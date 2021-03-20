Twitter erupts as Karim Benzema inspires Real Madrid to 3-1 victory against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid kept their La Liga title hopes alive with a crucial 3-1 victory against Celta Vigo away from home. Zinedine Zidane's side are just three points below cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid and moved a point clear of Barcelona after their important victory.
Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's standout player in recent weeks and it was none other than the Frenchman who broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. The veteran striker doubled his tally with a well-taken goal minutes later to give Real Madrid a commanding lead.
Celta Vigo, however, struck back before half-time through Santi Mina and threatened to come back into the game in the second half. Real Madrid also had a few chances to put the game to bed after the interval, but they lived on the edge and finally managed to seal the game in stoppage time.
Marco Asensio is Real Madrid's super-sub again
Marco Asensio has fallen down the pecking order in recent months, but the Spaniard scored the third goal of the night for Real Madrid to secure all three points for his side in the dying moments of the game. The attacking midfielder also got his name on the scoresheet against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League and added to his tally with a late goal.
Zidane spoke earlier this week about his side's mentality, with his side still in with a chance of winning the title. Atletico Madrid are still favorites, but the business end of the La Liga season promises to be an exciting one, with Barcelona and Real Madrid also in contention to get their hands on the trophy.
