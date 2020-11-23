Twitter explodes as 10-men Arsenal hold Leeds United to a goalless draw

Leeds United failed to take advantage of their personnel advantage as they ended up sharing the spoils with Arsenal at Elland Road. It was unlike most of the goalless affairs we have seen and both teams had chances to go in front and Leeds United came close on more occasions than the Gunners.

We take a point back to north London #LEEARS ⚪️ 0-0 🔵 (FT) — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 22, 2020

Nicolas Pepe was sent off in the 51st minute after he thrust his head into Allioski. The duo had been at each other's throats for a while but Pepe's final transgression warranted a VAR check at the end of which the Arsenal winger was shown a red card.

Marcelo Bielsa's side hit the woodwork quite a few times as well with Patrick Bamford coming real close with a header in the 87th minute of the game and Rafinha hitting the post in the dying embers as well.

Leeds United dominated proceedings for almost the entirety of his game but Arsenal dug deep and showed a lot of character and guts and Bukayo Saka even came really close only for Meslier to produce a world-class save to block his shot, after he had gone clean through on goal, in the 83rd minute of the game.

It is a point that Arsenal would be happy to pocket at the end of the day. Arsenal finish the night at 11th on the Premier League table while Leeds United are 13th with 11 points.

10-men Arsenal hold Leeds United to a goalless draw

Let's see how Twitter reacted to 10-men Arsenal holding this entertaining Leeds side to a goalless draw.

Some pre-match banter.

Arteta claiming on Sky just now that Aubameyang's natural position is on the left is like saying pineapple's natural position is on pizza. Just because you put it there doesn't mean it's right — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 22, 2020

Advertisement

What's happening here?

🔴 Arsenal have had 5 players sent-off in PL since Arteta’s 1st game in charge (David Luiz x2, Aubameyang, Nketiah, Pepe) - 2 more than any other club pic.twitter.com/xm5W9Tclxr — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 22, 2020

Everytime I see Pepe on the ball:#LEEARS pic.twitter.com/T5SbqexLou — Yaya Sanogo (@the_yayasanogo) November 22, 2020

Some more Pepe banter?

Advertisement

Selfless from Pepe. Sacrificing himself to improve the team. That's leadership. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) November 22, 2020

Okay, last one.

Pepe waiting for the VAR decision pic.twitter.com/vkw4z6TfEK — Aziz (@HamzaAzizz) November 22, 2020

Bukayo Saka limping off is definitely not a good sign for Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka shouldn't have even played yet he was forced on because so many of our players were atrocious and had zero intention of winning this game. He did more in his 30 minute cameo than I've seen from certain players this entire season.



Hope his injury isn't serious. — John. (@ByJohnSmith) November 22, 2020

This man was insane for the Gunners tonight.

Advertisement

There are quite a few concerning signs for Arteta.

Arsenal after nine Premier League matches:



■ 11th in the table

■ One win in last five games

■ Seven points behind Tottenham

■ No open play goals in over 7.5 hours pic.twitter.com/DGZTiwSeyQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 22, 2020

Oops.

Did Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score from open play? [PL 20/21]:



vs. Fulham — ✅

vs. West Ham — ❌

vs. Liverpool — ❌

vs. Sheffield United — ❌

vs. Man City — ❌

vs. Leicester City — ❌

vs. Man Utd — ❌

vs. Aston Villa — ❌

vs. Leeds United — ❌



An uncharacteristic run. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MdOQeyv076 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 22, 2020