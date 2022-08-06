Twitter erupts as Liverpool twice come from behind to secure 2-2 draw against Fulham

Aleksander Mitrovic inspired Fulham to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in their opening Premier League game on Saturday, August 6. The newly promoted club twice took the lead, only for the Reds to peg them back on both occasions.

Fulham made a bright start, fashioning one of the game's first great chances to score. Serbian forward Aleksander Mitrovic was one-on-one with Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker but shot wide.

The hosts' early chances and positive gameplay ripped dividends, as the Cottagers took the lead after 33 minutes. Mitrovic outjumped Trent Alexander-Arnold to head past Alisson following an inch-perfect cross from Kenny Tete. Liverpool shifted gears and came agonisingly close to equalising in the first half, but Luis Diaz's shot hit the post from an acute angle.

Fulham remained threatening in the second half and had a great opportunity to extend their lead against the FA Cup holders. However, Neeskens Kebano's shot struck the inside of the post.

Liverpool finally equalised when their summer signing Darwin Nunez opened his Premeir League account after 65 minutes. Mohamed Salah's low cross found Nunez in the box, who scored with a deft touch from close range.

There was another twist in the tale when Fulham received a penalty five minutes later after Virgil van Dijk fouled Mitrovic in the box. The Serb converted from the spot to put Fulham ahead. Jurgen Klopp's side, though, once again dug deep, with Mohamed Salah tapping in off a Darwin Nunez assist.

The exciting game at Craven Cottage caught the attention of fans on Twitter. Here are a few tweets from the game:

Paddy Power @paddypower That sound you hear is everyone realising the Premier League Golden Boot this year won't be Haaland or Nunez, but rather Aleksandar Mitrovic That sound you hear is everyone realising the Premier League Golden Boot this year won't be Haaland or Nunez, but rather Aleksandar Mitrovic

✈️ @evertonfinest Marco Silva is winning the league Marco Silva is winning the league

•NaGash’ II✨☦️ @kiiing__OG #FULLIV Someone said by this time yesterday, Mane already scored Someone said by this time yesterday, Mane already scored 😂 #FULLIV

ryan @cresswellout Fulham winning but trent and robertson in fpl Fulham winning but trent and robertson in fpl https://t.co/QFF52qPdml

Sean @SeanDOlfc Henderson and firmino piss me off differently Henderson and firmino piss me off differently

James. @afcjxmes Van Dijk has been absolutely rattled by that Saliba performance, he knows his era is over Van Dijk has been absolutely rattled by that Saliba performance, he knows his era is over

Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 Van Dijk when he’s not allowed to sprint backwards to goal: Van Dijk when he’s not allowed to sprint backwards to goal: https://t.co/AjxT8KEyo7

True Geordie @TrueGeordieTG Nunez is the real deal from everything I’ve seen. Changed the game on his own here. #FULLIV Nunez is the real deal from everything I’ve seen. Changed the game on his own here. #FULLIV

Prxince⁷ @MufccxiPrince Mitrovic is who Arsenal fans think Jesus Is Mitrovic is who Arsenal fans think Jesus Is

Lars Pollmann @LarsPollmann Fulham would legit compete for top 6 in Bundesliga with that team Fulham would legit compete for top 6 in Bundesliga with that team

Mason Pierce @halfofame1 I stand by my point that Nunez is the next Ronaldo. What a goal? The same flare as Ronaldo. That flick was beautiful. I stand by my point that Nunez is the next Ronaldo. What a goal? The same flare as Ronaldo. That flick was beautiful.

Duivel @TheLastDuivel Liverpool without Origi is nothing Liverpool without Origi is nothing

SPORTbible @sportbible When Mitrovic saw everyone saying he was too good for the Championship but not good enough for the Premier League When Mitrovic saw everyone saying he was too good for the Championship but not good enough for the Premier League https://t.co/8hAe4WwzmE

Mak @MakThatGuy Alexander Arnold at the back post Alexander Arnold at the back post https://t.co/CafD7T1gal

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 Erik ten Hag sold Andreas Pereira to Fulham so he could dunk on Liverpool.



Genius once again from my manager. Erik ten Hag sold Andreas Pereira to Fulham so he could dunk on Liverpool.Genius once again from my manager. https://t.co/eDRvFHIKTi

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 1-0 Fulham.



MITROVIC OPENS THE SCORE VS LIVERPOOL! GREAT ASSIST FROM TETE! 1-0 Fulham.MITROVIC OPENS THE SCORE VS LIVERPOOL! GREAT ASSIST FROM TETE! https://t.co/UCb5HcCYvR

Melo🔴⚪ @bra_meloo I am picking Mitrovic over Darwin Nunez any day. Such an underrated baller 🤝 I am picking Mitrovic over Darwin Nunez any day. Such an underrated baller 🤝🔥

‏ً @3Kashaveli TAA been going gym for NO reason TAA been going gym for NO reason

dex @jordanpooIe_ TAA without 5000 meaningless crosses TAA without 5000 meaningless crosses https://t.co/H0TUjMST2s

Stifler @Samzen_ Mitrovic will bang more goals than Haaland and Nunez this season Mitrovic will bang more goals than Haaland and Nunez this season

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers TAA defending never fails to brighten my day. TAA defending never fails to brighten my day.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Trent Alexander-Arnold is a defender who can't defend. Trent Alexander-Arnold is a defender who can't defend.

Mod @CFCMod_ Trent Alexander Arnold at the back post again, if I speak I’m in big trouble… Trent Alexander Arnold at the back post again, if I speak I’m in big trouble…

Chi Ike @chibix12 Luis diaz is going to be the most fouled player in the league this season. Luis diaz is going to be the most fouled player in the league this season.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Really sloppy opening 10mins from Liverpool. Fulham have been decent - combative and forcing mistakes. Really sloppy opening 10mins from Liverpool. Fulham have been decent - combative and forcing mistakes.

When is Liverpool's next Premier League game?

Liverpool's next Premier League outing is against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, August 15.

Palace are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal on the opening day. They had a few chances in the second half, but Patrick Vieira's side failed to take their chances.

‏ً @CIinicalNunez Liverpool’s Premier League Fixtures August:



Fulham vs Liverpool (A)



Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (H)



Manchester United vs Liverpool (A)



Liverpool vs Bournemouth (H)



Liverpool vs Newcastle (H)



How many points? Liverpool’s Premier League Fixtures August:Fulham vs Liverpool (A)Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (H)Manchester United vs Liverpool (A)Liverpool vs Bournemouth (H)Liverpool vs Newcastle (H)How many points?

The Reds' first proper test of the season will come in the third gameweek of the league when they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on August 22.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far