Twitter erupts as Luis Diaz scores his first Liverpool goal in 3-1 win over Norwich City

Luis Diaz scored his first goal in Liverpool colors as the Reds ran out 3-1 winners over Norwich City at Anfield.

Having gone 1-0 down in the 48th minute to Milot Rashica's deflected strike, things were looking ominous for Jurgen Klopp's men.

But Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored in quick succession as the Reds turned things around later into the second half before Diaz struck his first Anfield goal, sending fans into hysteria.

Skipper Jordan Henderson sent a delightful through ball through the heart of the Norwich defense and Diaz quickly latched onto it before dispatching past Tim Krul.

Fans took to Twitter in reaction to the Colombian's first goal for the six-time European champions:

Gary Lineker 💙 @GaryLineker 🏻 Lovely finish from Luis Diaz…his first for @lfc. He’s a player. Lovely finish from Luis Diaz…his first for @lfc. He’s a player. 👌🏻

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP What a goal, a little Colombian dink over the keeper. Luis Diaz's first Liverpool goal! What a goal, a little Colombian dink over the keeper. Luis Diaz's first Liverpool goal!

Samuel @SamueILFC Luis Diaz is a problem for any defender. Some player we got on our hands. Luis Diaz is a problem for any defender. Some player we got on our hands. ⚡️

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition The return of the old Suarez song, but with Luis Diaz replacing his name being sung around Anfield The return of the old Suarez song, but with Luis Diaz replacing his name being sung around Anfield 😍

ᴋᴀʀᴛɪᴋ @KartikMiaSanMia Credit to Henderson there, what a pass to Luis Diaz Credit to Henderson there, what a pass to Luis Diaz

Kavo @kavoLFC Luis Diaz gets his first goal for Liverpool at Anfield Luis Diaz gets his first goal for Liverpool at Anfield ❤️🔴 https://t.co/RvwePT733x

brandon🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @prvtnewley I’m ready to get my heartbroken by another Luis Oh Luis DiazI’m ready to get my heartbroken by another Luis Oh Luis Diaz😍 I’m ready to get my heartbroken by another Luis

Tellemmm @tolu_tellem So Barca saw Luis Diaz on the market and bought Ferran Torres 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ So Barca saw Luis Diaz on the market and bought Ferran Torres 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

Samuel @SamueILFC LUIS DIAZ FIRST GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL, THINGS YOU LOVE TO SEE LUIS DIAZ FIRST GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL, THINGS YOU LOVE TO SEE

Kaylene @Lfcqueen21 First of many Liverpool goals for Luis Diaz First of many Liverpool goals for Luis Diaz 😍 https://t.co/DEzDwvcFdt

Oscar Saenz (Hater de triple R y perlaza) @OscariMoSae



In geography, my world



In history, my king



In mathematics, my solution



In mythology, my god



In astronomy, my universe



For the blind, it's light



For the hungry, it's bread



For the poor, wealth



For me, EVERYTHING @LFC WHO IS LUIS DÍAZ?In geography, my worldIn history, my kingIn mathematics, my solutionIn mythology, my godIn astronomy, my universeFor the blind, it's lightFor the hungry, it's breadFor the poor, wealthFor me, EVERYTHING @LFC WHO IS LUIS DÍAZ?In geography, my worldIn history, my kingIn mathematics, my solutionIn mythology, my godIn astronomy, my universeFor the blind, it's lightFor the hungry, it's breadFor the poor, wealthFor me, EVERYTHING

Winnerpool @WinnerpoolLFC Welcome to Anfield LUIS DIAZ Welcome to Anfield LUIS DIAZ ❤

Mr. Pressdent 🇬🇭 @Korsogyimi Luis Diaz grabs his first premier league goal with Liverpool today Luis Diaz grabs his first premier league goal with Liverpool today ❤️❤️😭😭

Teflon👽😂 @Tef_lon_don Luis Diaz is far better than Vinicius Junior but Real Madrid fans won’t accept this Luis Diaz is far better than Vinicius Junior but Real Madrid fans won’t accept this

Felipe Cárdenas @FelipeCar Luis Diaz is dunking on the “has to adapt to the Premier League” narrative Luis Diaz is dunking on the “has to adapt to the Premier League” narrative

Krish @Krishan_Mamba24 The ball from Hendo and the finish from Luis Diaz 🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽 The ball from Hendo and the finish from Luis Diaz 🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽 https://t.co/jfZeNNwmuK

mz 🥤 @1zahannn NO WAY LUIS DIAZ SCORED HIS DEBUT GOAL NO WAY LUIS DIAZ SCORED HIS DEBUT GOAL

Blaise @blaiseizme Lord Jesus. I missed Luis Diaz's debut goal Lord Jesus. I missed Luis Diaz's debut goal😭😭

Petar Dimitrijevic @HOLMEScsgo Also Luis Diaz's first goal

#YNWA That assist by Alisson hooooolyAlso Luis Diaz's first goal That assist by Alisson hoooooly 😍Also Luis Diaz's first goal 💪#YNWA

Fatma Mk @Fatma_Mk11 The Goal His Been lookin for was Finally found at Anfield #LuisDiaz #YNWA #LiverpoolFC LUIS DIAZ , What a Performance from this Young ManThe Goal His Been lookin for was Finally found at Anfield LUIS DIAZ , What a Performance from this Young Man 🔥🔥 The Goal His Been lookin for was Finally found at Anfield 😁 #LuisDiaz #YNWA #LiverpoolFC https://t.co/h8vwSA67aY

Joshua Kekana ✊🏿 @JoshuaKekana A Mane overhead kick. Salah's 150th LFC goal. A brilliant Alisson assist. Luis Diaz's 1st goal. A Mane overhead kick. Salah's 150th LFC goal. A brilliant Alisson assist. Luis Diaz's 1st goal. https://t.co/fjG3TUK2uP

আশীৰ্বাদ @aashirwadz

And we just can't seem to get enough Diaz

Dede dede de de

dede dede de de

Dede dede de de

Luis Diaz! @ToxicThunder5 He scores a goal and the Kop goes wildAnd we just can't seem to get enough DiazDede dede de dedede dede de deDede dede de deLuis Diaz! @ToxicThunder5 He scores a goal and the Kop goes wildAnd we just can't seem to get enough DiazDede dede de de dede dede de de Dede dede de deLuis Diaz! 🎶

The win was vital for Liverpool as they look to push current runaway league leaders Manchester City all the way.

Jurgen Klopp's men controlled much of the game having had 70% of possession and 29 attempts to the Canaries' six.

They now sit six points Pep Guardiola's men and show no sign of quitting the challenge of pulling off one of the Premier League's greatest accomplishments should they usurp the Cityzens.

A huge few weeks ahead for Liverpool

The pulsating comeback win over Norwich was an enthralling encounter which set the side up as they enter a huge few weeks both in the EPL and in cup competition.

Having beaten Inter Milan 2-0 at the San Siro on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League, they are challenging on all fronts.

They face Leeds United at Anfield this coming Wednesday night before a huge Carabao Cup final next Sunday against Chelsea.

Klopp's men will encounter Arsenal and Manchester United in their next five games following their cup final affair with the Blues. As such, they are set to experience a huge challenge.

