Twitter erupts as super-sub Lionel Messi inspires Barcelona to 3-2 comeback victory

Barcelona came from behind to register an impressive 3-2 victory against Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with Lionel Messi delivering the goods as a second-half substitute after Ronald Koeman had opted to give him a much-needed breather.
The Barcelona skipper canceled out Borja Iglesias' first-half opener in the 59th minute and made the pass that led to Victor Ruiz's own goal, as he turned the game on its head after coming on with 30 minutes to spare.
Lionel Messi rescues Barcelona yet again
Ruiz, however, made amends for Real Betis, as he restored parity on the night with a header from Nabil Fekir's cross. Fransisco Trincao proved to be the unlikely matchwinner for his side, with the Portuguese winger scoring the odd goal in five late in the game.
Lionel Messi once again came to Barcelona's rescue when his side needed him, as he kept the Catalan giants in title contention after inspiring them to a crucial victory.
