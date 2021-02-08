Twitter erupts as super-sub Lionel Messi inspires Barcelona to 3-2 comeback victory

Barcelona came from behind to register an impressive 3-2 victory against Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with Lionel Messi delivering the goods as a second-half substitute after Ronald Koeman had opted to give him a much-needed breather.

The Barcelona skipper canceled out Borja Iglesias' first-half opener in the 59th minute and made the pass that led to Victor Ruiz's own goal, as he turned the game on its head after coming on with 30 minutes to spare.

Lionel Messi rescues Barcelona yet again

Ruiz, however, made amends for Real Betis, as he restored parity on the night with a header from Nabil Fekir's cross. Fransisco Trincao proved to be the unlikely matchwinner for his side, with the Portuguese winger scoring the odd goal in five late in the game.

Lionel Messi once again came to Barcelona's rescue when his side needed him, as he kept the Catalan giants in title contention after inspiring them to a crucial victory.

On that note, here are the best tweets from an entertaining La Liga encounter.

Lionel Messi plays a different game, or truly in a different world where the notions of time and space are distorted. He sees things a second before the others and executes them with extreme precision.



Impossible to have a bigger impact in 10 minutes. — Single Pivot (@thesinglepivot) February 7, 2021

Lionel Messi has been named as RAC1's MOTM today. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/b5NaO8OvTu — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 7, 2021

Only Luis Suárez (14) has scored more LaLiga goals than Lionel Messi so far this season (13).



An instant impact off the bench. pic.twitter.com/FU6v5pRpGQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

Messi starting on the bench today: pic.twitter.com/sqQhXUnxSW — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 7, 2021

57’—Messi comes on a sub

59’—Messi scores a goal

68’—Messi’s pass sets up Real Betis OG



👑 pic.twitter.com/ysm8aWkXP7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 7, 2021

Barcelona have now played 32 games this season:



- First 16 games: 0 remontadas.

- Last 16 games: 6 remontadas — adil (@Barca19stats) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

That's six wins in a row for Barcelona and another one after trailing by a goal. Lots of matches coming up and once more, this team showed some fighting spirit. Lost their best defender Araujo early in the match but Messi the difference maker. Dembele did very well too. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 7, 2021

Martin Braithwaite is really the no 9 of FC Barcelona in 2021 uno — ً (@xOluwaseyi) February 7, 2021

What a cameo from Messi off the bench to save Barcelona. Down 1-0, he comes on in the 57th, scores 2 mins later, and 10 mins after that a magical pass sets up the 2nd.



Brilliant. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) February 7, 2021

Trincao’s first Barcelona goal is a stunning 87th-minute winner 💫 pic.twitter.com/FL5sJ5tgW6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

Lionel Messi scored his quickest goal in La Liga coming from the bench for Barcelona.



— Opta pic.twitter.com/wqChA5MjaK — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 7, 2021

Lionel Messi vs Real Betis 📊



• 33 minutes played

• 1 Goal

• 2 Total Shots

• 1 shot on Target

• 3 dribbles succeeded

• 32 touches

• 18 accurate passes

• 86% passing accuracy

• 1 accurate cross

• 1 accurate long ball

• 2 chances created

• 5 ground duels won



🐐 🐐 pic.twitter.com/02H7HFgPrE — Harvey (@LaPulga__10) February 7, 2021

No one has been involved in more shot-creating actions than Lionel Messi (129) in @LaLiga



Barcelona have yet to register a shot on target today! pic.twitter.com/s6q3P9alQM — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) February 7, 2021

[New record] No one has won more points with their G/A than Lionel Messi (373).



🐐. pic.twitter.com/oYDCb6XXNJ — Cav¹¹ (@MessiCav10i) February 7, 2021