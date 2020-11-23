Twitter explodes as 10-men Arsenal hold Leeds United to a goalless draw

Leeds United failed to take advantage of their personnel advantage as they ended up sharing the spoils with Arsenal at Elland Road. It was unlike most of the goalless affairs we have seen and both teams had chances to go in front and Leeds United came close on more occasions than the Gunners.
Nicolas Pepe was sent off in the 51st minute after he thrust his head into Allioski. The duo had been at each other's throats for a while but Pepe's final transgression warranted a VAR check at the end of which the Arsenal winger was shown a red card.
Marcelo Bielsa's side hit the woodwork quite a few times as well with Patrick Bamford coming real close with a header in the 87th minute of the game and Rafinha hitting the post in the dying embers as well.
Leeds United dominated proceedings for almost the entirety of his game but Arsenal dug deep and showed a lot of character and guts and Bukayo Saka even came really close only for Meslier to produce a world-class save to block his shot, after he had gone clean through on goal, in the 83rd minute of the game.
It is a point that Arsenal would be happy to pocket at the end of the day. Arsenal finish the night at 11th on the Premier League table while Leeds United are 13th with 11 points.
10-men Arsenal hold Leeds United to a goalless draw
Let's see how Twitter reacted to 10-men Arsenal holding this entertaining Leeds side to a goalless draw.
Some pre-match banter.
What's happening here?
Some more Pepe banter?
Okay, last one.
Bukayo Saka limping off is definitely not a good sign for Arsenal.
This man was insane for the Gunners tonight.
There are quite a few concerning signs for Arteta.
Oops.Published 23 Nov 2020, 00:12 IST