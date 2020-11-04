Twitter erupts as Liverpool run riot in 5-0 demolition of Atalanta

Liverpool traveled to the Stadio di Bergamo in Italy to take on Serie A high-fliers Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's side came on the back of two victories and sent out a massive statement of intent, as they brushed aside Gian Piero Gasperini's side 5-0 in a stunning performance away from home.

Diogo Jota has made quite the impression in his young Liverpool career so far and the Portuguese attacker was handed another start, as he joined Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane up front for the Reds. The 23-year-old stole the show and delivered the best performance of his career, as he scored his first hattrick for Liverpool either side of half time.

Jota steals the spotlight for Liverpool

Mane and Salah also got their names on the scoresheet, as the Reds ran riot away from home in Europe. Klopp's side have been blighted by injuries in recent weeks, but the reigning Premier League champions didn't look fazed and scored five superb goals on the night.

While Jota grabbed all the headlines, teenage defender Rhys Williams also had a night to remember, as he made his first start for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Klopp made a raft of substitutions in the second half to keep his players fresh, with the Reds scheduled to take on Manchester City in a crucial Premier League game later this week.

Here are the best tweets from Liverpool's comprehensive 5-0 victory against Atalanta.

🇵🇹 Diogo Jota has scored 3 hat-tricks in his last 8 European games 🎩🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/cA4mktRbQh — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 3, 2020

Liverpool are top of the Premier League and their UCL group 👏



They've dealt with a long list of injuries already:



Alisson

Van Dijk

Matip

Gomez

Tsimikas

Fabinho

Keita

Thiago

Henderson

Oxlade-Chamberlain

Shaqiri

Mane pic.twitter.com/3Y0eelI83u — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 3, 2020

22 goals in 38 Champions League games for Liverpool. A goal scoring machine. pic.twitter.com/xgGitBkgDm — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 3, 2020

Liverpool CRISIS continues as they lead 5-0 away to one of the Champions League's most exciting teams on a run of three consecutive CL group game WINS in 2020-21 without conceding a goal. Can it get any WORSE for Klopp's stricken, injury-ridden team? — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) November 3, 2020

Another four tonight... just none for Atalanta yet. 🙃 https://t.co/UjsKwqhpOc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 3, 2020

No Van Dijk, Matip, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Chamberlain, Firmino. Absolutely no problem. Sensational from start to finish; controlled, clinical, electric. Gomez & Williams brilliant. Midfield class. Jota, Salah & Mane at their devastating best. Perfect European away performance. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 3, 2020

Salah

Mane

F̶i̶r̶m̶i̶n̶o̶ Jota



Just when you thought Liverpool's front three couldn't get any better 😳#UCL pic.twitter.com/QLsHTpfh3Y — Goal (@goal) November 3, 2020

Peter Crouch on Roberto Firmino: "If I'm Roberto Firmino now I'm worried." pic.twitter.com/g0FnHbvE9q — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 3, 2020

Only five players have scored a Champions League hat-trick for Liverpool in the #UCL era:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Michael Owen (2002)

🇮🇱 Yossi Benayoun (2007)

🇧🇷 Philippe Coutinho (2017)

🇸🇳 Sadio Mané (2018)

🇵🇹 Diogo Jota (2020)



DioGOAL has beaten Roberto Firmino *and* Mohamed Salah. 😉 pic.twitter.com/PVeaRbR5af — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 3, 2020

Klopp encouraging Firmino from the sidelines like a father encourages his son. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 3, 2020

Firmino making runs and taking shots, that boy really fighting for his life😭😭 — DW (@wholelottadej) November 3, 2020

Roberto Firmino watching Salah and Mane run over to celebrate with Diogo Jota pic.twitter.com/jDBwnjkhNR — Eoin Sheahan (@EoinSheahan) November 3, 2020

Roberto Firmino when he sees Diogo Jota turning up for Liverpool training tomorrow pic.twitter.com/KBj9W3o1Yz — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) November 3, 2020

Roberto Firmino might never play for Liverpool again because of Diogo Jota. pic.twitter.com/jh1RyXDFkb — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) November 3, 2020

Goals for Liverpool in 2020 🔴



⚽️ Roberto Firmino - 5

⚽️ Diogo Jota - 6



What a night he's having so far! pic.twitter.com/k14sQlmiPc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2020

Diogo Jota has now scored as many goals for Liverpool in 2020 as Roberto Firmino (5).



He’s coming for the starting spot. 👀 pic.twitter.com/nj8bQkU0bZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 3, 2020

We can praise Jota and not slander Bobby, Reds. FFS - this is class. Having a world-class forward like Firmino on the bench is also a brilliant thing. Don't make it out like it's a fight. They're team-mates. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 3, 2020

Unbelievable recruitment from Jurgen Klopp and the club 👏



🇸🇳 Mane - £35 million

🇪🇬 Salah - £37 million

🇵🇹 Jota - £40 million — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) November 3, 2020

Diogo Jota's game by numbers against Atalanta:



◉ Most total duels (11)

◉ Most shots (4)

◉ Most shots on target (4)

◉ Most goals (3)

◉ Most fouls won (2)



A first Liverpool hat-trick for DioGOAL Jota. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FkT24gGbI4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 3, 2020

Diogo Jota: "Great moment, good night. The first goal was my favourite as it unlocks the game. It was a good moment for me and for the team - after that we could manage the game our way." #awlfc [bt] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 3, 2020

Jota asked by BT Sport if he's playing the best football of his career



"Well I'm playing in the best team of my career by far..."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 3, 2020

Liverpool are yet to concede a goal in the competition. Everyone has a soft spot for Firmino but there's no denying Jota, Salah and Mane are Liverpool's most dangerous trio at the moment. Top of the group, top of the league. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 3, 2020

"I call him DioGOAT Jota." pic.twitter.com/n3dh41jyQM — Utkarsh Jos (@UtkarshJos) November 3, 2020

Firmino on the plane back to England listening to everyone congratulate Jota for the Hattrick pic.twitter.com/gf9nOTIAES — ‘ (@vintageredss) November 3, 2020

Jota after Thiago got all the attention in the transfer window pic.twitter.com/UzayWxL27X — . (@tashaaa2000) November 3, 2020

robbo and jota so cute i love them pic.twitter.com/HWZBl3a2Ow — ari (@lfcxari) November 3, 2020