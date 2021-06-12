Twitter erupts as Italy secure comfortable 3-0 victory against Turkey in Euro 2020 opener

UEFA Euro 2020 started off with a bang as Italy dismantled Turkey 3-0 with a dominant performance at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Italy dominated the ball right from the start, with the impressive Dominico Berardi causing Turkey's backline plenty of problems.

Lorenzo Insigne had a golden chance to score Italy's opening goal at Euro 2020, but his curled effort went wide in the opening exchanges of the first half. It increasingly became attack vs defense as the half went on, with Italy dominating possession and Turkey defending deep.

Turkey somehow held on until halftime as the two teams went into the break at 0-0. Italy started the second half on the front foot and soon got the lead they deserved.

The impressive Dominico Berardi was once again the catalyst as his cross was deflected into the back of his own net by the unfortunate Merih Demiral. Once Italy took the lead, the game opened up, and the Azurri started to create more and more chances.

Ciro Immobile put the game to bed in the 66th minute when he pouned on a parried effort by Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. The Lazio frontman showed a goal poacher's instinct and tucked the ball away into the back of the net.

Lorenzo Insigne then added gloss to the scoreline as he scored a wonderful curling effort to give Italy a 3-0 lead.

Roberto Mancini's men showed why they are among the favorites to win Euro 2020 with a dominant performance at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini was happy with his side's performance against Turkey and said after the match:

"We have played many teams that have done what Turkey did this evening. They put everyone (back) there, give you little space and make it hard for you to score.

"But the lads had patience. We waited, kept playing, tried to get that goal, then we got it. The lads did really well.

"The first half wasn't straightforward and in a game like that, even if they (Turkey) put everyone back, if you give one (goal) away on the break, the game changes," he added.

"It was important to start well in Rome and I think it's a satisfaction for the public and for Italians. It was a beautiful evening, I hope there are many others, but there are still six more for Wembley."

Italy will be very hard to beat if they continue performing like this at Euro 2020.

Best Tweets from Turkey 0-3 Italy | UEFA Euro 2020

🇮🇹 Italy open with impressive display 👏



28 games unbeaten (W23 D5), dating back to September 2018 😎



Not conceded more than 1 goal in any of their last 31 matches 💪#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 11, 2021

Donnarumma during Turkey vs Italy pic.twitter.com/LzodkzgX37 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 11, 2021

For the first time in the history of European Championship, Italy have scored three goals in a single match.

The power of a power suit!#TurkeyvsItaly pic.twitter.com/QavCTp76u3 — Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) June 11, 2021

Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi all had more shots on their own than the the entire Turkey team combined (3). 😳 pic.twitter.com/5rqID5fS1g — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 11, 2021

•Jorginho as the metronome to build play from the back.

•Locatelli as a deeper left-sided 8 (Verratti’s role) progressing the ball forwards.

•Barella as an advanced right-sided 8 to create & overload with Berardi on the right.



The balance of Italy’s midfield 3 is top class 👏 pic.twitter.com/6A0o967mWb — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) June 11, 2021

Spinazzola ✅

Berardi ✅

Insigne ✅



Italy triple up going nicely #EUROfantasy pic.twitter.com/y4xL9YQLAH — Fantasy JQ (@FPL_JQ) June 11, 2021

INSIGNE MAKES IT THREE! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/zLT6xN1eOv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 11, 2021

Lorenzo Insigne curling the ball into the far corner first time. Clean 😎 pic.twitter.com/08bSukCueb — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 11, 2021

INSIGNE! 3-0 #ITA



Style and confidence from Italy. 2-0 up and still playing the same way. Love it — Matteo Bonetti (@Bonetti) June 11, 2021

Possession statistics:



Italy - 88%

Car - 10%

Turkey - 2% pic.twitter.com/2jLZoeQizl — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) June 11, 2021

✅ 4-0 v Estonia

✅ 2-0 v Poland

✅ 2-0 v Bosnia

✅ 2-0 v Northern Ireland

✅ 2-0 v Bulgaria

✅ 2-0 v Lithuania

✅ 7-0 v San Marino

✅ 4-0 v Czech Republic

✅ 3-0 v Turkey



🔥 9 wins in a row and 0 goals conceded for @Azzurri.#EURO2020 #TUR #ITA pic.twitter.com/uYc8mj5Pp4 — SPORF (@Sporf) June 11, 2021

Turkish goalkeeping has really suffered since their keepers stopped putting stripes on their face pic.twitter.com/VDnNcLx2mU — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 11, 2021

Weird to think that the last time Italy lost a match, Declan Rice was an Ireland international — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 11, 2021

ITALY LEAD 2-0! 🇮🇹



Ciro Immobile with his first goal of #EURO2020 💥 pic.twitter.com/osQAfxYBMr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 11, 2021

⚽️ Demiral (O.G)

⚽️ Immobile

⚽️ Insigne



For the first time ever at the European Championships, Italy have scored 3+ goals in a single game.



The power of Nessun Dorma. pic.twitter.com/nlHegnZgUo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 11, 2021

he sure can move for a guy called Immobile #ITATUR pic.twitter.com/y0DV7pksew — masksignal (@masksignal) June 11, 2021

The Turkish defenders didn’t move… it was almost as if they were…………………………………………………………………..immobile #bestyouunfollowmenowtbh — Jaack (@Jaack) June 11, 2021

Turkey even darker horses now — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) June 11, 2021

The first goal in #EURO2020 is an own goal from not so Merih Demiral. Italy lead. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 11, 2021

Gianluigi Donnarumma is the first goalkeeper other than Gianluigi Buffon to keep a clean sheet for Italy at a major tournament since Francesco Toldo at Euro 2000.



From one Gigi to another. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6Jh1ET7vzQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 11, 2021

Italy's most dangerous player in the first half ✅

Created the second goal 🅰️



🇮🇹 Leonardo Spinazzola takes the plaudits after an impressive outing for the @azzurri 👏@Heineken | #EUROSOTM | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/qZH5ml9aJ2 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 11, 2021

