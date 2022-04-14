Twitter erupts as Liverpool secure UCL semi berth after entertaining tie against Benfica

Liverpool and Benfica played out an incredible 3-3 draw as the Reds made it through to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp's side took a 3-1 lead into the game from the first-leg and seemed confident of defending their advantage.
Klopp opted to rest several key players for the game following their 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all starting on the bench. The Reds started instead with Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in attack. James Milner and Naby Keita replaced Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho in midfield, with Ibrahima Konate partnering Joel Matip at the heart of the defense.
Liverpool started the game on fire, with Konate giving them the lead in the 21st minute with a powerful header. However, Benfica soon equalized through Goncalo Ramos' low-driven shot, despite claims of offside. The two sides went in at half-time at 1-1, with the Reds still firmly in control of the tie.
Klopp's side came out on fire for the second-half, as Firmino took advantage of some poor sloppy defending to tap-in Jota's cross in the 55th minute. Ten minutes later, the Brazilian was on hand to score a third for the Reds as he volleyed home Tsimikas' free-kick. However, Benfica soon got one back, as Roman Yaremchuk rounded Alisson to slot the ball into the back of the net.
The Portuguese side were in the ascendancy and their pressure finally paid off in the 81st minute when Darwin Nunez drove the ball home from the left side of the box to make it 6-4 on aggregate. However, it was too little too late as Klopp's side did enough to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League
Liverpool are challenging on multiple fronts
The Reds will now face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at the weekend, before welcoming Manchester United to Anfield in midweek. Klopp will hope his side can easily navigate through the next two fixtures as he looks to add more silverware to Liverpool's cabinet this season.
With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Liverpool's 3-3 draw against Benfica: