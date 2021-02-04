Twitter erupts as Liverpool crash to damaging 1-0 defeat against Brighton at Anfield

Liverpool's Premier League title defense took another massive dent, as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side were lackluster on the night and failed to create too many opportunities, with the Seagulls make it two wins on the bounce against Tottenham Hotspur and the reigning champions.

Steven Alzate scored the solitary goal of the night to give Graham Potter's side a stunning victory, as Liverpool lost their second straight league game at home. The Reds' growing injury list claimed two more casualties, as Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker missed out on the night.

Liverpool's title defense goes from bad to worse

Speaking after the game, both Andy Robertson and Jurgen Klopp admitted that Brighton deserved the win. The latter even added that Liverpool weren't fresh enough on the day and conceded that they are not thinking about the Premier League title race as things stand.

As Liverpool were beaten at Anfield again, here are the best tweets from the game.

Brighton beat Liverpool for the first time in #PL history#LIVBHA pic.twitter.com/v8G3rk5tnG — Premier League (@premierleague) February 3, 2021

Despite failing to win, no player completed more thumbs up in the second half than Thiago "you touch I touch" Alcantara (19) against Brighton.



Controller. pic.twitter.com/ybOnQI3qt6 — TO. (@Broonoooooo) February 3, 2021

Difference is Thiago plays that’s pass for Bayern and lewandowski/Muller bury it — Bubbles (@bubbIxs) February 3, 2021

Klopp looking over to the bench for someone to change the game pic.twitter.com/0M1S0qNxT9 — Chris (@CM__LFC) February 3, 2021

Klopp reading the analysis and recommendations for tactical changes from his staff after the West Brom, Newcastle, Southampton, Burnley and Brighton matches pic.twitter.com/vmDClxyzMD — Chris (@CM__LFC) February 3, 2021

Think the most frustrating thing rn is that when we’re struggling to create anything on nights like these we look to the bench and see no one particularly worthy of changing the game. Can’t even blame Klopp for being hesitant over changing anything — Josh (@KloppStyle) February 3, 2021

Klopp:



“The mentality monsters didn’t disappear – they just faced severe adversity.” — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 3, 2021

Klopp: "Ali is ill, and not covid. Thank God. Woke up this morning and was not well." [Bt] — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 3, 2021

Klopp on Ben Davies: "He drove today behind me on the way to Anfield, I am not sure if he knew the way or just followed me." [Bt] — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 3, 2021

Zero wins at Anfield for Liverpool since Klopp complained about Bruno scoring penalties for Man United. Further evidence that coming at Bruno never ends well — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) February 3, 2021

Liverpool fans I hope you get a good sleep so you can wake up Brighton early 😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭 — Ibi (@ibzzyy) February 3, 2021

Robertson on the title race: "As this moment stands, we’re not in the title race. We are 7 points behind them and they have a game in hand. I’m sure they’d say the same if they were potentially 10 points behind. We need to get back to the Liverpool everyone knows." #awlfc [bbc] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 3, 2021

I could really do with having a life that doesn't need Liverpool to win every game in order for me to be happy... #LFC — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) February 3, 2021