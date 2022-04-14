Twitter erupts as Liverpool secure UCL semi berth after entertaining tie against Benfica

Liverpool and Benfica played out an incredible 3-3 draw as the Reds made it through to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side took a 3-1 lead into the game from the first-leg and seemed confident of defending their advantage.

Klopp opted to rest several key players for the game following their 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all starting on the bench. The Reds started instead with Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in attack. James Milner and Naby Keita replaced Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho in midfield, with Ibrahima Konate partnering Joel Matip at the heart of the defense.

Liverpool started the game on fire, with Konate giving them the lead in the 21st minute with a powerful header. However, Benfica soon equalized through Goncalo Ramos' low-driven shot, despite claims of offside. The two sides went in at half-time at 1-1, with the Reds still firmly in control of the tie.

Klopp's side came out on fire for the second-half, as Firmino took advantage of some poor sloppy defending to tap-in Jota's cross in the 55th minute. Ten minutes later, the Brazilian was on hand to score a third for the Reds as he volleyed home Tsimikas' free-kick. However, Benfica soon got one back, as Roman Yaremchuk rounded Alisson to slot the ball into the back of the net.

The Portuguese side were in the ascendancy and their pressure finally paid off in the 81st minute when Darwin Nunez drove the ball home from the left side of the box to make it 6-4 on aggregate. However, it was too little too late as Klopp's side did enough to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League

Liverpool are challenging on multiple fronts

The Reds will now face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at the weekend, before welcoming Manchester United to Anfield in midweek. Klopp will hope his side can easily navigate through the next two fixtures as he looks to add more silverware to Liverpool's cabinet this season.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Liverpool's 3-3 draw against Benfica:

GOAL @goal

∙ FA Cup

∙ Premier League

∙ Champions League



Liverpool are chasing the quadruple ∙ Carabao Cup∙ FA Cup∙ Premier League∙ Champions LeagueLiverpool are chasing the quadruple ∙ Carabao Cup ✅∙ FA Cup ∙ Premier League ∙ Champions League Liverpool are chasing the quadruple 👀 https://t.co/sppslUvNwZ

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague RESULT



Liverpool are in the semi-finals for the 12th time



Konaté & Firmino (2) inspire Liverpool at Anfield

🦅 Benfica recover from 6-2 down to make it 6-4; Gonçalo Ramos, Yaremchuk & Núñez net



How far will Liverpool go



#UCL RESULTLiverpool are in the semi-finals for the 12th timeKonaté & Firmino (2) inspire Liverpool at Anfield🦅 Benfica recover from 6-2 down to make it 6-4; Gonçalo Ramos, Yaremchuk & Núñez netHow far will Liverpool go ⏰ RESULT ⏰Liverpool are in the semi-finals for the 12th time 👏🔴 Konaté & Firmino (2) inspire Liverpool at Anfield🦅 Benfica recover from 6-2 down to make it 6-4; Gonçalo Ramos, Yaremchuk & Núñez net How far will Liverpool go❓#UCL https://t.co/6kpY4aIF9R

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap What a player he's been for Liverpool. The things he's contributed to.



Cherish him for all the time he's here. One of the best ever. What a player he's been for Liverpool. The things he's contributed to.Cherish him for all the time he's here. One of the best ever. https://t.co/bI45DsSDRb

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Since signing, Ibrahima Konaté hadn't scored for Liverpool until they reached the quarterfinals. He's now scored in consecutive matches.



Made for the Champions League 🤷‍♂️ Since signing, Ibrahima Konaté hadn't scored for Liverpool until they reached the quarterfinals. He's now scored in consecutive matches.Made for the Champions League 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/zsn6fG3Fgp

aa9skillz @aa9skillz Gg Liverpool good luck the rest of the way boys. Gg Liverpool good luck the rest of the way boys.

LFC Stats @LFCData



15/16 - Europa League final

17/18 - Champions League final

18/19 - Champions League winners

19/20 - Champions League last-16

20/21 - Champions League quarter finals

21/22 - Champions League semi finals



Another final..? Jürgen Klopp’s European record at Liverpool:15/16 - Europa League final17/18 - Champions League final18/19 - Champions League winners19/20 - Champions League last-1620/21 - Champions League quarter finals21/22 - Champions League semi finalsAnother final..? Jürgen Klopp’s European record at Liverpool:15/16 - Europa League final17/18 - Champions League final18/19 - Champions League winners19/20 - Champions League last-1620/21 - Champions League quarter finals21/22 - Champions League semi finalsAnother final..? 👀 https://t.co/bMlzwIBdOc

SPORTbible @sportbible LIVERPOOL ARE INTO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI FINAL! LIVERPOOL ARE INTO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI FINAL! 👏

