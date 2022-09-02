Twitter erupts as Manchester United secure hard-fought 1-0 win against Leicester City

Manchester United secured all three points with a dogged 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on September 1 and fans are enthused.
The Red Devils made a bright start coming off the back of a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton last time out.
They made the breakthrough in the 23rd minute when Bruno Fernandes played in Marcus Rashford.
The English forward picked out his compatriot Jadon Sancho who rounded the oncoming Danny Ward before slotting into an empty net.
Sancho's impressive start to the season continues as he now has two goals in five appearances.
The former Borussia Dortmund winger nearly got on the scoresheet in the 37th minute when Rashford found him once again.
This time his shot was deflected by Foxes right-back James Justin.
A minute later and Harvey Barnes nearly found an equalizer, sending a stunning stroke just over David De Gea's goal.
De Gea denied James Maddison in the 51st minute when the latter's free-kick effort would be brilliantly stopped by the Spanish goalkeeper.
Cristiano Ronaldo came on in the 68th minute and gave Manchester United a threat up top.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had numerous opportunities and looked bright.
Leicester were slow and lethargic and their sorry start to the season continued as they sit bottom of the table with just one point.
Meanwhile, Manchester United have moved up to fifth place and all eyes will now be on how they fare against the unbeaten leaders Arsenal this weekend.
The Red Devils winning run continues as they secure a third consecutive win in the league for the first time since December.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to another victory for Erik ten Hag's men:
Manchester United turning things around
The Red Devils lacked hunger and determination and the issues that plagued the side last season were taking hold at the start of Ten Hag's tenure.
However, the response from United has been an impressive one as they grow into a new team under the Dutch tactician.
Three wins on the trot whilst perhaps not playing the most attractive of football, they are grinding out wins.
Sancho is finally finding his feet at United following his arrival from Dortmund last summer.
McTominay took many by surprise with one of his better performances following huge backlash over his inclusion in the XI.
It bodes well for Ten Hag's side as they next face league leaders Arsenal in what will be a huge test for Manchester United.