Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Twitter erupts as Liverpool crash to damaging 1-0 defeat against Brighton at Anfield

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Brighton at Anfield
Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Brighton at Anfield
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 04 Feb 2021, 11:14 IST
News
Advertisement

Liverpool's Premier League title defense took another massive dent, as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side were lackluster on the night and failed to create too many opportunities, with the Seagulls make it two wins on the bounce against Tottenham Hotspur and the reigning champions.

Steven Alzate scored the solitary goal of the night to give Graham Potter's side a stunning victory, as Liverpool lost their second straight league game at home. The Reds' growing injury list claimed two more casualties, as Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker missed out on the night.

Liverpool's title defense goes from bad to worse

Speaking after the game, both Andy Robertson and Jurgen Klopp admitted that Brighton deserved the win. The latter even added that Liverpool weren't fresh enough on the day and conceded that they are not thinking about the Premier League title race as things stand.

As Liverpool were beaten at Anfield again, here are the best tweets from the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published 04 Feb 2021, 11:14 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool Football Brighton & Hove Albion Football Jurgen Klopp Anfield Stadium
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी