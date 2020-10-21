Twitter explodes as 10-man Barcelona beat Ferencvaros 5-1

Ronaldo Koeman's Barcelona recorded a comfortable 5-1 win over Ferencvaros, courtesy of goals from Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, and Ousmane Dembele. The win didn't come cheap for the Blaugrana, with Gerard Pique receiving a straight red card for a foul inside the box -- ruling him out for the clash against Juventus next week.

Barcelona took the lead through Messi, who was fouled inside the box after a trademark slaloming run. The Barcelona captain stepped up and dispatched the spot kick to put the hosts ahead. Koeman's side then doubled the lead through, Fati, who rifled home an excellent volley having been put through with a delightfully weighted over-the-top ball by Frenkie de Jong.

Fati then turned provider soon after, as he provided a sublime backheel assist for Coutinho's goal, the goal coming after Messi had decided to keep the entire Ferencvaros defence on their toes, as he danced inside the box.

The Hungarian side pulled one back through Ihor Kharatin, who scored from the spot kick after Pique was deemed to have fouled Tokmac Nguen, a foul that also resulted in him being given his marching orders. Barcelona scored twice after that, with Pedri and Ousmane Dembele both getting on the scoresheet.

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi - Words could never do justice!

16 - Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is the first player in Champions League history to score in 16 consecutive seasons; no player in the competition’s history has scored in more seasons overall than the Argentinian (16 – level with Ryan Giggs). Sweet. pic.twitter.com/aOTEPOcQYu — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 20, 2020

A Champions League and Barcelona legend.



Lionel Messi breaks the record for the most goals by a captain in the UCL 👏 pic.twitter.com/KGgVacvC6Q — ESPN (@espn) October 20, 2020

Lionel Messi scores in his 16th Champions League season, equalling Ryan Giggs’ all-time record.



🐐 pic.twitter.com/71SIjfwnDh — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 20, 2020

🔵🔴 Lionel Messi has now scored 69 goals in the Champions League group stage - no player in history has more.#UCL pic.twitter.com/WhAcL0zBta — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2020

Lionel Messi is the first player in Champions League history to score in 16 consecutive campaigns 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Oox8k7Fcec — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2020

📆 05/06

📆 06/07

📆 07/08

📆 08/09

📆 09/10

📆 10/11

📆 11/12

📆 12/13

📆 13/14

📆 14/15

📆 15/16

📆 16/17

📆 17/18

📆 18/19

📆 19/20

📆 20/21



🐐 Lionel Messi becomes the first player ever to score in 16 consecutive @ChampionsLeague seasons. pic.twitter.com/WdlnJz70pO — SPORF (@Sporf) October 20, 2020

Ansu Fati, what a player he is going to be!

17-year-old Ansu Fati becomes the youngest player to reach two goals in the UCL 💥 pic.twitter.com/N1hCszGcPx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 20, 2020

At 17 years and 355 days old, Ansu Fati is the second-youngest player to score and assist in a single Champions League game in the #UCL era.



A sensational flick for Philippe Coutinho. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iz3DOh9x4o — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 20, 2020

🔵🔴 Ansu Fati = 1st player ever to score 2 Champions League goals before turning 18 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/NrtVO4GsDV — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2020

17-year-old Ansu Fati



The latest young star in the Champions League 🌟 pic.twitter.com/jifdC8te6u — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 20, 2020

2 - Barcelona's Ansu Fati is the first player ever to score more than one Champions League goal before turning 18. Talent. pic.twitter.com/pB2KaTU264 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2020

Ansu Fati's rocking the baby celebration after his goal 👶😃 pic.twitter.com/yClXUNni6S — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 20, 2020

The inevitable comparison to Messi!

Ansu Fati before turning 18: 12 Barcelona goals

Lionel Messi before turning 19: 11 Barcelona goals



The 17-year-old is a star ⭐️ @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/wEXcUYHC6s — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2020

📊 — Ansu Fati now has 12 goals for Barcelona at age of 17. Messi had 11 when he was 19. [espn] pic.twitter.com/sN9dP2hFYt — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 20, 2020

Frenkie de Jong with a delightful pass for Fati's opener!

Ansu Fati doubles Barcelona's lead against Ferencváros.



A delightful pass from Frenkie de Jong to set up the 17-year old. #UCL — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 20, 2020

And then Fati turns provider with a ridiculous backheel!

Great play by Messi and Ansu, Coutinho with a fine finish. Now take the key players off and let them rest. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 20, 2020

Oh my goodness. Barcelona just scored a third. Coutinho. But Ansu Fati’s assist was pure FILTH. — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) October 20, 2020

And Pique was shown a straight red, ruling him out for the clash against Juventus!

Gerard Piqué will be suspended for next Wednesday's game vs Juventus. pic.twitter.com/d4MlNzpuFw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 20, 2020