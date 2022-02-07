Twitter erupts as Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mo Salah battle it out as Senegal beats Egypt on penalties to win AFCON

Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah went head-to-head in the finals of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties after the two sides played out a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

Senegal were the stronger of the two sides on paper and also dominated their opponents throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, Egypt, having only scored four goals so far this tournament, had to go through tpenalty shootouts against Ivory Coast and Cameroon on their way to the final.

Mohamed Salah was by far the standout player for Egypt, with the forward having a spectacular season with Liverpool so far. Cameroon, on the other hand, boasted a wealth of talented players such as Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibay and Edouard Mendy.

The game was hotly contested from the off as Senegal won a penalty in the 3rd minute after Mohamed Abdelmonem fouled Saliou Ciss in the box. However, Sadio Mane saw his attempt saved by Gabaski in goal.

Senegal kept the pressure on as Ismaila Sarr looked dangerous bombing down the right wing. This became a theme of the first half, until Egypt finally showed some attacking threat as Salah saw his shot saved by Mendy in the 43rd minute.

The two sides went in at half-time level, with Senegal looking likely to break the deadlock. The second half started much the same as Gabaski pulled off another great save from Famara Diedhiou after some good work down the wing from Sarr.

At this point, the goalkeeper was the only person keeping Egypt in the game. The Pharoahs were second best by far as they were constantly on the backfoot throughout the game. Wael Gomaa's side did well to frustrate Senegal as the two sides finished the 90 minutes level at 0-0.

Senegal continued to assert their dominance in extra time, forcing Gabaski to make three smart saves. However, neither side could find the winner, leading to a penalty shootout.

Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen failed to score as Senegal won 4-2 on penalties, with Salah not getting the opportunity to take his spot-kick. His Liverpool teammate Mane, however, scored the final penalty to seal the victory for the Lions of Teranga.

Liverpool superstars Mane and Salah did not have the impact they would have wanted to during the AFCON final

Mane was named AFCON Player of the Tournament

There was much fanfare about the prospect of Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah coming up against each other in the AFCON final. However, the Liverpool stars were kept rather quiet throughout the game.

Despite Senegal's dominance over proceedings, it was Watford forward Ismaila Sarr who outshone his compatriot on the night. As for Salah, Egypt did not pose much of an attacking threat and the Liverpool forward was given little to no service throughout the game.

Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski took most of the plaudits on the night as he kept Senegal out on multiple occasions. The shot-stopper even saved Bouna Sarr spot-kick during the penalty shootout but was let down by his teammates as Senegal won the competition.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions to Senegal beating Egypt to win AFCON:

Gary Al-Smith @garyalsmith

Sadio Mane missed a penalty v Cameroon.



AFCON 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗

Sadio Mane missed penalties v Kenya and Uganda.



AFCON 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏

Sadio Mane misses a penalty v Egypt.



#AFCONwithGary AFCON 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕Sadio Mane missed a penalty v Cameroon.AFCON 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗Sadio Mane missed penalties v Kenya and Uganda.AFCON 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏Sadio Mane misses a penalty v Egypt. AFCON 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕Sadio Mane missed a penalty v Cameroon.AFCON 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗Sadio Mane missed penalties v Kenya and Uganda.AFCON 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏Sadio Mane misses a penalty v Egypt.#AFCONwithGary https://t.co/8GDyJuGKqH

Musa Okwonga @Okwonga Sadio Mané you absolute superhero. To face destiny twice, to be denied in devastating fashion and then to come right back. Absolutely amazing. Sporting guts beyond words. #AFCON2021 Sadio Mané you absolute superhero. To face destiny twice, to be denied in devastating fashion and then to come right back. Absolutely amazing. Sporting guts beyond words. #AFCON2021

B/R Football @brfootball Sadio Mane with the penalty to win it after he missed in normal time.



CLUTCH. Sadio Mane with the penalty to win it after he missed in normal time.CLUTCH. https://t.co/oA0mIazYUf

The Great KE👑🇰🇪 @TheGreatKE Last kick that has made Senegal BEST IN THE WORLD. Congratulations to Mendy and Mane #AFCON2021 Last kick that has made Senegal BEST IN THE WORLD. Congratulations to Mendy and Mane #AFCON2021 https://t.co/BDBywQV2NP

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Premier League winner

Champions League winner

Club World Cup winner

🏅 African Ballon d'Or

Premier League top scorer And now...

