Twitter erupts as Netherlands qualify for FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after impressive 3-1 win over USA

Football fans erupted on Twitter as the Netherlands earned a 3-1 win against the USA in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (December 3).

Memphis Depay started in attack for the Dutch side alongside Cody Gakpo. The Barcelona attacker showed his mettle yet again as he opened the scoring for Louis van Gaal's side in the 10th minute. Matt Turner had no answer for the calmly taken side-footed finish.

The USA managed to launch a few attacks of their own. Sergio Dest made a darting run into the Dutch penalty area but couldn't carve out a big opportunity. Timothy Weah then took a blasting shot at goal, which was well saved by Andries Noppert.

Former Manchester United fullback Daley Blind scored the Oranje's second in injury time in the first half. His finish was quite identical to that of Depay. However, to the full-back's credit, he managed it with his weaker right foot.

Despite having 63% possession during the first half, Gregg Berhalter's side found themselves trailing by two goals after the first 45 minutes of action.

The second half continued just like the first half went. Depay launched a curling shot at Matt Turner's goal from outside the box. However, the Arsenal shot-stopper was alert to it and tipped it over the bar.

Haji Wright pulled one back for Berhalter's side. Christian Pulisic's cross looped off Wright and spun over Noppert to the back of the Dutch net.

Denzel Dumfries was the provider for the first two Dutch goals. He got his name on the score sheet as well after finding himself in acres of space at the back post. His 81st-minute goal sealed the fate of the game.

For the non Americans reading this, his English name would be pronounced 'Denzel Stupidchips' Denzel Dumfries ends USA's hopesFor the non Americans reading this, his English name would be pronounced 'Denzel Stupidchips' #NEDUSA Denzel Dumfries ends USA's hopesFor the non Americans reading this, his English name would be pronounced 'Denzel Stupidchips' #NEDUSA

ericfergos @ericfergos #NEDUSA Americans can’t defend with their feet. That’s why the call it soccer Americans can’t defend with their feet. That’s why the call it soccer 💀 #NEDUSA https://t.co/QMc1ZpXaXM

Aftab @aft__tb Christian Pulisic sacrificing his testicles to keep USA in the World Cup . #NEDUSA Christian Pulisic sacrificing his testicles to keep USA in the World Cup . #NEDUSA https://t.co/n5Z9e1laQf

Sir P @The_AyeniPaul Memphis Depay + Gakpo + Bergwijn is proving to be a lot of work for this USA team/defense Memphis Depay + Gakpo + Bergwijn is proving to be a lot of work for this USA team/defense

Chidi @AImightyChi Shoutout Memphis Depay Shoutout Memphis Depay

GOAL @goal Memphis Depay making his mark Memphis Depay making his mark 👉😐👈 https://t.co/atLjujPqmD

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Man United fans seeing Depay and Blind score in the World Cup knockout stages Man United fans seeing Depay and Blind score in the World Cup knockout stages https://t.co/QXWopRlJBu

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Memphis Depay's goal ended a sequence of 20 uninterrupted passes, the most on record for a Netherlands goal at the World Cup (1966 onwards). Total. 20 - Memphis Depay's goal ended a sequence of 20 uninterrupted passes, the most on record for a Netherlands goal at the World Cup (1966 onwards). Total. https://t.co/fQU2N0EDxy

🦁 Memphis Depay has now scored 15 goals in 17 caps since Louis van Gaal took charge of the Netherlands in August 2021. Memphis Depay has now scored 15 goals in 17 caps since Louis van Gaal took charge of the Netherlands in August 2021.👉 🦁 👈 https://t.co/kDN72kaZ9Y

Van Persie : 50 buts

Depay : 43 buts

Huntelaar : 42 buts Memphis Depay devient le deuxième meilleur buteur de l’histoire de la sélection des Pays-Bas !Van Persie : 50 butsDepay : 43 butsHuntelaar : 42 buts Memphis Depay devient le deuxième meilleur buteur de l’histoire de la sélection des Pays-Bas ! 🇳🇱🔥⚽️ Van Persie : 50 buts ⚽️ Depay : 43 buts ⚽️ Huntelaar : 42 buts https://t.co/pIvLshG5jg

