Twitter erupts as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helps Barcelona return to winning ways with 1-0 win over Real Sociedad

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in La Liga on Thursday. Xavi's side got a much-needed win after having lost their last two consecutive games.
The Spaniard brought the Gabonese hitman back into the starting XI, after having favoured Memphis Depay in the 1-0 loss against Cadiz last time out. Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele kept their place on the wings, with Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets and Gavi in midfield. Gerard Pique partnered Ronald Araujo at the heart of defense, with Dani Alves and Jordi Alba on either flank.
The Blaugrana started the game off on fire as Aubameyang gave them the lead in the 11th minute. Dembele saw his effort hit the post but Gavi kept the attack alive and found Torres on the flank. The Spaniard picked out the striker at the back post with a great ball as the former Arsenal striker nodded home to open the scoring.
Barcelona continued to dominate the game for the rest of the half, as both Torres and Aubameyang spurned great chances to double the lead. The two sides went in at half-time with the Blaugrana one goal to the good. Sociedad, however, started the stronger side in the second-half, as Alexander Sorloth missed a golden opportunity to level the scores. Adnan Januzaj found the striker in the box with a driven cross, but the Norwegian inexplicably fired over the bar with the goal gaping in front of him.
The duo combined for another chance in the 58th minute, but Marc Andre ter Stegen was on hand to deny the striker this time after Januzaj played him through. Despite Sociedad growing into the game, Barcelona had a chance to secure the win in the game in the 73rd minute when Torres picked out Gavi in the box. However, the midfielder was unable to apply the finishing touch as the score remained 1-0.
The game ended 1-0 to Barcelona as they showed resilience to play out 10 minutes of added time at the end of the second half.
Barcelona will look to finish the season strongly
Following the win, Xavi's side are 2nd in the table, tied on points with Sevilla with a game in hand. The Blaugrana are currently 15 points behind league-leaders Real Madrid with six games left to play.
They will host Rayo Vallecano at the weekend in what should a straighforward game for Xavi's side.
