Twitter erupts as Liverpool lose at home to Burnley

The defending Premier League champions, Liverpool, have endured a torrid first half of the season, constantly plagued by injuries and ailments. The Reds hosted Burnley at Anfield last night and stumbled yet again.

Before the match started, all signs pointed to a Liverpool victory, or at least a draw. Burnley hadn't won a match at Anfield since 1974 and Liverpool hadn't lost a match at Anfield since 2017 in a glorious 68-game unbeaten streak at home.

Alas, records and history made no difference to Ashley Barnes and Burnley who plundered a late win, with Barnes finding the back of the net in the 83rd minute, to give Burnley a narrow 1-0 win. As Burnley mercilessly put Liverpool's unbeaten streak to the sword, Liverpool now find themselves 6 points off the top of the table with 19 matches played - exactly the halfway point.

Even more worryingly for Liverpool and their fans, the defending champions haven't scored a goal in four consecutive Premier League matches now - something that hasn't happened in 21 years. From the last 5 league matches, Liverpool have only managed to take 3 points.

Following the disappointing loss, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to Sky Sports about the game and took responsibility for the defeat. He also blamed the team's decision making in the final third. He said:

"The game was impossible to lose, but we did. That's my fault because it's my job to make sure the boys have the right feelings, the right amount of confidence and make the right decisions."

"That obviously didn't work out because we had the ball a lot, created some situations that were OK, but in the final moment or decision-making is not right at the moment, and that's the problem. You have the ball in the right place but then you don't shoot, you pass. I'm pretty sure I said the same thing last week," Klopp said.

"It's always my fault, the things that don't work are my fault, the things that do work are down to the players. Credit to the players because it's what they make of it. We have worked so long together now that if I make clear which movements make sense and will hurt the opponent and we don't do them, then I have to make it clearer. That's how it is," he added.

Liverpool's loss to Burnley was followed by plenty of activity on social media platforms, with Liverpool's fans as well as fans of other teams (and the sport in general) taking to Twitter to express themselves.

Here are some of the best tweets following Liverpool's loss to Burnley

When was the last time #Liverpool scored in the Premeir League? — jk (@AmJose_) January 22, 2021

#Parenting



Kid has an exam today.



Husband and I quickly conferred this morning and decided not to tell her #Liverpool lost to Burnley last night, lest it spoil her mood. 🤦🏾‍♀️ 😂 @virenrasquinha #FootballFanProblems — smitha nair (@smitharnair) January 22, 2021

Nothing sounds better than to hear #Liverpool lost just after waking up!! #ManchesterCity just drop some points!! — MUFC 21st League Title (@RachitShrestha_) January 22, 2021

To be honest, it started getting worse for #Liverpool ever since the #Arsenal and #Chelsea fans started supporting them.

Common obsession, same sh*t performances#LIVBUR — Ashish ™️ (@ManchestrisRED) January 22, 2021

Another 30 years of wait has truly begun.. #Liverpool #LIVBUR — Alok Shinde (@AlokSShinde) January 22, 2021

Woke up to see Liverpool lose at Anfield against Burnley

What a way to start my dayy🥳

Not eveyone can be like Chelsea 💙 #KTBFFH#LIVBUR #Liverpool #LFC #Anfield #EPL #Chelsea — Gaurav Raj (@_Gaurav_Raj) January 22, 2021

And Liverpool slip up once again. This time against Burnley and it was AT HOME. Looking all out of sorts this season to say the least!!! #LIVBUR #Liverpool #EPL — CiaranMcG10 (@CiaranMcG_10) January 22, 2021

I hope I'm wrong about this, but making top 4 gonna be super hard for us. #LFC #LIVBUR #Liverpool #PremierLeague — Yagnik Chatterjee (@yagnikch) January 22, 2021