Twitter erupts as Manchester United continue brilliant form under Erik ten Hag with stunning victory over Crystal Palace

The Red Devils beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in Australia
1 Comment
Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
Modified Jul 19, 2022 06:17 PM IST

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to express their delight after the Red Devils continued their winning run in pre-season.

Erik ten Hag maintained his 100% record as Manchester United boss with a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace today. After Liverpool and Melbourne Victory, the Eagles became the latest side to suffer a defeat at the hands of the Red Devils.

Ten Hag named strong lineups for Manchester United's matches against Liverpool and Melbourne Victory and continued the trend against Crystal Palace. David de Gea, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were all among the first XI.

Martial opened the scoring for the Old Trafford outfit just 17 minutes into the match, with Diogo Dalot claiming the assist. The Frenchman has now scored in each of the three friendlies so far.

The scoreline remained at 1-0 until half-time, but Rashford doubled the Red Devils' lead immediately after the break. The Englishman found the back of the net following a brilliant team effort involving Martial, Sancho and Donny van de Beek, who came on at the start of the second half.

Sancho then got his name on the scoresheet about 10 minutes later. Rashford and Sancho have now scored two goals each in pre-season.

Manchester United made a host of changes just after the one-hour mark, with the likes of Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford and Martial coming off. De Gea and Van de Beek were the only players to remain on the pitch.

The changes affected the game's rhythm and the match appeared scrappy at times. It was not long before Crystal Palace pulled one back, with Joel Ward netting for Patrick Vieira's side.

Ward rattled Manchester United's net with a free header following a corner. De Gea was at fault for the goal as he should have done better to prevent the ball from going in.

19-year-old defender William Fish was then sent off for a foul on Crystal Palace's Victor Akinwale in the 84th minute. The Eagles forward was in on goal, but Fish took one for the team by preventing him a goalscoring opportunity.

Vieira's side, though, did not have time to take advantage of the Red Devils being down to ten men. Vieira and Co will now face Aston Villa in Perth on Saturday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best tweets from:

Manchester United 3-1 Crystal Palace

Erik's Reds make it three pre-season wins from three ✔️✔️✔️#MUFC || #MUTOUR22
A well-coached, disciplined team with clearly defined principles in possession and out of it is very easy to see, even this early. Erik ten Hag has trained some identity into Manchester United and having a strong plan is evidently benefitting the players confidence-wise
I’m asking the barber to give me the Erik ten Hag tomorrow I’ve seen enough
17’ Martial ⚽48’ Rashford ⚽59’ Sancho ⚽Exactly what @ManUtd fans want to see! 🔥🤩 https://t.co/mIsb0g7HSy
Manchester United is really looking scary this pre-season … hope it’s not just a pre-season wonders … they are so Organized without Ronaldo to be honest
Watching Manchester United this pre season. twitter.com/themichaelcain…
That's three goals in three games for Martial this summer. All while playing as the central striker in Ten Hag's system. Ronaldo might struggle to get back in....
Anthony Martial vs. Crystal Palace:40 Touches93% Pass Completion15 Final Third Passes3 Chances Created3 Shots2 Shots On Target2 Possession Won1 Second Assist1 Assist1 GoalMartial is cooking. 👨‍🍳👨‍🍳👨‍🍳 https://t.co/OjkLzLnwig
That's 3 goals in 3 games for Anthony Martial.It's just pre-season but this will build his confidence going into the season.Looks like Erik ten Hag is already doing with Martial what he did with Haller. #mufc https://t.co/ThqQgD0qKN
This looks like a perfect system for Martial, Rashford and Sancho.Their fluid movement and positional rotations is causing problems for defenders. You're never really sure where any of them will pop up.Shame if someone comes in and ruins that. https://t.co/mVPScFLUxh
Let Ronaldo play the Europa League games. He likes Europe more anyway
Ronaldo on his way back from Portugal ready to ruin all of ten Hag’s teamwork building by demanding the ball from every angle https://t.co/w2HThhSzDU
Ronaldo will come and destroy this Rashford Martial and Sancho Chemistry and i am here for it😂
Jadon Sancho is cooking as the kids say in pre-season, feel he’ll do very well this season.Just needed a good full pre-season no distractions over transfers etc.Feel the style of play from ten Hag will benefit him perfectly and he will be in the England team once again.Very sharp
Option A: Let the player score. Option B: Take one for the team and get sent off. Will Fish chose B 😉
Nah Will Fish flew all the way to Australia to replace Tuanzebe in the squad just to get sent off in 20 mins
Erik ten hag to William fish in the dressing room: https://t.co/X2fhx4EkMX

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer

