Twitter erupts as Manchester United continue brilliant form under Erik ten Hag with stunning victory over Crystal Palace

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to express their delight after the Red Devils continued their winning run in pre-season.
Erik ten Hag maintained his 100% record as Manchester United boss with a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace today. After Liverpool and Melbourne Victory, the Eagles became the latest side to suffer a defeat at the hands of the Red Devils.
Ten Hag named strong lineups for Manchester United's matches against Liverpool and Melbourne Victory and continued the trend against Crystal Palace. David de Gea, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were all among the first XI.
Martial opened the scoring for the Old Trafford outfit just 17 minutes into the match, with Diogo Dalot claiming the assist. The Frenchman has now scored in each of the three friendlies so far.
The scoreline remained at 1-0 until half-time, but Rashford doubled the Red Devils' lead immediately after the break. The Englishman found the back of the net following a brilliant team effort involving Martial, Sancho and Donny van de Beek, who came on at the start of the second half.
Sancho then got his name on the scoresheet about 10 minutes later. Rashford and Sancho have now scored two goals each in pre-season.
Manchester United made a host of changes just after the one-hour mark, with the likes of Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford and Martial coming off. De Gea and Van de Beek were the only players to remain on the pitch.
The changes affected the game's rhythm and the match appeared scrappy at times. It was not long before Crystal Palace pulled one back, with Joel Ward netting for Patrick Vieira's side.
Ward rattled Manchester United's net with a free header following a corner. De Gea was at fault for the goal as he should have done better to prevent the ball from going in.
19-year-old defender William Fish was then sent off for a foul on Crystal Palace's Victor Akinwale in the 84th minute. The Eagles forward was in on goal, but Fish took one for the team by preventing him a goalscoring opportunity.
Vieira's side, though, did not have time to take advantage of the Red Devils being down to ten men. Vieira and Co will now face Aston Villa in Perth on Saturday.
