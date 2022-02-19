×
Twitter erupts as Luis Diaz scores his first Liverpool goal in 3-1 win over Norwich City

Fans sendt into a frenzy as Luis Diaz bags first Liverpool goal.
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 19, 2022 11:14 PM IST
Luis Diaz scored his first goal in Liverpool colors as the Reds ran out 3-1 winners over Norwich City at Anfield.

Having gone 1-0 down in the 48th minute to Milot Rashica's deflected strike, things were looking ominous for Jurgen Klopp's men.

But Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored in quick succession as the Reds turned things around later into the second half before Diaz struck his first Anfield goal, sending fans into hysteria.

Skipper Jordan Henderson sent a delightful through ball through the heart of the Norwich defense and Diaz quickly latched onto it before dispatching past Tim Krul.

Fans took to Twitter in reaction to the Colombian's first goal for the six-time European champions:

Lovely finish from Luis Diaz…his first for @lfc. He’s a player. 👌🏻
What a goal, a little Colombian dink over the keeper. Luis Diaz's first Liverpool goal!
Luis Diaz is a problem for any defender. Some player we got on our hands. ⚡️
The return of the old Suarez song, but with Luis Diaz replacing his name being sung around Anfield 😍
Credit to Henderson there, what a pass to Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz gets his first goal for Liverpool at Anfield ❤️🔴 https://t.co/RvwePT733x
Oh Luis Diaz😍 I’m ready to get my heartbroken by another Luis
Luis Díaz will end up with more goals than #LUKAKU @ChelseaFC disgrace of striker 🤦🏻‍♂️
So Barca saw Luis Diaz on the market and bought Ferran Torres 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️
LUIS DIAZ FIRST GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL, THINGS YOU LOVE TO SEE
First of many Liverpool goals for Luis Diaz 😍 https://t.co/DEzDwvcFdt
@LFC WHO IS LUIS DÍAZ?In geography, my worldIn history, my kingIn mathematics, my solutionIn mythology, my godIn astronomy, my universeFor the blind, it's lightFor the hungry, it's breadFor the poor, wealthFor me, EVERYTHING
Welcome to Anfield LUIS DIAZ ❤
Luis Diaz grabs his first premier league goal with Liverpool today ❤️❤️😭😭
Luis Diaz is far better than Vinicius Junior but Real Madrid fans won’t accept this
LUIS DIAZ HAS ARRIVED. 😍🇨🇴 https://t.co/BBWF5FHsbw
Luis Diaz is dunking on the “has to adapt to the Premier League” narrative
I transferred Luis Diaz in https://t.co/uOab19n4Rd
The ball from Hendo and the finish from Luis Diaz 🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽 https://t.co/jfZeNNwmuK
NO WAY LUIS DIAZ SCORED HIS DEBUT GOAL
Lord Jesus. I missed Luis Diaz's debut goal😭😭
That assist by Alisson hoooooly 😍Also Luis Diaz's first goal 💪#YNWA
LUIS DIAZ , What a Performance from this Young Man 🔥🔥 The Goal His Been lookin for was Finally found at Anfield 😁 #LuisDiaz #YNWA #LiverpoolFC https://t.co/h8vwSA67aY
A Mane overhead kick. Salah's 150th LFC goal. A brilliant Alisson assist. Luis Diaz's 1st goal. https://t.co/fjG3TUK2uP
@ToxicThunder5 He scores a goal and the Kop goes wildAnd we just can't seem to get enough DiazDede dede de de dede dede de de Dede dede de deLuis Diaz! 🎶

The win was vital for Liverpool as they look to push current runaway league leaders Manchester City all the way.

Jurgen Klopp's men controlled much of the game having had 70% of possession and 29 attempts to the Canaries' six.

They now sit six points Pep Guardiola's men and show no sign of quitting the challenge of pulling off one of the Premier League's greatest accomplishments should they usurp the Cityzens.

A huge few weeks ahead for Liverpool

The pulsating comeback win over Norwich was an enthralling encounter which set the side up as they enter a huge few weeks both in the EPL and in cup competition.

Having beaten Inter Milan 2-0 at the San Siro on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League, they are challenging on all fronts.

They face Leeds United at Anfield this coming Wednesday night before a huge Carabao Cup final next Sunday against Chelsea.

Klopp's men will encounter Arsenal and Manchester United in their next five games following their cup final affair with the Blues. As such, they are set to experience a huge challenge.

Edited by Nived Zenith