Winner of Senegal's first ever



SADIO MANÉ IS SIMPLY A LEGEND! 🦁 Premier League winnerChampions League winnerClub World Cup winner🏅 African Ballon d'OrPremier League top scorer And now...Winner of Senegal's first ever #AFCON2021 SADIO MANÉ IS SIMPLY A LEGEND! 🏆 Premier League winner 🏆 Champions League winner 🏆 Club World Cup winner🏅 African Ballon d'Or⚽️ Premier League top scorer And now... 🏆 Winner of Senegal's first ever #AFCON2021 SADIO MANÉ IS SIMPLY A LEGEND! 🌟🇸🇳🦁 https://t.co/M1Y65XMHUp

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 #SENEGY That is why your best penalty taker should never go fifth. Mo Salah not taking a penalty for Egypt in a shootout in a final is madness. Also happened to Ronaldo years ago for Portugal v Spain. #AFCON2021 That is why your best penalty taker should never go fifth. Mo Salah not taking a penalty for Egypt in a shootout in a final is madness. Also happened to Ronaldo years ago for Portugal v Spain. #AFCON2021 #SENEGY

GOAL @goal



Stepping up for Egypt when it matters most Gabaski appreciation post.Stepping up for Egypt when it matters most Gabaski appreciation post. Stepping up for Egypt when it matters most 🇪🇬 https://t.co/udXWtsT7UP

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Two penalty saves vs. Cameroon

One penalty save vs. Senegal



Egypt's backup keeper Gabaski has been CLUTCH One penalty save vs. Ivory CoastTwo penalty saves vs. CameroonOne penalty save vs. SenegalEgypt's backup keeper Gabaski has been CLUTCH One penalty save vs. Ivory CoastTwo penalty saves vs. CameroonOne penalty save vs. SenegalEgypt's backup keeper Gabaski has been CLUTCH 💪 https://t.co/3BYRgR7GLv

B/R Football @brfootball Round of 16: Ivory Coast

Quarterfinal: Morocco

Semifinal: Cameroon

Final: Senegal



All four of Egypt’s knockout games have gone to extra time 🤯 Round of 16: Ivory CoastQuarterfinal: MoroccoSemifinal: CameroonFinal: SenegalAll four of Egypt’s knockout games have gone to extra time 🤯 https://t.co/pVhDm0D7hw

#TeamEgypt🇪🇬 @thebidoway Gabaski is Egypt and Egypt is Gabaski. Gabaski is Egypt and Egypt is Gabaski.

GOAL @goal Mohamed Salah being asked if he wants to referee Mohamed Salah being asked if he wants to referee 😂 https://t.co/1c3WTxLKcj

🏴‍☠️ @FuadCadani Vincent Aboubukar in the crowd to make sure he sees Salah failure in the flesh, I respect this level of hate. Vincent Aboubukar in the crowd to make sure he sees Salah failure in the flesh, I respect this level of hate.

Ciaran @speltcia Mane with Salah later Mane with Salah later https://t.co/pHIElwqfxN

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Sadio Mane has been named AFCON Player of the Tournament Sadio Mane has been named AFCON Player of the Tournament 👏🏆 https://t.co/GtDDksgqDX

VERSUS @vsrsus Redemption for Senegal’s coach. Aliou Cissé who once missed a penalty in an AFCON final. This means so much Redemption for Senegal’s coach. Aliou Cissé who once missed a penalty in an AFCON final. This means so much ❤️ https://t.co/Ouj8ROxe1I

B/R Football @brfootball Champions League

UEFA Super Cup

The BEST FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

AFCON



Edouard Mendy adds another trophy to his collection Champions LeagueUEFA Super CupThe BEST FIFA Men's GoalkeeperAFCONEdouard Mendy adds another trophy to his collection ✅ Champions League✅ UEFA Super Cup✅ The BEST FIFA Men's Goalkeeper✅ AFCONEdouard Mendy adds another trophy to his collection 🏆 https://t.co/2LaRflWnxu

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Adit Jaganathan