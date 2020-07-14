Twitter erupts as Real Madrid edge closer to historic 34th La Liga title

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Granada in a crucial La Liga encounter.

Zinedine Zidane's side are just one win away from away from sealing their first La Liga title since the 2016-17 season.

Real Madrid took another major step towards their first La Liga title since the 2016-17 season, as they secured a 2-1 victory against Granada away from home. Los Blancos arrived at the Estadio de Los Cármenes with their eyes firmly on the prize and took control of the game from the opening exchanges.

Ferland Mendy scored his first goal in a Real Madrid shirt with a stunning strike from an acute angle to break the deadlock. The Frenchman's goal meant every outfield player barring Eder Militao and Brahim Diaz have got their names on the scoresheet for Real Madrid, a stat that brings their team effort to the forefront.

Real Madrid fans every single time Zidane names his XI: pic.twitter.com/47Mrsf4ILR — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) July 13, 2020

Ferland Mendy’s been Real Madrid’s undisputed signing of the season. — Ryan. (@Rygista) July 13, 2020

Not one left back in the world is coming close to matching Ferland Mendy's form right nowpic.twitter.com/qV1OnLQKRI — Karim (@rodrygolazo) July 13, 2020

Real Madrid can see La Liga's trophy in the distance 🔭 pic.twitter.com/KZsRLUC2ig — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 13, 2020

Ferland Mendy is Real Madrid’s 21st different goal-scorer in La Liga this season.



No team has had more this century ⚪ pic.twitter.com/2oekis0nGM — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 13, 2020

We silenced Robertson FC but now Real Madrid fans start to say Ferland Mendy is the best LB in the world pic.twitter.com/SQAluA8B1O — Leon ⁹ (@leonfcb) July 13, 2020

Karim Benzema doubled Real Madrid advantage minutes later with a fine strike, putting his side in pole position to secure all three points. The veteran striker has been Los Blancos' talismanic figure in the current campaign and scored his 19th La Liga goal of the season to give Real Madrid some much needed breathing space.

Benzema better than Leo this season in La Liga. That good. — Gary #StopTheStigma (@garyalsmith) July 13, 2020

Benzema has the same amount of away goals in this half as Messi does in the year 2020.



Eyes of the title 👀 pic.twitter.com/5FL3vmtt45 — 𝙏✰ (@D7RK_KNIGHT) July 13, 2020

Benzema's 19/20 season is the definition of a complete forward. — Marcus (@MarcusBr22) July 13, 2020

Benzema and Suarez in a similar play pic.twitter.com/JvTCFR9bYI — Ryan (@MessiCFi) July 13, 2020

THEM: I don’t know how long Benzema has left in his tank. I mean he’s gonna be 33 this ye-



KARIM: pic.twitter.com/X7InRQy6Ia — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) July 13, 2020

Ferland Mendy was obviously a Zidane request, as was Varane, as were young Neymar and Hazard, as was Benzema.



Zidane’s eye for talent is unmatched, and therefore, it would be in Florentino’s best interest to sign Pogba, Mbappé and any other requests from his head coach. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) July 12, 2020

Granada halved the deficit through Darwin Marchis, whose early goal in the second half threatened to be a catalyst for a comeback. However, Real Madrid held on for a crucial victory in what proved to be a pivotal result in the title race.

Real Madrid looking for Barcelona in La Liga table 🔭#HalaMadrid || Mendy || Isco || Zidane ||Oblak pic.twitter.com/fesTKBxxED — Yeyeboi 🇳🇬 (@Kapiushon__) July 13, 2020

With two games left to play, Real Madrid restored their lead in the La Liga summit to four points and look well positioned to win the league title. Arch-rivals Barcelona are still in with an outside chance of pipping Los Blancos to the title, but their hopes are fading away with every passing day.

Zinedine Zidane looks set to get his hands on the La Liga trophy for the second time in his managerial career after doing so in the 2016-17 season.

Real Madrid face Villarreal at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in their next league encounter and can mathematically seal the title with a victory.