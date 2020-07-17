Twitter erupts as Real Madrid clinch La Liga title

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu to clinch a record 34th La Liga title. Los Blancos have finally won La Liga after a gap of two years, which saw arch-rivals Barcelona being crowned champions on both the occasions.

Karim Benzema scored twice for Los Blancos, first a deft finish in the first half followed by a sumptuous penalty in the second half. Vicente Iborra's 83rd minute finish threatened to ruin the party for Real Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane's side held on to secure the victory. While Los Blancos needed a win to guarantee that they are crowned Spanish champions for a record 34th time, Barcelona's shock defeat at the hands of Osasuna would definitely be the icing on the cake for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

Karim Benzema's brace ensured that the Frenchman is now within touching distance of La Liga top scorer Lionel Messi, and will have another chance when Real Madrid take on Leganes to close the gap or even overtake the Argentine to get his hands on the Pichichi.

La Liga Title 34.



Completely deserved. Real Madrid have been sensational this season.



pic.twitter.com/e7BJbQHfca — Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) July 16, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, Real Madrid are the Champions of Spain for the 34th time in history. We are the best in the world. Well done Lads! #HalaMadrid ⚽️🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/5hwIn84Wp9 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 16, 2020

One Zinedine Zidane

🏆 Won 11 trophies as @RealMadrid manager.



😳 A trophy every 19 games.



✅ Only manager ever to win back-to-back-to-back @ChampionsLeague titles.



👀 Is Zinedine Zidane the best manager in the world right now? pic.twitter.com/xuxuTQ1H0G — SPORF (@Sporf) July 16, 2020

Zinedine Zidane's managerial record at Real Madrid 🔥



It's the Frenchman's 11th trophy as manager of Los Blancos and his third #LaLiga title 🕴️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rXaWD8U06l — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 16, 2020

Zinedine Zidane retired a Real Madrid legend as a player.



Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid a legend as a manager.



Zinedine Zidane came back to Real Madrid and has continued adding to his legend.



What a player Zizou was. What a manager he is. pic.twitter.com/GVpZDbmC9Q — EiF (@EiFSoccer) July 16, 2020

Years needed to win 11 titles with Real Madrid:



> Miguel Munoz: 8 years

> Zidane: 4.5 years (with a 10-month break in between) pic.twitter.com/CC6PzmK1en — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) July 16, 2020

Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach:



Champions League x3

La Liga x2

Spanish SuperCup x2

UEFA SuperCup x2

FIFA Club World Cup x2



11 trophies in 3.5 seasons 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LQsCUhN4m9 — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome) July 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the legend of Raphael Varane continues to grow...

At 27 years old, Raphaël Varane has had quite the career at Real Madrid:



La Liga: 🏆🏆🏆

Copa del Rey: 🏆

Spanish Cup: 🏆🏆

Champions League: 🏆🏆🏆🏆

UEFA Super Cup: 🏆🏆🏆

Club World Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆



Not to mention for France:

World Cup: 🏆 pic.twitter.com/B4sK8Tkx5s — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 16, 2020

