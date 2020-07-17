Twitter erupts as Real Madrid clinch La Liga title

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu to clinch a record 34th La Liga title. Los Blancos have finally won La Liga after a gap of two years, which saw arch-rivals Barcelona being crowned champions on both the occasions.
Karim Benzema scored twice for Los Blancos, first a deft finish in the first half followed by a sumptuous penalty in the second half. Vicente Iborra's 83rd minute finish threatened to ruin the party for Real Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane's side held on to secure the victory. While Los Blancos needed a win to guarantee that they are crowned Spanish champions for a record 34th time, Barcelona's shock defeat at the hands of Osasuna would definitely be the icing on the cake for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.
Karim Benzema's brace ensured that the Frenchman is now within touching distance of La Liga top scorer Lionel Messi, and will have another chance when Real Madrid take on Leganes to close the gap or even overtake the Argentine to get his hands on the Pichichi.
And to make it even better...Published 17 Jul 2020, 03:06 IST