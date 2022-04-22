Twitter erupts as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helps Barcelona return to winning ways with 1-0 win over Real Sociedad

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in La Liga on Thursday. Xavi's side got a much-needed win after having lost their last two consecutive games.

The Spaniard brought the Gabonese hitman back into the starting XI, after having favoured Memphis Depay in the 1-0 loss against Cadiz last time out. Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele kept their place on the wings, with Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets and Gavi in midfield. Gerard Pique partnered Ronald Araujo at the heart of defense, with Dani Alves and Jordi Alba on either flank.

The Blaugrana started the game off on fire as Aubameyang gave them the lead in the 11th minute. Dembele saw his effort hit the post but Gavi kept the attack alive and found Torres on the flank. The Spaniard picked out the striker at the back post with a great ball as the former Arsenal striker nodded home to open the scoring.

Barcelona continued to dominate the game for the rest of the half, as both Torres and Aubameyang spurned great chances to double the lead. The two sides went in at half-time with the Blaugrana one goal to the good. Sociedad, however, started the stronger side in the second-half, as Alexander Sorloth missed a golden opportunity to level the scores. Adnan Januzaj found the striker in the box with a driven cross, but the Norwegian inexplicably fired over the bar with the goal gaping in front of him.

The duo combined for another chance in the 58th minute, but Marc Andre ter Stegen was on hand to deny the striker this time after Januzaj played him through. Despite Sociedad growing into the game, Barcelona had a chance to secure the win in the game in the 73rd minute when Torres picked out Gavi in the box. However, the midfielder was unable to apply the finishing touch as the score remained 1-0.

The game ended 1-0 to Barcelona as they showed resilience to play out 10 minutes of added time at the end of the second half.

Barcelona will look to finish the season strongly

Following the win, Xavi's side are 2nd in the table, tied on points with Sevilla with a game in hand. The Blaugrana are currently 15 points behind league-leaders Real Madrid with six games left to play.

They will host Rayo Vallecano at the weekend in what should a straighforward game for Xavi's side.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Barcelona's 1-0 win against Real Sociedad:

GOAL @goal Barcelona make it THIRTEEN unbeaten away from home in La Liga 🤩 Barcelona make it THIRTEEN unbeaten away from home in La Liga 🤩 https://t.co/dKWR6sNbKC

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Alves: "Real Madrid is lucky that we arrived late." Alves: "Real Madrid is lucky that we arrived late." https://t.co/wq4cYgkDS7

B/R Football @brfootball



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fits right in at Barcelona 9 goals in 8 La Liga startsPierre-Emerick Aubameyang fits right in at Barcelona 9 goals in 8 La Liga startsPierre-Emerick Aubameyang fits right in at Barcelona 💥 https://t.co/ksaeTbM39X

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barcelona will trust ter Stegen also for next season. He’s never been in doubt for Xavi: key part of the project. Xavi: “Ter Stegen is very important to me. He's a leader, he dominates with his feet - for me he's one of the best goalkeepers in the world”.Barcelona will trust ter Stegen also for next season. He’s never been in doubt for Xavi: key part of the project. Xavi: “Ter Stegen is very important to me. He's a leader, he dominates with his feet - for me he's one of the best goalkeepers in the world”. 🇩🇪 #FCBBarcelona will trust ter Stegen also for next season. He’s never been in doubt for Xavi: key part of the project.

ESPN+ @ESPNPlus Sergio Busquets passed Andres Iniesta for third-most games played in Barcelona history today Sergio Busquets passed Andres Iniesta for third-most games played in Barcelona history today 👏 https://t.co/UgcB93XOKr

💙Vineet Singh❤️ @iam_Vineet_



What a performance Marc-André ter Stegen 🛐🕷️

Keep it up spidy.



#Barcelona Slander anyone for bad performances but never forget to praise him for his good performances.What a performance Marc-André ter Stegen🛐🕷️Keep it up spidy. Slander anyone for bad performances but never forget to praise him for his good performances.What a performance Marc-André ter Stegen 🙌🛐🕷️🔥Keep it up spidy. #Barcelona https://t.co/D3XzmFPzU3

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ter Stegen kept his 128th clean sheet for Barcelona, surpassing Sadurni as the goalkeeper with the 3rd most clean sheets in Barça's history.



