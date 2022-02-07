Twitter erupts as Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mo Salah battle it out as Senegal beats Egypt on penalties to win AFCON

Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah went head-to-head in the finals of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties after the two sides played out a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.
Senegal were the stronger of the two sides on paper and also dominated their opponents throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, Egypt, having only scored four goals so far this tournament, had to go through tpenalty shootouts against Ivory Coast and Cameroon on their way to the final.
Mohamed Salah was by far the standout player for Egypt, with the forward having a spectacular season with Liverpool so far. Cameroon, on the other hand, boasted a wealth of talented players such as Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibay and Edouard Mendy.
The game was hotly contested from the off as Senegal won a penalty in the 3rd minute after Mohamed Abdelmonem fouled Saliou Ciss in the box. However, Sadio Mane saw his attempt saved by Gabaski in goal.
Senegal kept the pressure on as Ismaila Sarr looked dangerous bombing down the right wing. This became a theme of the first half, until Egypt finally showed some attacking threat as Salah saw his shot saved by Mendy in the 43rd minute.
The two sides went in at half-time level, with Senegal looking likely to break the deadlock. The second half started much the same as Gabaski pulled off another great save from Famara Diedhiou after some good work down the wing from Sarr.
At this point, the goalkeeper was the only person keeping Egypt in the game. The Pharoahs were second best by far as they were constantly on the backfoot throughout the game. Wael Gomaa's side did well to frustrate Senegal as the two sides finished the 90 minutes level at 0-0.
Senegal continued to assert their dominance in extra time, forcing Gabaski to make three smart saves. However, neither side could find the winner, leading to a penalty shootout.
Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen failed to score as Senegal won 4-2 on penalties, with Salah not getting the opportunity to take his spot-kick. His Liverpool teammate Mane, however, scored the final penalty to seal the victory for the Lions of Teranga.
Liverpool superstars Mane and Salah did not have the impact they would have wanted to during the AFCON final
There was much fanfare about the prospect of Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah coming up against each other in the AFCON final. However, the Liverpool stars were kept rather quiet throughout the game.
Despite Senegal's dominance over proceedings, it was Watford forward Ismaila Sarr who outshone his compatriot on the night. As for Salah, Egypt did not pose much of an attacking threat and the Liverpool forward was given little to no service throughout the game.
Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski took most of the plaudits on the night as he kept Senegal out on multiple occasions. The shot-stopper even saved Bouna Sarr spot-kick during the penalty shootout but was let down by his teammates as Senegal won the competition.
With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions to Senegal beating Egypt to win AFCON:
