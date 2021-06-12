Twitter erupts as Italy secure comfortable 3-0 victory against Turkey in Euro 2020 opener

UEFA Euro 2020 started off with a bang as Italy dismantled Turkey 3-0 with a dominant performance at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Italy dominated the ball right from the start, with the impressive Dominico Berardi causing Turkey's backline plenty of problems.
Lorenzo Insigne had a golden chance to score Italy's opening goal at Euro 2020, but his curled effort went wide in the opening exchanges of the first half. It increasingly became attack vs defense as the half went on, with Italy dominating possession and Turkey defending deep.
Turkey somehow held on until halftime as the two teams went into the break at 0-0. Italy started the second half on the front foot and soon got the lead they deserved.
The impressive Dominico Berardi was once again the catalyst as his cross was deflected into the back of his own net by the unfortunate Merih Demiral. Once Italy took the lead, the game opened up, and the Azurri started to create more and more chances.
Ciro Immobile put the game to bed in the 66th minute when he pouned on a parried effort by Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. The Lazio frontman showed a goal poacher's instinct and tucked the ball away into the back of the net.
Lorenzo Insigne then added gloss to the scoreline as he scored a wonderful curling effort to give Italy a 3-0 lead.
Roberto Mancini's men showed why they are among the favorites to win Euro 2020 with a dominant performance at the Stadio Olimpico.
Italy manager Roberto Mancini was happy with his side's performance against Turkey and said after the match:
"We have played many teams that have done what Turkey did this evening. They put everyone (back) there, give you little space and make it hard for you to score.
"But the lads had patience. We waited, kept playing, tried to get that goal, then we got it. The lads did really well.
"The first half wasn't straightforward and in a game like that, even if they (Turkey) put everyone back, if you give one (goal) away on the break, the game changes," he added.
"It was important to start well in Rome and I think it's a satisfaction for the public and for Italians. It was a beautiful evening, I hope there are many others, but there are still six more for Wembley."
Italy will be very hard to beat if they continue performing like this at Euro 2020.
