Twitter erupts as Netherlands qualify for FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after impressive 3-1 win over USA

Football fans erupted on Twitter as the Netherlands earned a 3-1 win against the USA in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (December 3).
Memphis Depay started in attack for the Dutch side alongside Cody Gakpo. The Barcelona attacker showed his mettle yet again as he opened the scoring for Louis van Gaal's side in the 10th minute. Matt Turner had no answer for the calmly taken side-footed finish.
The USA managed to launch a few attacks of their own. Sergio Dest made a darting run into the Dutch penalty area but couldn't carve out a big opportunity. Timothy Weah then took a blasting shot at goal, which was well saved by Andries Noppert.
Former Manchester United fullback Daley Blind scored the Oranje's second in injury time in the first half. His finish was quite identical to that of Depay. However, to the full-back's credit, he managed it with his weaker right foot.
Despite having 63% possession during the first half, Gregg Berhalter's side found themselves trailing by two goals after the first 45 minutes of action.
The second half continued just like the first half went. Depay launched a curling shot at Matt Turner's goal from outside the box. However, the Arsenal shot-stopper was alert to it and tipped it over the bar.
Haji Wright pulled one back for Berhalter's side. Christian Pulisic's cross looped off Wright and spun over Noppert to the back of the Dutch net.
Denzel Dumfries was the provider for the first two Dutch goals. He got his name on the score sheet as well after finding himself in acres of space at the back post. His 81st-minute goal sealed the fate of the game.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Netherlands defeated the USA to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:
Memphis Depay is now Netherlands' all-time second-highest scorer after FIFA World Cup goal against the USA
Netherlands attacker Memphis Depay scored his 43rd international goal against the USA in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash. He is currently only behind Robin van Persie (50) on the list of his country's all-time top scorers.
Depay reached the landmark in only 85 games. He has 29 assists for the Dutch side as well. Given that the former Manchester United number seven is still 28, he looks set to get past Van Persie's tally soon.
