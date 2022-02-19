Twitter erupts as Luis Diaz scores his first Liverpool goal in 3-1 win over Norwich City

Luis Diaz scored his first goal in Liverpool colors as the Reds ran out 3-1 winners over Norwich City at Anfield.
Having gone 1-0 down in the 48th minute to Milot Rashica's deflected strike, things were looking ominous for Jurgen Klopp's men.
But Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored in quick succession as the Reds turned things around later into the second half before Diaz struck his first Anfield goal, sending fans into hysteria.
Skipper Jordan Henderson sent a delightful through ball through the heart of the Norwich defense and Diaz quickly latched onto it before dispatching past Tim Krul.
Fans took to Twitter in reaction to the Colombian's first goal for the six-time European champions:
The win was vital for Liverpool as they look to push current runaway league leaders Manchester City all the way.
Jurgen Klopp's men controlled much of the game having had 70% of possession and 29 attempts to the Canaries' six.
They now sit six points Pep Guardiola's men and show no sign of quitting the challenge of pulling off one of the Premier League's greatest accomplishments should they usurp the Cityzens.
A huge few weeks ahead for Liverpool
The pulsating comeback win over Norwich was an enthralling encounter which set the side up as they enter a huge few weeks both in the EPL and in cup competition.
Having beaten Inter Milan 2-0 at the San Siro on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League, they are challenging on all fronts.
They face Leeds United at Anfield this coming Wednesday night before a huge Carabao Cup final next Sunday against Chelsea.
Klopp's men will encounter Arsenal and Manchester United in their next five games following their cup final affair with the Blues. As such, they are set to experience a huge challenge.