVvnM3vDin
Live scenes of Harry Kane’s penalty https://t.co/5aO4y7hWq5
HARRY KANE SKIES HIS PENALTY!!! https://t.co/piqEzEfQ32
Harry Kane running up to take that penalty. https://t.co/nORFYleAiE
🔥How England reacted to Harry Kane’s penalty going in. #ENG 1-1 #FRA 🎥 @BoxparkWembley https://t.co/eKvVLdSevN
HARRY KANE MISSES THE PK TO TIE 😱THIS MATCH IS WILD https://t.co/3NepMx4vma
Mbappe's reaction to Harry Kane's miss: https://t.co/KEwSJNPfZA
😃😔 - Harry Kane🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is the 1️⃣st player this century to both score and miss a penalty in a World Cup match (excl. shootouts). #FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA
A tale of two Harry Kane penalties. https://t.co/dbXzmYvTSy
HARRY KANE. YOU ARE NOT THAT GUY. Olivier Giroud is the greatest striker on the pitch. https://t.co/VrfCgvggXu
Harry Kane was the first player to celebrate with Wayne Rooney when he became England’s top scorer, now he’s equaled him on 53 goals 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/49h5G8HSQE
Harry Kane equals Wayne Rooney as all time top scorer for England. 53 goals, and what a moment to do that. ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/mYEwv9YHOm
Football doesn’t seem to want to come home… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😭 #eng #fra
PUT SOME RESPECT ON OLIVIER GIROUD'S NAME 😤 https://t.co/2DDKxx58uj
GIROUD GIVES FRANCE THE LEAD AGAINST ENGLAND! https://t.co/GC0pNTC5LY
Harry Kane blasts England's second penalty of the game over the bar.#FRA lead 2-1 thanks to Olivier Giroud's header - just a few minutes of normal time remain.#ENGFRA | #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/LYpkiZ3pZK
Wouldn’t be England if there wasn’t penalty agony
“Grandpa, what was Giroud like?” https://t.co/DIE2A4R5Rm
There's a reason why Giroud is France's all time top scorer! 🔥 https://t.co/ngX4QlfEQ8
🇫🇷 OLIVIER GIROUD 😍🇵🇱⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️🇦🇺⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/6gVyROCVDl
Olivier Giroud tried it again 🦂😅 https://t.co/gF0iWo6VK9
Giroud was so happy that he grabbed his boobs#ENGFRA https://t.co/fUvsH8SZfY
France are World Cup semi finalist and will face Morocco! 🚨🇫🇷 #Qatar2022England are OUT of the World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/EUnlAgMhQe
the ref in the England v France game rn be like https://t.co/mu8v8s3Xng
the wikipedia for the referee of england v france😭😭😭 https://t.co/PVJUVIs5cS
😂😂😂😂 GO HOME @ENGLAND https://t.co/RcoDyi3qPB

France will play Morocco in the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after win against Harry Kane's England

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
With the win against England, France have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will now face Morocco in the last four.

The defending world champions are keen on becoming the first team since 1962 to retain their status as the world champions.

In a night of French ecstasy, there was nothing but sheer agony for Harry Kane. The Three Lions' all-time leading scorer's penalty miss turned out to be the decisive moment in the game.

