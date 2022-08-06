Twitter erupts as Liverpool twice come from behind to secure 2-2 draw against Fulham

Aleksander Mitrovic inspired Fulham to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in their opening Premier League game on Saturday, August 6. The newly promoted club twice took the lead, only for the Reds to peg them back on both occasions.
Fulham made a bright start, fashioning one of the game's first great chances to score. Serbian forward Aleksander Mitrovic was one-on-one with Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker but shot wide.
The hosts' early chances and positive gameplay ripped dividends, as the Cottagers took the lead after 33 minutes. Mitrovic outjumped Trent Alexander-Arnold to head past Alisson following an inch-perfect cross from Kenny Tete. Liverpool shifted gears and came agonisingly close to equalising in the first half, but Luis Diaz's shot hit the post from an acute angle.
Fulham remained threatening in the second half and had a great opportunity to extend their lead against the FA Cup holders. However, Neeskens Kebano's shot struck the inside of the post.
Liverpool finally equalised when their summer signing Darwin Nunez opened his Premeir League account after 65 minutes. Mohamed Salah's low cross found Nunez in the box, who scored with a deft touch from close range.
There was another twist in the tale when Fulham received a penalty five minutes later after Virgil van Dijk fouled Mitrovic in the box. The Serb converted from the spot to put Fulham ahead. Jurgen Klopp's side, though, once again dug deep, with Mohamed Salah tapping in off a Darwin Nunez assist.
The exciting game at Craven Cottage caught the attention of fans on Twitter. Here are a few tweets from the game:
When is Liverpool's next Premier League game?
Liverpool's next Premier League outing is against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, August 15.
Palace are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal on the opening day. They had a few chances in the second half, but Patrick Vieira's side failed to take their chances.
The Reds' first proper test of the season will come in the third gameweek of the league when they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on August 22.