— @barca19stats Ter Stegen kept his 128th clean sheet for Barcelona, surpassing Sadurni as the goalkeeper with the 3rd most clean sheets in Barça's history.— @barca19stats https://t.co/zGgGW7Qhjw

D’ stats 🤭 @alidiligent39



7 goals

6 assist



Special



#RSOFCB Ferran Torres has now been directly involved in 13 goal in his first 20 games for barcelona:7 goals6 assistSpecial Ferran Torres has now been directly involved in 13 goal in his first 20 games for barcelona:7 goals6 assistSpecial ⚡#RSOFCB https://t.co/u3YXN7Cj7n

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Pique returns and Barcelona keep their first clean sheet in five games. Pique returns and Barcelona keep their first clean sheet in five games.

Mr Presdent 🇬🇭 @Korsogyimi Barcelona are still unbeaten in away games. 13 games wow Barcelona are still unbeaten in away games. 13 games wow 😆👍

Maazi Nnamdi𓃵 @Nnamdichikee 🏾 I'm glad Barcelona was able to grind out this win even when it cost us an arm and leg plus our balls. It's sad! Xavi knows best, he watches from the fans'eyes view. I believe he knows what to do. Vamos I'm glad Barcelona was able to grind out this win even when it cost us an arm and leg plus our balls. It's sad! Xavi knows best, he watches from the fans'eyes view. I believe he knows what to do. Vamos 💪🏾💙❤️ https://t.co/uWT9ZQMfAF

Trig @Kharlerh



Thank you To Barcelona fans, pls i don't want to see any Ter Stegen slander on my tl till the end of the season.Thank you To Barcelona fans, pls i don't want to see any Ter Stegen slander on my tl till the end of the season.Thank you❤💙 https://t.co/36bpN6upwQ

D’ stats 🤭 @alidiligent39



— 11 games

— 8 starts

— 9 goals



Only Memphis Depay (10) has more La Liga goal for the club this season than the Gabon star....



Auba



#RSOFCB Aubameyang in La Liga this season for Barcelona:— 11 games— 8 starts— 9 goalsOnly Memphis Depay (10) has more La Liga goal for the club this season than the Gabon star....Auba Aubameyang in La Liga this season for Barcelona:— 11 games— 8 starts— 9 goalsOnly Memphis Depay (10) has more La Liga goal for the club this season than the Gabon star....Auba ⚡#RSOFCB https://t.co/izgJSUMziL

Shallé_guun @Pearl_FreeAfc Since arriving at Barcelona, Auba has scored 5 match winning goals:

Valencia (A)

Athletic Club (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Real Madrid (A)

Real Sociedad (A) Since arriving at Barcelona, Auba has scored 5 match winning goals:Valencia (A)Athletic Club (H)Galatasaray (A) Real Madrid (A)Real Sociedad (A) https://t.co/Ozn8OzGEZa

•Quavo Sinatra• 🕊 #OD7 @MeIo5i The way De Jong has managed this game to an insane level will not be talked about. He is built for these chaotic games. Every phase of the game he’s played Sociedad off the park. Timeless. Effortless #UltimateFootballer The way De Jong has managed this game to an insane level will not be talked about. He is built for these chaotic games. Every phase of the game he’s played Sociedad off the park. Timeless. Effortless #UltimateFootballer https://t.co/EfC0KOko9g

barcacentre @barcacentre Frenkie de Jong's display against La Real by numbers:



90' played

43/46 passes completed

93.5% passing accuracy

3 key passes

3 shots

2/3 successful dribbles

11/14 duels won

3/4 tackles won

5 recoveries

2/2 fouls won.



𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄. Frenkie de Jong's display against La Real by numbers:90' played43/46 passes completed93.5% passing accuracy3 key passes3 shots2/3 successful dribbles11/14 duels won3/4 tackles won5 recoveries2/2 fouls won.𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄. 📊 Frenkie de Jong's display against La Real by numbers:90' played43/46 passes completed93.5% passing accuracy 3 key passes3 shots2/3 successful dribbles 11/14 duels won 3/4 tackles won5 recoveries2/2 fouls won. 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄. https://t.co/Jn7dG20cbv

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay To those rival fans that waited for Barça to lose..



Goodnight and yeah, delete those drafts. To those rival fans that waited for Barça to lose..Goodnight and yeah, delete those drafts. https://t.co/SjAZc5lDEp

MessiCentre @CentreMessi We really needed Ter Stegen today and he didn't disappoint. Very crucial saves from him that lead us back to 2nd position. Let's go Barça We really needed Ter Stegen today and he didn't disappoint. Very crucial saves from him that lead us back to 2nd position. Let's go Barça ❤💙

Edited by Adit Jaganathan