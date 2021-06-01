Twitter erupts as Real Madrid appoint Carlo Ancelotti as manager

Real Madrid have confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed as the club's manager on a three-year deal. The Italian has left Everton with immediate effect and is set to be presented as Real Madrid manager tomorrow, with club president Florentino Perez scheduled to meet with him in the coming hours.

After Zinedine Zidane's surprise exit, Real Madrid were linked with a handful of managers across Europe, with Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte and Raul all linked with the job. However, about 24 hours ago, reports emerged that Ancelotti would be interested in a sensational return to Real Madrid.

The deal accelerated in the past few hours, with the Italian set to travel to Madrid imminently. Zidane's exit might have been untimely, but Los Blancos have appointed an experienced campaigner in Ancelotti, who knows what it's like to be the manager of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid turn to Ancelotti's experience to rejuvenate squad

The 61-year-old spent two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2013 and 2015 and won three major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2014. Ancelotti was a popular figure amongst the players and reportedly enjoys a good working relationship with Perez, who came under criticism for his treatment of Zidane.

The Frenchman indicated that the Real Madrid president did not trust him enough and accused him of lacking respect in a brutally honest interview with Spanish publication AS via Daily Mail.

"I want people to respect what everyone together achieved. I would have liked my relationship with the club and the president in the last few months to have been a little different to that of other coaches. I didn't ask for privileges, of course not, just for people to have better memories."

Perez, though, will hope for a better rapport with Ancelotti, as he prepares to take over the reins from Zidane and kick-start a new era at the club. After agreeing a deal with Los Blancos, the Italian said that it is the right time for him and his family to return to Real Madrid.

“While I have enjoyed being at Everton, I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time.”

Ancelotti has a handful of problems to address at Real Madrid and has his work cut out for him to make the La Liga giants a force to be reckoned with again.

On that note, here are the best tweets from his unexpected return to the Spanish capital.

Everton can confirm that Carlo Ancelotti has left his position as manager to take up the role of Head Coach at Real Madrid. — Everton (@Everton) June 1, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti is now officially back at Real Madrid 🚨⚪️



- Contract signed until June 2024.

- Salary around €6m/season net.

- Pintus and Davide Ancelotti into his staff.

- Lucas Vazquez extends until 2024.

- Sergio Ramos meeting soln.

- Fee agreed to terminate #EFC contract. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2021

I'm expecting something on the Fabian Ruiz front now that Ancelotti is at Real Madrid. — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) June 1, 2021

Can see Real Madrid promoting Raúl from the Castilla team and making him assistant to Ancelotti to aid his coaching development & then eventually succeed him. Just like they did with Zidane. Would be a smart short-term & long-term strategy. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) June 1, 2021

Zidane leaving Madrid, Conte leaving Inter, Allegri returning to Juventus and Ancelotti returning to Madrid while Spurs are still stuck with Ryan Mason. — Trey⭐⭐⭐ (@UTDTrey) June 1, 2021

The players love Ancelotti, the fans love Ancelotti, just really hope the board and media will learn from the Zidane saga and treat this man with all the respect Carlo deserves. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) June 1, 2021

Madrid went for Ancelotti because they couldn’t prise Ole away from the Theatre pic.twitter.com/ixrbLFA7Z1 — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) June 1, 2021

'I once saw James Rodriguez play for an Everton team managed by Carlo Ancelotti' #EFC pic.twitter.com/HBV57EeagS — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) June 1, 2021

🚨| Ancelotti’s first press conference as Real Madrid manager will be held at 7pm CET, exactly 24 hours from now. 🇮🇹 #rmalive pic.twitter.com/oJEM7H0xf9 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 1, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid:



• 75% win rate (club record).

• 2.8 goals per game (club record).

• 2.36 points per game (club record).



He’s back. pic.twitter.com/4XTL4vLXYy — TC (@totalcristiano) June 1, 2021

Ancelotti has managed Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern yet the only picture on his desk is that of Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/Bs9Exj5Y5C — TC (@totalcristiano) June 1, 2021

This is so cold from Ancelotti. Used a banter club as a stepping stone for a year and left James there 💀 — Olly (fan) (@GiroudesqueV7) June 1, 2021

When Ancelotti convinces you to leave Real Madrid for Everton and then leaves Everton for Real Madrid the next season... pic.twitter.com/XkXj22nuBs — British Gambler (@British_Gambler) June 1, 2021

Imagine being an Everton fan optimistic about the upcoming season with Ancelotti and a few signings, only for him to abandon you for Real Madrid as soon as he could.



Only the Ev 😭😭😭 — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) June 1, 2021

Ancelotti was only at Everton for the pay check 😭 — 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩 🇮🇪 (@AlexFtbl) June 1, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti has won the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and Serie A titles. Unfinished business in La Liga... — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) June 1, 2021

🚨🌖| Ancelotti’s salary (6 million euros net) is LESS than half of what he earned at Everton. @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 1, 2021

🚨🌖| Ancelotti’s salary (6 million euros net) is LESS than half of what he earned at Everton. @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 1, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti leaves Everton ✈️ pic.twitter.com/K7wrZiXrLX — Darren Farley (@DFImpressionist) June 1, 2021

Ancelotti about his time at Everton. pic.twitter.com/MmdVZ1bwH9 — Kristian (@vonstrenginho) June 1, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti official statement/farewell: “While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time. I’m joining Real Madrid”. 🔵📑 #EFC #Real #Ancelotti — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2021

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now