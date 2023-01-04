Twitter erupts as Real Madrid book Copa del Rey last 16 berth with hard-fought 1-0 win against minnows Cacereno

Real Madrid secured a tight 1-0 win over fourth-tier Cacereno at the Principe Felipe in their Spanish Copa del Rey round of 32 clash. In their return to action against Real Valladolid in La Liga, the Madridistas had to fight till late in the game, before a brace from Karim Benzema secured the win for them.

Similar scenes seemed like they would occur against Cacereno, as once more, the Madridistas entered the half-time goalless, even though they dominated the proceedings. However, a good effort from Rodrygo Goes in the 69th minute was enough to secure the win against the minnows.

The game started with the home side putting their much bigger opponents to the test, with impressive chances being created by Samu Manchon and Grande. The two caused a bit of havoc for Carlo Ancelotti's charges, but Real Madrid's defensive rock ultimately stood strong.

Late in the first half, a remarkable chance came along for the visitors, who struggled to find in-roads through Cacereno's defensive setup. However, Rodrygo Coes was unable to get his shot on target as it was charged down.

The second half held more promise for Los Blancos as they looked intent on using their possession to put the proceedings in their favor. Marco Asensio's effort at goal was pushed away on the stroke of the hour, and Manchon's shot at goal was deflected just over the bar on the other end.

Eventually, Madrid found their way through, letting their fans breathe sighs of relief as Rodrygo Goes found the net. It was Daniel Ceballos' threaded through-ball into the left flank that provided the assist for the forward, who drove into the area and curled the ball into the back of the net.

It was a hard-fought win in a match that seemed as though it might not go in Real Madrid's favor. But a moment of individual brilliance from the Brazilian was enough. Here is how Twitter reacted to the win:

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Real Madrid struggling in the Copa Del Rey against a team that sounds like a 2000’s latino hitsong dance. Nothing new here. Real Madrid struggling in the Copa Del Rey against a team that sounds like a 2000’s latino hitsong dance. Nothing new here.

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Part of me feels sad that we hardly get to see Rodrygo play in his best position at Real Madrid, he is unreal at LW Part of me feels sad that we hardly get to see Rodrygo play in his best position at Real Madrid, he is unreal at LW https://t.co/gvGENwDj6o

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Real Madrid have done it, they have won their BIGGEST and most difficult game of the season. Copa Del Rey dream lives on. Real Madrid have done it, they have won their BIGGEST and most difficult game of the season. Copa Del Rey dream lives on.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra ️ Real Madrid qualify for the Ro16 of Copa del Rey! Real Madrid qualify for the Ro16 of Copa del Rey! ✅️ https://t.co/MS1FIivxAs

Shah ☘️ @toolegendary Real Madrid won a Copa Del Rey game!!!!!! Real Madrid won a Copa Del Rey game!!!!!! https://t.co/WSAg0iSkhp

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid I can tell my grandchildren I watched Real Madrid advanced past the Copa del Rey round of 32 I can tell my grandchildren I watched Real Madrid advanced past the Copa del Rey round of 32 https://t.co/gXc84r0nY4

433 @433 Rodrygo sends Real Madrid to the next round of Copa del Rey Rodrygo sends Real Madrid to the next round of Copa del Rey 🏆 https://t.co/Wfk2TcYFrv

🌴 @Camaverde_ Rodrygo is 50x better than Ansu Fati but doesnt even get 50% the hype Rodrygo is 50x better than Ansu Fati but doesnt even get 50% the hype

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC RODRYGO REALLY SAVING US WOWWWWWWWWWWWWW WHAT A GOAL MAN RODRYGO REALLY SAVING US WOWWWWWWWWWWWWW WHAT A GOAL MAN

MARTA @martarmfc ancelotti is all of us ancelotti is all of us https://t.co/8OiSVlJOOu

𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞 🎄 @GxlDeRodryGod



New Messi 🤩 Highlights Eden Hazard VS CacereñoNew Messi 🤩 Highlights Eden Hazard VS CacereñoNew Messi 🤩🔥 https://t.co/IywoK0IQ7d

John H O N E S T Y @ExJohnHonestyy Hazard is so fat, weak, clueless, limited, catastrophic that he started the game as a LW and drifted to the middle 5 minutes later to evade take ons and threat responsibility. He can now hide behind Cacereño's midfield line and walk round till he gets subbed off next half. Hazard is so fat, weak, clueless, limited, catastrophic that he started the game as a LW and drifted to the middle 5 minutes later to evade take ons and threat responsibility. He can now hide behind Cacereño's midfield line and walk round till he gets subbed off next half.

Euan McTear @emctear Genuinely would love to know what Tchouaméni and Camavinga are thinking. Don't think you can get two more different versions of this same sport than a World Cup final in Doha vs a Copa del Rey last 32 game at Cacereño in four degrees. Genuinely would love to know what Tchouaméni and Camavinga are thinking. Don't think you can get two more different versions of this same sport than a World Cup final in Doha vs a Copa del Rey last 32 game at Cacereño in four degrees.

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Rodrygo is breaking the Copa del Rey curse. He might be the chosen one. Rodrygo is breaking the Copa del Rey curse. He might be the chosen one.

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Nothing scares Real Madrid more than a lower division team in the Copa Del Rey and if you watched the first half u will know why. There is some curse on our players in this competition where they lose all their footballing abilities. Why does the UCL games feel easier than this? Nothing scares Real Madrid more than a lower division team in the Copa Del Rey and if you watched the first half u will know why. There is some curse on our players in this competition where they lose all their footballing abilities. Why does the UCL games feel easier than this?

Real Madrid win Copa del Rey clash, but will need to prepare for La Liga return

Carlo Ancelotti's men now sit in the second place on the La Liga standings, with 38 points from 15 matches, which will certainly be a cause for concern for Los Blancos. Last season saw them bully the rest of the pack, winning the domestic title with ease, while securing the Champions League trophy to complete an impressive double.

This season, however, has seen them falter slightly in recent matches. Although they started off well, racking up a winning streak and setting the pace for the campaign, they eventually slumped, allowing Barcelona to catch up with them.

Both Spanish giants are now on 38 points in La Liga, and Real Madrid will hope that they can carry forward this momentum, following their Copa Del Rey win. The league will see them face Villareal, and they will need to match expectations to beat the seventh-placed side in the away clash.

