Twitter erupts as Liverpool crash to damaging 1-0 defeat against Brighton at Anfield

Liverpool's Premier League title defense took another massive dent, as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side were lackluster on the night and failed to create too many opportunities, with the Seagulls make it two wins on the bounce against Tottenham Hotspur and the reigning champions.
Steven Alzate scored the solitary goal of the night to give Graham Potter's side a stunning victory, as Liverpool lost their second straight league game at home. The Reds' growing injury list claimed two more casualties, as Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker missed out on the night.
Liverpool's title defense goes from bad to worse
Speaking after the game, both Andy Robertson and Jurgen Klopp admitted that Brighton deserved the win. The latter even added that Liverpool weren't fresh enough on the day and conceded that they are not thinking about the Premier League title race as things stand.
