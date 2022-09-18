Twitter erupts as Son Heung-min fires 13-minute hat-trick off the bench to secure thrilling 6-2 Tottenham win over Leicester

Fans were left in awe of Son Heung-min as the Tottenham Hotspur star came off the bench to complete a 13-minute hat-trick against Leicester City in the Premier League.

Youri Tielemans gave the Foxes the lead in the sixth minute of the game from the penalty spot. Harry Kane equalized immediately in the eighth minute. Eric Dier scored the Spurs' second goal in the 21st minute.

James Maddison put the visitors level with a 41st-minute strike. Rodrigo Benatncur put Antonio Conte's team ahead again with a 47th-minute goal.

Son Heung-min was introduced in the 59th minute as the South Korean replaced Richarlison. The super-sub made an immediate impact as he scored a stunner from outside the box to give his team a two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute.

Son found the top corner with a left-footed curler from outside the box to score his team's fifth. The South Korean completed his hat-trick in the 86th minute. While the assistant referee initially put the offside flag up, VAR showed that the player was onside.

Fans were elated to see Son's stunning cameo. He hadn't scored a single goal in the first six league games of the season. Many joked that he was giving the rest of the Premier League a headstart and is now returning to his usual self.

Check out the best reactions across Twitter:

Billie @Billie_T Son gave Jesus a 6 game head start and equalled his season tally in 20 mins btw Son gave Jesus a 6 game head start and equalled his season tally in 20 mins btw

TC @totalcristiano Son with a hattrick in 13 minutes… mad statement Son with a hattrick in 13 minutes… mad statement

Mod @CFCMod_ 13 minute hat-trick off the bench is insane, Son took holding that bench personally 13 minute hat-trick off the bench is insane, Son took holding that bench personally

Jake⚪️ @THFC_Jake Haaland we coming, son just gave a head start Haaland we coming, son just gave a head start https://t.co/e7v5HI3GBT

george @StokeyyG2 Son has just score a hattrick… Son has just score a hattrick… https://t.co/GCCx8Qbn9t

Conn @ConnCFC Form is temporary, class is permanent. Son is quality man Form is temporary, class is permanent. Son is quality man

🐙 @pepe29i Son matched signing of the summer Jesus goal tally in 13 mins Son matched signing of the summer Jesus goal tally in 13 mins 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 3 goals, 15 minutes. Straight from the bench. Left foot, right foot. Son Heung-min is unstoppable. 3 goals, 15 minutes. Straight from the bench. Left foot, right foot. Son Heung-min is unstoppable. https://t.co/sOFRLzIG0d

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Son has just scored a 13 minute hat-trick from the bench. Wow. Son has just scored a 13 minute hat-trick from the bench. Wow.

Ghana Yesu ☦️ @Ghana_Yesu_ The last time Messi scored a hatrick Son was not having premier league top scorer award. The last time Messi scored a hatrick Son was not having premier league top scorer award. 😭😭

B U R N S🐬 @4ck_money Wait, did Son just use 30mins to score Messi league goals this season? Mind you Son plays in the premier league Wait, did Son just use 30mins to score Messi league goals this season? Mind you Son plays in the premier league 😭😭

GoatSZN @UTDxGoat Unpopular opinion: I’m taking Son Heung-min over any version of Lionel Messi Unpopular opinion: I’m taking Son Heung-min over any version of Lionel Messi https://t.co/k3OqUkUz3H

ONEMIND☁️ @onemind___ 🤣 This son riott was supposed to be against man city... Lucky bastards This son riott was supposed to be against man city... Lucky bastards😅🤣

GoatSZN @UTDxGoat Sonny overtook Salah’s league goal tally for the season in just 13 minutes 🥶 Sonny overtook Salah’s league goal tally for the season in just 13 minutes 🥶😭 https://t.co/vm3sh3UHKZ

🐬 @mellamodev Son seeing Danny Ward in goal Son seeing Danny Ward in goal https://t.co/2ONWg0Y3kT

Tom Adwar @tom_adwar I love son’s attitude. Does his thing on the field. He is one player I would to see compete for the golden boot with Haaland up the sheet. I love son’s attitude. Does his thing on the field. He is one player I would to see compete for the golden boot with Haaland up the sheet.

Conn @ConnCFC Form is temporary, class is permanent. Son is quality man Form is temporary, class is permanent. Son is quality man

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker 2 incredible goals from Son. Form is fickle, class is permanent. 2 incredible goals from Son. Form is fickle, class is permanent.

Arsalan @arsalanfcb_ Son Heung-min with another spectacular goal WHAT THE FUCK IS HAPPENING.Son Heung-min with another spectacular goal WHAT THE FUCK IS HAPPENING. 😂😂Son Heung-min with another spectacular goal https://t.co/X4ql7Bui5z

Tottenham Hotspur @Spurs_PT HAT TRICK SON HAT TRICK SON ⚽️⚽️⚽️🎩

Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente SON 3 GOALS IN 5 SECONDS. GOAL AFTER GOAL! Hi Ho! Hi Ho! Up the table we go! #COYS SON 3 GOALS IN 5 SECONDS. GOAL AFTER GOAL! Hi Ho! Hi Ho! Up the table we go! #COYS https://t.co/Mri1nBh3i0

🅿 @finallyxpablo Mirad el hat-trick que ha metido Son en 13 minutos, no tiene sentido. Locura absoluta. Mirad el hat-trick que ha metido Son en 13 minutos, no tiene sentido. Locura absoluta. https://t.co/0i5hF5YME5

Son Heung-min makes Tottenham history with his hat-trick against Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min.

Son Heung-min became the first Tottenham Hotspur player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League as a substitute with his heroics against Leicester City.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2015 - Son Heung-min is the first Tottenham player to score a Premier League hat-trick as a substitute, and the first overall in the competition since Steven Naismith against Chelsea in September 2015. Impact. 2015 - Son Heung-min is the first Tottenham player to score a Premier League hat-trick as a substitute, and the first overall in the competition since Steven Naismith against Chelsea in September 2015. Impact. https://t.co/1jV9ejt3eA

The South Korean was exceptional for Spurs last season as he scored 23 league goals in 35 games in 2021-22. However, he made a wary start to the campaign this term and was benched by Antonio Conte for the Leicester City clash.

Son couldn't have made a better statement as the hat-trick could have brought him back to his best form. With the win, Tottenham have climbed to second spot in the league and are tied in points with leaders Manchester city at the moment.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far