Twitter explodes as Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift the Community Shield

Arsenal recorded a penalty shootout win over Liverpool in the Community Shield to get their season underway on a positive note. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's sublime first-half curler was cancelled out by Takumi Minamino's 73rd minute equalizer. The Gunners had the perfect start to the 2020/21 season, having claimed a win over the reigning Premier League champions in the season opener.

Aubameyang capped off a brilliant counter-attacking move by Arsenal, which started as the North London outfit successfully beat Liverpool's press, before releasing Bukayo Saka, who played an excellent cross-field ball for Aubameyang, who curled it in from outside of the box to open the scoring.

Liverpool's newcomer Takumi Minamino scored the equalizer in the second half for Jurgen Klopp's side, capitalizing on a mix up inside Arsenal's penalty box. The game went to penalties, and Arsenal triumphed as all their players converted from the spot, while youngster Rhian Brewster was the unfortunate one to miss from the spot for the Premier League champions.

Twitter erupted after what was a very good encounter between the two sides.

Aubameyang, take a bow!

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is just the third #Arsenal player to score in three consecutive appearances for the club at Wembley Stadium after Ian Wright (a run of three between May - August 1993) and Alexis Sánchez (a run of four between April 2015 – May 2017). — Harvey Downes (@HarveyDownes92) August 29, 2020

That goal was almost identical, in terms of build-up, to Aubameyang's first against City in the semi-final. At this rate teams are going to have to stop trying to press Arsenal from goal-kicks. Once they get out, they're killing the opposition. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 29, 2020

During the 2019/20 season, Alisson did not concede a single goal from outside the box in the Premier League and Champions League.



It took 12 minutes of the 2020/21 season for him to concede his first. pic.twitter.com/t6lygTsRbr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 29, 2020

Auba scores his FIFTH goal at Wembley this summer 😤 pic.twitter.com/YAGRFk36kJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2020

Aubemeyang has made Wembley his playground

Since July 18, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more goals at Wembley (5) than 14 Premier League clubs have scored anywhere. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 29, 2020

Wakanda Forever! What a tribute from Aubameyang to the late Chadwick Boseman

On day after Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, fitting first goal of English Men's Season scored by Aubameyang, the Arsenal goal machine who once celebrated a brace by donning a Black Panther mask. Today’s Wakanda Forever celebration a poignant tribute 🙌pic.twitter.com/LbIhbsjXy4 — roger bennett (@rogbennett) August 29, 2020

Aubameyang pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman after his goal 🖤 pic.twitter.com/3UJsaOl3jv — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2020

Mikel Arteta, take a bow!

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 Community Shield



Mikel Arteta has now won two trophies in the space of a month with Arsenal. https://t.co/gXPIhmkFD2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 29, 2020

8 months 2 trophies. Mikel Arteta’s sensational Arsenal team. Back him well please pic.twitter.com/4mjEwPk5wK — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) August 29, 2020

Ooooo, Bukayo Saka!

Bukayo Saka created more chances (3) than any other player on the pitch against Liverpool in the Community Shield.



And he has an assist to his name. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/HRMdWTkPtg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 29, 2020

Arsenal are now the team with the second most Community/Charity Shields

Arsenal have won the Community Shield for the 16th time in the club's history.



Only Manchester United (21) has more in the competitions history. pic.twitter.com/HUHi5RSNjn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 29, 2020

Only Man Utd (21) have won more Charity/Community Shields than Arsenal (16) — Orbinho (@Orbinho) August 29, 2020

Not bad, Arsenal!

9 - Arsenal have won nine of their last 11 penalty shootouts in all competitions, having won just four of their previous 10. Nerve. #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/osHANVKHS4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2020

He's done it again, hasn't he?

The vision of Arsène Wenger to build the Emirates with his bare hands but also establish Wembley as Arsenal‘s second home. — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) August 29, 2020

First of many Liverpool goals for Minamino?

⚽️ Takumi Minamino picks the perfect time to score his first Liverpool goal as he calmly slots past Emiliano Martinez to draw the Reds level against Arsenal



15 minutes still to play at Wembley pic.twitter.com/3DRol42KsA — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 29, 2020

Hector Bellerin, my man...

Successful dribbles in the first half of Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool



Hector Bellerin - 4⃣

Liverpool - 3⃣ pic.twitter.com/rQlJYdxFmc — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 29, 2020