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Memphis Depay has become OnsOranje's outright second all-time top scorer after his goal against USA. Congratulations! Memphis Depay has become OnsOranje's outright second all-time top scorer after his goal against USA. Congratulations! ❗Memphis Depay has become OnsOranje's outright second all-time top scorer after his goal against USA. Congratulations! 📊 https://t.co/izQLEQyNTw

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Memphis Depay (43) has become the second highest scorer in the Netherlands' history. Only behind Robin van Persie (50). Memphis Depay (43) has become the second highest scorer in the Netherlands' history. Only behind Robin van Persie (50). https://t.co/iD8iAUQEty

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Memphis Depay sweeps the Netherlands ahead. He’s now scored 22 goals in his last 24 international appearances. Memphis Depay sweeps the Netherlands ahead. He’s now scored 22 goals in his last 24 international appearances.🔥 https://t.co/Vuwe5ytFXS

90min @90min_Football Memphis Depay opens the scoring against the USA with his 15th goal in 17 caps for the Netherlands! Memphis Depay opens the scoring against the USA with his 15th goal in 17 caps for the Netherlands! 🇳🇱 https://t.co/blPEf3oBgA

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Memphis Depay that is absolutely incredible. The combination play to start the attack by dropping deep between the USA defensive lines initially, then the clinical finish. What an all-round forward he is. Memphis Depay that is absolutely incredible. The combination play to start the attack by dropping deep between the USA defensive lines initially, then the clinical finish. What an all-round forward he is.

LiveScore @livescore A 43rd international goal for Memphis Depay A 43rd international goal for Memphis Depay 👏 https://t.co/ofbGUCw5zE

OptaJohan @OptaJohan 43 - Memphis Depay scored his 43rd international goal for the Netherlands, making him the player with the outright second most goals for @OnsOranje , behind Robin van Persie (50). Roar. 43 - Memphis Depay scored his 43rd international goal for the Netherlands, making him the player with the outright second most goals for @OnsOranje, behind Robin van Persie (50). Roar. https://t.co/hLAsz5kTB5

50 - Robin van Persie

43 - Memphis Depay

42 - Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

40 - Patrick Kluivert



Memphis is closing in on RVP. Most goals scored for the Netherlands men’s national team:50 - Robin van Persie43 - Memphis Depay42 - Klaas-Jan Huntelaar40 - Patrick KluivertMemphis is closing in on RVP. Most goals scored for the Netherlands men’s national team:🇳🇱 50 - Robin van Persie🇳🇱 43 - Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 42 - Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 🇳🇱 40 - Patrick Kluivert Memphis is closing in on RVP.

GOAL @goal Daley Blind ran straight to his dad to celebrate 🥰 Daley Blind ran straight to his dad to celebrate 🥰 https://t.co/6zyDPvOowy

ESPN FC @ESPNFC DALEY BLIND MAKES IT 2-0 FOR THE NETHERLANDS!! DALEY BLIND MAKES IT 2-0 FOR THE NETHERLANDS!! https://t.co/SQDBeX8dVE

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup What a moment for Danny & Daley Blind What a moment for Danny & Daley Blind 🇳🇱❤️ https://t.co/guoUSDNc3J

Daley Blind scored for Netherlands vs USA and ran to the bench to celebrate with his father - Danny Blind who is the assistant coach to Louis van Gaal and featured at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups. Beautiful. Father 🤝 SonDaley Blind scored for Netherlandsvs USAand ran to the bench to celebrate with his father - Danny Blind who is the assistant coach to Louis van Gaal and featured at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups. Beautiful. Father 🤝 SonDaley Blind scored for Netherlands 🇳🇱 vs USA 🇺🇸 and ran to the bench to celebrate with his father - Danny Blind who is the assistant coach to Louis van Gaal and featured at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups. Beautiful. https://t.co/7pUaEtPzQV

