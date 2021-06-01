Twitter erupts as Real Madrid appoint Carlo Ancelotti as manager

Real Madrid have confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed as the club's manager on a three-year deal. The Italian has left Everton with immediate effect and is set to be presented as Real Madrid manager tomorrow, with club president Florentino Perez scheduled to meet with him in the coming hours.
After Zinedine Zidane's surprise exit, Real Madrid were linked with a handful of managers across Europe, with Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte and Raul all linked with the job. However, about 24 hours ago, reports emerged that Ancelotti would be interested in a sensational return to Real Madrid.
The deal accelerated in the past few hours, with the Italian set to travel to Madrid imminently. Zidane's exit might have been untimely, but Los Blancos have appointed an experienced campaigner in Ancelotti, who knows what it's like to be the manager of Real Madrid.
Real Madrid turn to Ancelotti's experience to rejuvenate squad
The 61-year-old spent two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2013 and 2015 and won three major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2014. Ancelotti was a popular figure amongst the players and reportedly enjoys a good working relationship with Perez, who came under criticism for his treatment of Zidane.
The Frenchman indicated that the Real Madrid president did not trust him enough and accused him of lacking respect in a brutally honest interview with Spanish publication AS via Daily Mail.
"I want people to respect what everyone together achieved. I would have liked my relationship with the club and the president in the last few months to have been a little different to that of other coaches. I didn't ask for privileges, of course not, just for people to have better memories."
Perez, though, will hope for a better rapport with Ancelotti, as he prepares to take over the reins from Zidane and kick-start a new era at the club. After agreeing a deal with Los Blancos, the Italian said that it is the right time for him and his family to return to Real Madrid.
“While I have enjoyed being at Everton, I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time.”
Ancelotti has a handful of problems to address at Real Madrid and has his work cut out for him to make the La Liga giants a force to be reckoned with again.
On that note, here are the best tweets from his unexpected return to the Spanish capital.
Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now