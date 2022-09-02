Twitter erupts as Manchester United secure hard-fought 1-0 win against Leicester City

Manchester United secured all three points with a dogged 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on September 1 and fans are enthused.

The Red Devils made a bright start coming off the back of a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton last time out.

They made the breakthrough in the 23rd minute when Bruno Fernandes played in Marcus Rashford.

The English forward picked out his compatriot Jadon Sancho who rounded the oncoming Danny Ward before slotting into an empty net.

Sancho's impressive start to the season continues as he now has two goals in five appearances.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger nearly got on the scoresheet in the 37th minute when Rashford found him once again.

This time his shot was deflected by Foxes right-back James Justin.

A minute later and Harvey Barnes nearly found an equalizer, sending a stunning stroke just over David De Gea's goal.

De Gea denied James Maddison in the 51st minute when the latter's free-kick effort would be brilliantly stopped by the Spanish goalkeeper.

Cristiano Ronaldo came on in the 68th minute and gave Manchester United a threat up top.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had numerous opportunities and looked bright.

Leicester were slow and lethargic and their sorry start to the season continued as they sit bottom of the table with just one point.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have moved up to fifth place and all eyes will now be on how they fare against the unbeaten leaders Arsenal this weekend.

The Red Devils winning run continues as they secure a third consecutive win in the league for the first time since December.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to another victory for Erik ten Hag's men:

aaron augustine @aaronau32846356 @ManUtd

Arsenal be ready! @ManUtd @Sanchooo10 If Antony was on the game we would have gotten like four goals.

I think we should just accept that when Ten Hag is willing to run a 30 year old man with a pacemaker into the ground for 90 minutes, Donny van de Beek might just not be that good

The effects of proper coaching becoming visible with United.

Ronny @redronzo @MiguelDelaney @KevThomLev They are a strange watch atm.. we are tinkering between being very good but equally very bad.. not sure what to make of it tbh

3 wins in a row. Up to 5th despite the start. Onto Arsenal.

. @utdcynical Mate we've looked so good defensively since Varane and Malacia came in

Vik @IconicNumber7 A good win that

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Loving this Man Utd's new CB partnership 🔥 Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez both compliment and understand each other so well. Playing like they've been playing together for years.

United Thoughts @UnitedThoughts5



3 wins in a row

Decent first half, poor second half

De Gea makes it impossible to control games

That back 4 would die for a clean sheet

Casemiro has to start from now

Antony badly needed

Dalot impressed

Eriksen a passenger

United Thoughts @UnitedThoughts5

Main Takes:
🔴3 wins in a row 
🔴Decent first half, poor second half
🔴De Gea makes it impossible to control games
🔴That back 4 would die for a clean sheet
🔴Casemiro has to start from now
🔴Antony badly needed
🔴Dalot impressed
🔴Eriksen a passenger
🔴McTominay very good

Anderson @andersoonx_ @ManUtd Cristiano Ronaldo in just a few minutes showed that he deserves to be a starter in every Man United game.

Olle @afcolllem @ManUtd Big Sam plays more attractive football than Erect then Shag

ym🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranCFC88 The only game Ronaldo has started this season, he lost 4-0 to Brentford 😭😭😭

Ali. @UtdAlii Every single time Ronaldo has come on this season he's played for the opposition. Absolutely fucking shit from him.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Ronaldo's growing in to this game. Lovely link ups

Jonathan @hierro_98 Another reminder why you Ronaldo fans need to stop crying about benching Ronaldo, he's still better than anything we have on top. Quality always wins doesn't matter what the manager thinks or wants

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis I’ve got tears in my eyes watching Dalot play man guy was absolutely written off at Manchester United and he got his head down, worked in the shadows and has now secured that RB spot at Manchester United.



ًEllis. @UtdEIIis I've got tears in my eyes watching Dalot play man guy was absolutely written off at Manchester United and he got his head down, worked in the shadows and has now secured that RB spot at Manchester United. What a player.

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Even if it’s not a Manchester United that will score a lot of goals, it’s the Manchester United that you cannot easily score against.



Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Even if it's not a Manchester United that will score a lot of goals, it's the Manchester United that you cannot easily score against. We've seen that steel gradually forming at the back.

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis Can't believe Elanga gets starts for Manchester United.

Manchester United turning things around

The Red Devils lacked hunger and determination and the issues that plagued the side last season were taking hold at the start of Ten Hag's tenure.

However, the response from United has been an impressive one as they grow into a new team under the Dutch tactician.

Three wins on the trot whilst perhaps not playing the most attractive of football, they are grinding out wins.

Sancho is finally finding his feet at United following his arrival from Dortmund last summer.

McTominay took many by surprise with one of his better performances following huge backlash over his inclusion in the XI.

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell Antony is now registered for Manchester United, so will be available to face Arsenal on Sunday. Up to Erik ten Hag re fitness + selection of course #MUFC

It bodes well for Ten Hag's side as they next face league leaders Arsenal in what will be a huge test for Manchester United.

