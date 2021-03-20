Twitter erupts as Karim Benzema inspires Real Madrid to 3-1 victory against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid kept their La Liga title hopes alive with a crucial 3-1 victory against Celta Vigo away from home. Zinedine Zidane's side are just three points below cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid and moved a point clear of Barcelona after their important victory.

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's standout player in recent weeks and it was none other than the Frenchman who broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. The veteran striker doubled his tally with a well-taken goal minutes later to give Real Madrid a commanding lead.

Celta Vigo, however, struck back before half-time through Santi Mina and threatened to come back into the game in the second half. Real Madrid also had a few chances to put the game to bed after the interval, but they lived on the edge and finally managed to seal the game in stoppage time.

Marco Asensio is Real Madrid's super-sub again

Marco Asensio has fallen down the pecking order in recent months, but the Spaniard scored the third goal of the night for Real Madrid to secure all three points for his side in the dying moments of the game. The attacking midfielder also got his name on the scoresheet against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League and added to his tally with a late goal.

Zidane spoke earlier this week about his side's mentality, with his side still in with a chance of winning the title. Atletico Madrid are still favorites, but the business end of the La Liga season promises to be an exciting one, with Barcelona and Real Madrid also in contention to get their hands on the trophy.

On that note, here are the best tweets from an important Real Madrid victory away from home.

Real Madrid signed Luka Modric for £30m (2012) and Toni Kroos for £21m (2014). In 2021 at the ages of 35 and 31 they're still dominating.



Two of the greatest signings made this century so far. — UtdArena (@utdarena) March 20, 2021

Benzema since coming back from his injury:



•4 games

•6 goals

•1 assist pic.twitter.com/yXwUd7xkHU — 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙧🪐 (@casomaro) March 20, 2021

2 goals & 1 assist for Benzema today, what a player. pic.twitter.com/mFLXN9W26t — 𝐸𝓁𝑒 (@ModricEle) March 20, 2021

Zidane after the win vs Elche: "We play good, but we should score earlier".



Benzema: pic.twitter.com/VtM30f1A2d — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 20, 2021

Karim Benzema becomes the second highest French scorer of all time:



1. Thierry Henry: 411 goals

2. Karim @Benzema: 365 goals

2. Roger Courtois: 364 goals



Nueve! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/qe11kHWSUu — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 20, 2021

Eight goals in his last six games for Karim Benzema 😤 pic.twitter.com/RoKLRCq4ED — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 20, 2021

Not sure who wants to listen this but Karim Benzema is the Best player in La Liga this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZJDJ8Hjsky — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) March 20, 2021

Title race watch:



Real Madrid took care of business today with three points against Celta Vigo.



Tomorrow, Atletico Madrid will face Deportivo Alaves at 18:30 CET.



And FC Barcelona has a big match against Real Sociedad at 21:00 CET, also on Sunday! — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) March 20, 2021

This is Karim Benzema’s 16th goal of the season 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/3SyZGPZLMm — Real Madrid ⚪️ (@realmadrid3413) March 20, 2021

No La Liga player has scored more game winners (24) than Karim Mostafa Benzema since 2018/19. CLUTCH#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/yA7h98DtwB — RM_DNA (@officialrm_dna) March 20, 2021

3-1 Real Madrid. Asensio finishes the game off, Benzema with the assist. pic.twitter.com/LM4oqt0Tww — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 20, 2021

Two goals and an assist today from Karim Benzema. What more can you say about how immense he is to Madrid? — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) March 20, 2021

12 consecutive games undefeated for Real Madrid when Nacho and Varane start as CB's. 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/5fyluVaz6i — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) March 20, 2021

2-0 Real Madrid. Renato Tapia loses the ball in front of his own box and Benzema imediately punishes it. pic.twitter.com/yPM68fHAAe — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 20, 2021

Real Madrid reach the 60 point mark, moving back up to 2nd in #LaLigaSantander! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/oFdjJnwy1R — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 20, 2021

Denis Suárez completed 6 progressive passes and 10 progresive carries against Real Madrid



The definition of "prog carry" is similar to "prog pass" - player released the ball at least 15% closer to the goal than received it#CeltaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/MqsYnfDNDe — Mark (@markrstats) March 20, 2021

Nacho has been part of Real Madrid for 20 years. He deserves much more recognition for his performances this season. pic.twitter.com/m3dowO5dwL — TC. (@totalcristiano) March 20, 2021

Just three points now separate Atletico and Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/JaZyCTMk58 — Goal (@goal) March 20, 2021