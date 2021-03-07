Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi turns provider in Barcelona's 2-0 win against Osasuna

Barcelona kept their La Liga title hopes alive with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium. Lionel Messi didn't get his name on the scoresheet, but the Barcelona captain continued his rich vein of part by bagging two assists on the night.

Spanish international Jordi Alba has also improved in recent weeks and the former Valencia man broke the deadlock with a well-taken goal in the first half. Ronald Koeman's side went into the interval with a deserved lead and looked to increase their advantage in the second half.

With Lionel Messi pulling the strings, Barcelona looked dangerous but found it hard to find the second goal to kill off the game. The Catalan giants, however, doubled their advantage through a moment of magic.

Ilaix Moriba, who is hailed as one of the most exciting young players in world football, announced himself to the Barcelona faithful with a fantastic debut goal for the club. The midfielder has drawn comparisons with Paul Pogba for his style of play and showed exactly why he's held in such high regard with a memorable goal late in the game.

Lionel Messi delivers prime playmaking performance for Barcelona

Lionel Messi was once again the provider for the goal, as he made his mark on the game despite failing to put the ball into the back of the net.

Speaking after the game, Ronald Koeman lauded his players for another gritty performance and singled out Moriba for special praise.

"Ilaix scored a goal in a difficult match, with 0-2 we killed off the game. Every time Moriba enters the pitch he brings something extra. He is young, but is physically very strong. He's gaining ground to be with the first team more often."

"We're proud to be able to bring in young homegrown players. But we are not doing it because the fans want it, we're doing it because they deserve it. Players like Pedri, Ilaix, Riqui, Araújo and Mingueza are the future of the club."

On that note, here are the best tweets from another fantastic performance from Barcelona and their ageless skipper Lionel Messi in 2021.

I will remember this goal for the rest of my life! Great win! Let’s keep going! @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/dj865VvruP — Ilaix Moriba (@IlaixMK) March 6, 2021

Lionel Messi for Barcelona vs. Osasuna:



◉ Most chances created (6)

◉ Most shots (5)

◉ Most take-ons completed (5)

◉ Most assists (2)



A prime playmaking performance. 🎨 pic.twitter.com/bEnp7tMQur — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 6, 2021

Watching Messi guide and influence the next generation of Barcelona youngsters on and off the pitch is beautiful to watch. It adds a new layer to his legacy. His leadership is underrated — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) March 6, 2021

Ter Stegen has saved 17 of the last 23 shots on target he has faced for Barcelona in La Liga.



— Opta pic.twitter.com/PC3dKSvMHq — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 6, 2021

What a way for Moriba to get his first senior goal for Barcelona, assist from Messi pic.twitter.com/ZJSqAnFGI1 — FUT Stephen A (@FutStephenA) March 6, 2021

👶👶👶 - Barcelona are the first club to have three goalscorers in a single La Liga season who are younger than 19



Ansu Fati (17)

Pedri (17)

Ilaix Morabi (18)#OSABAR #LaLiga — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) March 6, 2021

Fun fact: Ilaix and Fati have both scored their first Barcelona goals away against Osasuna. pic.twitter.com/jg1SYE8R59 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 6, 2021

✅ 15 games unbeaten in La Liga

✅ Won eight away La Liga games in a row

✅ Kept five consecutive clean sheets



Barcelona are on a charge 📈 pic.twitter.com/NOJcLPzy51 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 6, 2021

25 goal involvements now for Lionel Messi after a second assist for Barcelona this evening. https://t.co/0QahxD9aUZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 6, 2021

Jordi Alba's fifth goal of the season. Matches his highest ever total from 2012-13, his first season at Barcelona — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) March 6, 2021

📖What a story, @IlaixMK!



📸Takes a picture with Messi as a young fan to…



😍Scoring his first senior goal for @FCBarcelona, assisted by Lionel Messi! pic.twitter.com/UsjN0NTRqW — SPORF (@Sporf) March 6, 2021

Two assists for Lionel Messi while Ilaix Moriba becomes the fifth youngest Barcelona goalscorer in Liga history. 👏👏 #UCL pic.twitter.com/0xucjUPdAI — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 6, 2021

Barcelona are in good hands 👏 pic.twitter.com/H00BNjrYXP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 6, 2021

In November, Barcelona were 14th in La Liga.



Now, they’re two points behind league-leaders Atletico Madrid 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/5kNh6sKMio — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 6, 2021

Imagine being 18, and you score your first goal for Barcelona, and it's brilliant, and you turn to celebrate, and there's the teammate who passed it to you, and he jumps into your arms...and it's Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/FXPWiEXYa5 — Andy West (@andywest01) March 6, 2021