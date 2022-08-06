Create
Twitter erupts as Liverpool twice come from behind to secure 2-2 draw against Fulham

The Reds were held to a draw by Fulham.
Aleksander Mitrovic inspired Fulham to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in their opening Premier League game on Saturday, August 6. The newly promoted club twice took the lead, only for the Reds to peg them back on both occasions.

Fulham made a bright start, fashioning one of the game's first great chances to score. Serbian forward Aleksander Mitrovic was one-on-one with Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker but shot wide.

The hosts' early chances and positive gameplay ripped dividends, as the Cottagers took the lead after 33 minutes. Mitrovic outjumped Trent Alexander-Arnold to head past Alisson following an inch-perfect cross from Kenny Tete. Liverpool shifted gears and came agonisingly close to equalising in the first half, but Luis Diaz's shot hit the post from an acute angle.

Fulham remained threatening in the second half and had a great opportunity to extend their lead against the FA Cup holders. However, Neeskens Kebano's shot struck the inside of the post.

Liverpool finally equalised when their summer signing Darwin Nunez opened his Premeir League account after 65 minutes. Mohamed Salah's low cross found Nunez in the box, who scored with a deft touch from close range.

There was another twist in the tale when Fulham received a penalty five minutes later after Virgil van Dijk fouled Mitrovic in the box. The Serb converted from the spot to put Fulham ahead. Jurgen Klopp's side, though, once again dug deep, with Mohamed Salah tapping in off a Darwin Nunez assist.

The exciting game at Craven Cottage caught the attention of fans on Twitter. Here are a few tweets from the game:

That sound you hear is everyone realising the Premier League Golden Boot this year won't be Haaland or Nunez, but rather Aleksandar Mitrovic
Marco Silva is winning the league
Someone said by this time yesterday, Mane already scored 😂 #FULLIV
for now they are walking alone... #FULLIV
Fulham winning but trent and robertson in fpl https://t.co/QFF52qPdml
Henderson and firmino piss me off differently
Van Dijk has been absolutely rattled by that Saliba performance, he knows his era is over
Van Dijk when he’s not allowed to sprint backwards to goal: https://t.co/AjxT8KEyo7
Nunez is the real deal from everything I’ve seen. Changed the game on his own here. #FULLIV
Mitrovic is who Arsenal fans think Jesus Is
Fulham would legit compete for top 6 in Bundesliga with that team
I stand by my point that Nunez is the next Ronaldo. What a goal? The same flare as Ronaldo. That flick was beautiful.
Liverpool without Origi is nothing
Pronouncing Nunez and ‘noo-knee-ez’ is already annoying me. #FULLIV
Joao Palhinha outstanding. #FULLIV
When Mitrovic saw everyone saying he was too good for the Championship but not good enough for the Premier League https://t.co/8hAe4WwzmE
Mitrovic to Trent https://t.co/LIJUxukgag
Alexander Arnold at the back post https://t.co/CafD7T1gal
Erik ten Hag sold Andreas Pereira to Fulham so he could dunk on Liverpool.Genius once again from my manager. https://t.co/eDRvFHIKTi
1-0 Fulham.MITROVIC OPENS THE SCORE VS LIVERPOOL! GREAT ASSIST FROM TETE! https://t.co/UCb5HcCYvR
I am picking Mitrovic over Darwin Nunez any day. Such an underrated baller 🤝🔥
TAA been going gym for NO reason
TAA without 5000 meaningless crosses https://t.co/H0TUjMST2s
Mitrovic will bang more goals than Haaland and Nunez this season
TAA defending never fails to brighten my day.
New season, same Trent…. #FULLIV
Trent Alexander-Arnold is a defender who can't defend.
Trent Alexander Arnold at the back post again, if I speak I’m in big trouble…
Luis diaz is going to be the most fouled player in the league this season.
Really sloppy opening 10mins from Liverpool. Fulham have been decent - combative and forcing mistakes.

When is Liverpool's next Premier League game?

Liverpool's next Premier League outing is against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, August 15.

Palace are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal on the opening day. They had a few chances in the second half, but Patrick Vieira's side failed to take their chances.

Liverpool’s Premier League Fixtures August:Fulham vs Liverpool (A)Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (H)Manchester United vs Liverpool (A)Liverpool vs Bournemouth (H)Liverpool vs Newcastle (H)How many points?

The Reds' first proper test of the season will come in the third gameweek of the league when they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on August 22.

