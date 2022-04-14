×
Twitter erupts as Liverpool secure UCL semi berth after entertaining tie against Benfica

The Reds advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
Modified Apr 14, 2022 02:46 AM IST
News

Liverpool and Benfica played out an incredible 3-3 draw as the Reds made it through to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side took a 3-1 lead into the game from the first-leg and seemed confident of defending their advantage.

Klopp opted to rest several key players for the game following their 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all starting on the bench. The Reds started instead with Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in attack. James Milner and Naby Keita replaced Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho in midfield, with Ibrahima Konate partnering Joel Matip at the heart of the defense.

Liverpool started the game on fire, with Konate giving them the lead in the 21st minute with a powerful header. However, Benfica soon equalized through Goncalo Ramos' low-driven shot, despite claims of offside. The two sides went in at half-time at 1-1, with the Reds still firmly in control of the tie.

Klopp's side came out on fire for the second-half, as Firmino took advantage of some poor sloppy defending to tap-in Jota's cross in the 55th minute. Ten minutes later, the Brazilian was on hand to score a third for the Reds as he volleyed home Tsimikas' free-kick. However, Benfica soon got one back, as Roman Yaremchuk rounded Alisson to slot the ball into the back of the net.

The Portuguese side were in the ascendancy and their pressure finally paid off in the 81st minute when Darwin Nunez drove the ball home from the left side of the box to make it 6-4 on aggregate. However, it was too little too late as Klopp's side did enough to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League

Liverpool are challenging on multiple fronts

The Reds will now face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at the weekend, before welcoming Manchester United to Anfield in midweek. Klopp will hope his side can easily navigate through the next two fixtures as he looks to add more silverware to Liverpool's cabinet this season.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Liverpool's 3-3 draw against Benfica:

∙ Carabao Cup ✅∙ FA Cup ∙ Premier League ∙ Champions League Liverpool are chasing the quadruple 👀 https://t.co/sppslUvNwZ
Support & Believe ❤ https://t.co/Nc6J9xUx8F
⏰ RESULT ⏰Liverpool are in the semi-finals for the 12th time 👏🔴 Konaté & Firmino (2) inspire Liverpool at Anfield🦅 Benfica recover from 6-2 down to make it 6-4; Gonçalo Ramos, Yaremchuk & Núñez net How far will Liverpool go❓#UCL https://t.co/6kpY4aIF9R
What a player he's been for Liverpool. The things he's contributed to.Cherish him for all the time he's here. One of the best ever. https://t.co/bI45DsSDRb
Since signing, Ibrahima Konaté hadn't scored for Liverpool until they reached the quarterfinals. He's now scored in consecutive matches.Made for the Champions League 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/zsn6fG3Fgp
Gg Liverpool good luck the rest of the way boys.
Jürgen Klopp’s European record at Liverpool:15/16 - Europa League final17/18 - Champions League final18/19 - Champions League winners19/20 - Champions League last-1620/21 - Champions League quarter finals21/22 - Champions League semi finalsAnother final..? 👀 https://t.co/bMlzwIBdOc
LIVERPOOL ARE INTO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI FINAL! 👏
Liverpool advance despite a tenacious effort from Benfica. Another European semi-final ahead under Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool. Kostas Tsimikas with a stand out performance with two wonderful assists. Firmino (21) now just one goal behind Steven Gerrard in the Champions League.
City v Liverpool UCL final… https://t.co/KG1GMIQbC2
Firmino when Liverpool fans start singing Si Senor: https://t.co/uH5rT9Gdsx
I do not understand how one could watch 180 minutes of Darwin Nüñez against Liverpool and not think he is an tremendous young striker with great potential for the future. He genuinely only needs one half of a chance to score. 32 goals in 37 appearances this season
Mo Salah - 28Diogo Jota - 21Sadio Mané - 16Roberto Firmino - 11A brace tonight makes Roberto Firmino the fourth Liverpool attacker to reach double digits for goals this season 🔥#UCL https://t.co/6x6CxzcxUg
Liverpool are just one round away from playing in their third Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp. What a manager he is. Phenomenal record. https://t.co/Hg7aSUSvPg
firmino is not a cult hero, he’s a liverpool legend and always will be
Liverpool's full-backs have created seven #UCL goals between them this season:🅰️🅰️🅰️ Andy Robertson🅰️🅰️ Trent Alexander-Arnold🅰️🅰️ Kostas TsimikasKostas serving them up at Anfield. 🍽 https://t.co/fCtmPHnBFB
Roberto Firmino’s game by number vs Benfica: 81% pass accuracy 70 total touches 5 shots (3 on target) 3 ground duels won 2 dribbles 2 goals Grabbed two crucial goals. ⚽️⚽️🇧🇷 https://t.co/FLmtgj460u
Bobby Firmino. That is all. 😎 https://t.co/5gSCzvJp4e
players like Modric, Iniesta, Xavi, Firmino do really come around once in a lifetime
• Job done. • Not a great performance. • Into the semi-final of the #UCL • Vintage Firmino performance 2nd half. • Tsimikas is brilliant. • Diaz has to start on the weekend. • Darwin Núñez is a baller. Man City in the semi-final of the FA Cup next.
Four players have scored 20+ #UCL goals for Liverpool:🔴 Steven Gerrard🔴 Mohamed Salah🔴 Sadio Mané🔴 Roberto Firmino 🆕Stevie G and Klopp's iconic front three. 🙌 https://t.co/lvv48qUOEQ

Edited by Adit Jaganathan
