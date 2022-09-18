Twitter erupts as Son Heung-min fires 13-minute hat-trick off the bench to secure thrilling 6-2 Tottenham win over Leicester

Fans were left in awe of Son Heung-min as the Tottenham Hotspur star came off the bench to complete a 13-minute hat-trick against Leicester City in the Premier League.
Youri Tielemans gave the Foxes the lead in the sixth minute of the game from the penalty spot. Harry Kane equalized immediately in the eighth minute. Eric Dier scored the Spurs' second goal in the 21st minute.
James Maddison put the visitors level with a 41st-minute strike. Rodrigo Benatncur put Antonio Conte's team ahead again with a 47th-minute goal.
Son Heung-min was introduced in the 59th minute as the South Korean replaced Richarlison. The super-sub made an immediate impact as he scored a stunner from outside the box to give his team a two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute.
Son found the top corner with a left-footed curler from outside the box to score his team's fifth. The South Korean completed his hat-trick in the 86th minute. While the assistant referee initially put the offside flag up, VAR showed that the player was onside.
Fans were elated to see Son's stunning cameo. He hadn't scored a single goal in the first six league games of the season. Many joked that he was giving the rest of the Premier League a headstart and is now returning to his usual self.
Check out the best reactions across Twitter:
Son Heung-min makes Tottenham history with his hat-trick against Leicester City
Son Heung-min became the first Tottenham Hotspur player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League as a substitute with his heroics against Leicester City.
The South Korean was exceptional for Spurs last season as he scored 23 league goals in 35 games in 2021-22. However, he made a wary start to the campaign this term and was benched by Antonio Conte for the Leicester City clash.
Son couldn't have made a better statement as the hat-trick could have brought him back to his best form. With the win, Tottenham have climbed to second spot in the league and are tied in points with leaders Manchester city at the moment.
