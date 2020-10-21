Twitter explodes as 10-man Barcelona beat Ferencvaros 5-1

Ronaldo Koeman's Barcelona recorded a comfortable 5-1 win over Ferencvaros, courtesy of goals from Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, and Ousmane Dembele. The win didn't come cheap for the Blaugrana, with Gerard Pique receiving a straight red card for a foul inside the box -- ruling him out for the clash against Juventus next week.
Barcelona took the lead through Messi, who was fouled inside the box after a trademark slaloming run. The Barcelona captain stepped up and dispatched the spot kick to put the hosts ahead. Koeman's side then doubled the lead through, Fati, who rifled home an excellent volley having been put through with a delightfully weighted over-the-top ball by Frenkie de Jong.
Fati then turned provider soon after, as he provided a sublime backheel assist for Coutinho's goal, the goal coming after Messi had decided to keep the entire Ferencvaros defence on their toes, as he danced inside the box.
The Hungarian side pulled one back through Ihor Kharatin, who scored from the spot kick after Pique was deemed to have fouled Tokmac Nguen, a foul that also resulted in him being given his marching orders. Barcelona scored twice after that, with Pedri and Ousmane Dembele both getting on the scoresheet.
Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi - Words could never do justice!
Ansu Fati, what a player he is going to be!
The inevitable comparison to Messi!
Frenkie de Jong with a delightful pass for Fati's opener!
And then Fati turns provider with a ridiculous backheel!
And Pique was shown a straight red, ruling him out for the clash against Juventus!Published 21 Oct 2020, 02:26 IST