100% aerial duels won

100% take-ons completed

5 duels won

5 x possession won

3 tackles made

3 passes into final ⅓

2 touches in opp. box

2 shots

1 goal



And he celebrated the goal with his dad. 🫂



#FIFAWorldCup Daley Blind's first half by numbers vs. the USA:100% aerial duels won100% take-ons completed5 duels won5 x possession won3 tackles made3 passes into final ⅓2 touches in opp. box2 shots1 goalAnd he celebrated the goal with his dad. 🫂 Daley Blind's first half by numbers vs. the USA:100% aerial duels won100% take-ons completed5 duels won5 x possession won3 tackles made3 passes into final ⅓2 touches in opp. box2 shots1 goalAnd he celebrated the goal with his dad. 🫂#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/NrcP35sxs5

100% aerial duels won

100% dribbles completed

28 touches

4/5 ground duels won

2/3 long balls completed

1 goal



Doubles his side’s lead on the stroke of half time. Daley Blind’s first half by numbers vs. USA:100% aerial duels won100% dribbles completed28 touches4/5 ground duels won2/3 long balls completed1 goalDoubles his side’s lead on the stroke of half time. Daley Blind’s first half by numbers vs. USA:100% aerial duels won 100% dribbles completed 28 touches 4/5 ground duels won 2/3 long balls completed 1 goal Doubles his side’s lead on the stroke of half time. ✌️ https://t.co/VFAgEz2Ndy

COPA90 @Copa90 Daley Blind celebrating with Danny Blind Daley Blind celebrating with Danny Blind ❤️ Daley Blind celebrating with Danny Blind https://t.co/b3ipfcZcmS

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43 Daley Blind



2019 : Underwent heart surgery after being diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart



2020 : Collapsed to the ground after his defibrillator went off in a pre season friendly



2022 : Scores his 2nd World Cup goal and gives Netherlands a 2-0 lead v USA Daley Blind2019 : Underwent heart surgery after being diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart2020 : Collapsed to the ground after his defibrillator went off in a pre season friendly 2022 : Scores his 2nd World Cup goal and gives Netherlands a 2-0 lead v USA https://t.co/zOPxIudD3b

ESPN FC @ESPNFC HAJI WRIGHT PULLS ONE BACK FOR THE USMNT!! HAJI WRIGHT PULLS ONE BACK FOR THE USMNT!! https://t.co/3uH9j13CDO

Tom Bogert @tombogert What an incredible bad touch finish by Haji Wright, they all count the same 🤣 What an incredible bad touch finish by Haji Wright, they all count the same 🤣

Mark Armstrong @MarkPArmstrong Haji Wright with sledgehammers for feet Haji Wright with sledgehammers for feet

SPORTbible @sportbible Haji Wright. Did he mean that goal?! Haji Wright. Did he mean that goal?! 😂🇺🇸 https://t.co/FFFEbHpVlg

MLS Buzz @MLS_Buzz Haji Wright somehow getting a touch to score a one in 1 million chance in this tournament after we have missed so many easy chances in this game is so characteristic of us. Haji Wright somehow getting a touch to score a one in 1 million chance in this tournament after we have missed so many easy chances in this game is so characteristic of us.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC DUMFRIES GETS A THIRD GOAL FOR THE NETHERLANDS!! DUMFRIES GETS A THIRD GOAL FOR THE NETHERLANDS!! https://t.co/8p4tcSVdSu

Amala @AmalaTV_ 2 assist

1 goal

2 gol salvati



Man of The Match: Denzel Dumfries! 2 assist1 goal2 gol salvati Man of The Match: Denzel Dumfries! https://t.co/qqkrWo6WiU

Nisar @nis4r #NEDUSA Dumfries had half of the Qatar peninsula to himself to score that. Acres of space. Netherlands just called game. #FIFAWorldCup Dumfries had half of the Qatar peninsula to himself to score that. Acres of space. Netherlands just called game. #FIFAWorldCup #NEDUSA

Memphis Depay is now Netherlands' all-time second-highest scorer after FIFA World Cup goal against the USA

Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Netherlands attacker Memphis Depay scored his 43rd international goal against the USA in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash. He is currently only behind Robin van Persie (50) on the list of his country's all-time top scorers.

Depay reached the landmark in only 85 games. He has 29 assists for the Dutch side as well. Given that the former Manchester United number seven is still 28, he looks set to get past Van Persie's tally soon.

