Twitter erupts as Real Madrid book Copa del Rey last 16 berth with hard-fought 1-0 win against minnows Cacereno

Real Madrid secured a tight 1-0 win over fourth-tier Cacereno at the Principe Felipe in their Spanish Copa del Rey round of 32 clash. In their return to action against Real Valladolid in La Liga, the Madridistas had to fight till late in the game, before a brace from Karim Benzema secured the win for them.
Similar scenes seemed like they would occur against Cacereno, as once more, the Madridistas entered the half-time goalless, even though they dominated the proceedings. However, a good effort from Rodrygo Goes in the 69th minute was enough to secure the win against the minnows.
The game started with the home side putting their much bigger opponents to the test, with impressive chances being created by Samu Manchon and Grande. The two caused a bit of havoc for Carlo Ancelotti's charges, but Real Madrid's defensive rock ultimately stood strong.
Late in the first half, a remarkable chance came along for the visitors, who struggled to find in-roads through Cacereno's defensive setup. However, Rodrygo Coes was unable to get his shot on target as it was charged down.
The second half held more promise for Los Blancos as they looked intent on using their possession to put the proceedings in their favor. Marco Asensio's effort at goal was pushed away on the stroke of the hour, and Manchon's shot at goal was deflected just over the bar on the other end.
Eventually, Madrid found their way through, letting their fans breathe sighs of relief as Rodrygo Goes found the net. It was Daniel Ceballos' threaded through-ball into the left flank that provided the assist for the forward, who drove into the area and curled the ball into the back of the net.
It was a hard-fought win in a match that seemed as though it might not go in Real Madrid's favor. But a moment of individual brilliance from the Brazilian was enough. Here is how Twitter reacted to the win:
Real Madrid win Copa del Rey clash, but will need to prepare for La Liga return
Carlo Ancelotti's men now sit in the second place on the La Liga standings, with 38 points from 15 matches, which will certainly be a cause for concern for Los Blancos. Last season saw them bully the rest of the pack, winning the domestic title with ease, while securing the Champions League trophy to complete an impressive double.
This season, however, has seen them falter slightly in recent matches. Although they started off well, racking up a winning streak and setting the pace for the campaign, they eventually slumped, allowing Barcelona to catch up with them.
Both Spanish giants are now on 38 points in La Liga, and Real Madrid will hope that they can carry forward this momentum, following their Copa Del Rey win. The league will see them face Villareal, and they will need to match expectations to beat the seventh-placed side in the away clash.