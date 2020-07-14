Twitter erupts as Real Madrid edge closer to historic 34th La Liga title
- Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Granada in a crucial La Liga encounter.
- Zinedine Zidane's side are just one win away from away from sealing their first La Liga title since the 2016-17 season.
Real Madrid took another major step towards their first La Liga title since the 2016-17 season, as they secured a 2-1 victory against Granada away from home. Los Blancos arrived at the Estadio de Los Cármenes with their eyes firmly on the prize and took control of the game from the opening exchanges.
Ferland Mendy scored his first goal in a Real Madrid shirt with a stunning strike from an acute angle to break the deadlock. The Frenchman's goal meant every outfield player barring Eder Militao and Brahim Diaz have got their names on the scoresheet for Real Madrid, a stat that brings their team effort to the forefront.
Karim Benzema doubled Real Madrid advantage minutes later with a fine strike, putting his side in pole position to secure all three points. The veteran striker has been Los Blancos' talismanic figure in the current campaign and scored his 19th La Liga goal of the season to give Real Madrid some much needed breathing space.
Granada halved the deficit through Darwin Marchis, whose early goal in the second half threatened to be a catalyst for a comeback. However, Real Madrid held on for a crucial victory in what proved to be a pivotal result in the title race.
With two games left to play, Real Madrid restored their lead in the La Liga summit to four points and look well positioned to win the league title. Arch-rivals Barcelona are still in with an outside chance of pipping Los Blancos to the title, but their hopes are fading away with every passing day.
Zinedine Zidane looks set to get his hands on the La Liga trophy for the second time in his managerial career after doing so in the 2016-17 season.
Real Madrid face Villarreal at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in their next league encounter and can mathematically seal the title with a victory.Published 14 Jul 2020, 03:28 IST