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Liverpool advance despite a tenacious effort from Benfica. Another European semi-final ahead under Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool. Kostas Tsimikas with a stand out performance with two wonderful assists. Firmino (21) now just one goal behind Steven Gerrard in the Champions League. Liverpool advance despite a tenacious effort from Benfica. Another European semi-final ahead under Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool. Kostas Tsimikas with a stand out performance with two wonderful assists. Firmino (21) now just one goal behind Steven Gerrard in the Champions League.

h @htomufc City v Liverpool UCL final… City v Liverpool UCL final… https://t.co/KG1GMIQbC2

alex @lfcalexx6 Firmino when Liverpool fans start singing Si Senor: Firmino when Liverpool fans start singing Si Senor: https://t.co/uH5rT9Gdsx

Maxi @MaaxiAngelo I do not understand how one could watch 180 minutes of Darwin Nüñez against Liverpool and not think he is an tremendous young striker with great potential for the future. He genuinely only needs one half of a chance to score. 32 goals in 37 appearances this season I do not understand how one could watch 180 minutes of Darwin Nüñez against Liverpool and not think he is an tremendous young striker with great potential for the future. He genuinely only needs one half of a chance to score. 32 goals in 37 appearances this season

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball

Diogo Jota - 21

Sadio Mané - 16

Roberto Firmino - 11



A brace tonight makes Roberto Firmino the fourth Liverpool attacker to reach double digits for goals this season



#UCL Mo Salah - 28Diogo Jota - 21Sadio Mané - 16Roberto Firmino - 11A brace tonight makes Roberto Firmino the fourth Liverpool attacker to reach double digits for goals this season Mo Salah - 28Diogo Jota - 21Sadio Mané - 16Roberto Firmino - 11A brace tonight makes Roberto Firmino the fourth Liverpool attacker to reach double digits for goals this season 🔥#UCL https://t.co/6x6CxzcxUg

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Liverpool are just one round away from playing in their third Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp. What a manager he is. Phenomenal record. Liverpool are just one round away from playing in their third Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp. What a manager he is. Phenomenal record. https://t.co/Hg7aSUSvPg

𝒌 @karlaslfc firmino is not a cult hero, he’s a liverpool legend and always will be firmino is not a cult hero, he’s a liverpool legend and always will be

Squawka @Squawka



Andy Robertson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Kostas Tsimikas



Kostas serving them up at Anfield. 🍽 Liverpool's full-backs have created seven #UCL goals between them this season:Andy RobertsonTrent Alexander-ArnoldKostas TsimikasKostas serving them up at Anfield. 🍽 Liverpool's full-backs have created seven #UCL goals between them this season:🅰️🅰️🅰️ Andy Robertson🅰️🅰️ Trent Alexander-Arnold🅰️🅰️ Kostas TsimikasKostas serving them up at Anfield. 🍽 https://t.co/fCtmPHnBFB

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



81% pass accuracy

70 total touches

5 shots (3 on target)

3 ground duels won

2 dribbles

2 goals



Grabbed two crucial goals. Roberto Firmino’s game by number vs Benfica:81% pass accuracy70 total touches5 shots (3 on target)3 ground duels won2 dribbles2 goalsGrabbed two crucial goals. Roberto Firmino’s game by number vs Benfica: 81% pass accuracy 70 total touches 5 shots (3 on target) 3 ground duels won 2 dribbles 2 goals Grabbed two crucial goals. ⚽️⚽️🇧🇷 https://t.co/FLmtgj460u

J7 @lfcJ7_ players like Modric, Iniesta, Xavi, Firmino do really come around once in a lifetime players like Modric, Iniesta, Xavi, Firmino do really come around once in a lifetime

- @AnfieldRd96

• Not a great performance.

• Into the semi-final of the

• Vintage Firmino performance 2nd half.

• Tsimikas is brilliant.

• Diaz has to start on the weekend.

• Darwin Núñez is a baller.



Man City in the semi-final of the FA Cup next. • Job done.• Not a great performance.• Into the semi-final of the #UCL • Vintage Firmino performance 2nd half.• Tsimikas is brilliant.• Diaz has to start on the weekend.• Darwin Núñez is a baller.Man City in the semi-final of the FA Cup next. • Job done. • Not a great performance. • Into the semi-final of the #UCL • Vintage Firmino performance 2nd half. • Tsimikas is brilliant. • Diaz has to start on the weekend. • Darwin Núñez is a baller. Man City in the semi-final of the FA Cup next.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Steven Gerrard

Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mané

Roberto Firmino



Stevie G and Klopp's iconic front three. Four players have scored 20+ #UCL goals for Liverpool:Steven GerrardMohamed SalahSadio ManéRoberto FirminoStevie G and Klopp's iconic front three. Four players have scored 20+ #UCL goals for Liverpool:🔴 Steven Gerrard🔴 Mohamed Salah🔴 Sadio Mané🔴 Roberto Firmino 🆕Stevie G and Klopp's iconic front three. 🙌 https://t.co/lvv48qUOEQ

Edited by Adit Jaganathan