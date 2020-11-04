Create
Twitter erupts as Liverpool run riot in 5-0 demolition of Atalanta

Diogo Jota is the man of the moment for Liverpool
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 04 Nov 2020, 03:53 IST
Liverpool traveled to the Stadio di Bergamo in Italy to take on Serie A high-fliers Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's side came on the back of two victories and sent out a massive statement of intent, as they brushed aside Gian Piero Gasperini's side 5-0 in a stunning performance away from home.

Diogo Jota has made quite the impression in his young Liverpool career so far and the Portuguese attacker was handed another start, as he joined Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane up front for the Reds. The 23-year-old stole the show and delivered the best performance of his career, as he scored his first hattrick for Liverpool either side of half time.

Jota steals the spotlight for Liverpool

Mane and Salah also got their names on the scoresheet, as the Reds ran riot away from home in Europe. Klopp's side have been blighted by injuries in recent weeks, but the reigning Premier League champions didn't look fazed and scored five superb goals on the night.

While Jota grabbed all the headlines, teenage defender Rhys Williams also had a night to remember, as he made his first start for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Klopp made a raft of substitutions in the second half to keep his players fresh, with the Reds scheduled to take on Manchester City in a crucial Premier League game later this week.

Here are the best tweets from Liverpool's comprehensive 5-0 victory against Atalanta.

Published 04 Nov 2020, 03:53 IST
UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool Football Atalanta Football Mohamed Salah Ghaly Diogo José Teixeira da Silva Jurgen Klopp Twitter Reactions
