Twitter explodes as Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift the Community Shield

Arsenal recorded a penalty shootout win over Liverpool in the Community Shield to get their season underway on a positive note. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's sublime first-half curler was cancelled out by Takumi Minamino's 73rd minute equalizer. The Gunners had the perfect start to the 2020/21 season, having claimed a win over the reigning Premier League champions in the season opener.
Aubameyang capped off a brilliant counter-attacking move by Arsenal, which started as the North London outfit successfully beat Liverpool's press, before releasing Bukayo Saka, who played an excellent cross-field ball for Aubameyang, who curled it in from outside of the box to open the scoring.
Liverpool's newcomer Takumi Minamino scored the equalizer in the second half for Jurgen Klopp's side, capitalizing on a mix up inside Arsenal's penalty box. The game went to penalties, and Arsenal triumphed as all their players converted from the spot, while youngster Rhian Brewster was the unfortunate one to miss from the spot for the Premier League champions.
Twitter erupted after what was a very good encounter between the two sides.
Aubameyang, take a bow!
Aubemeyang has made Wembley his playground
Wakanda Forever! What a tribute from Aubameyang to the late Chadwick Boseman
Mikel Arteta, take a bow!
Ooooo, Bukayo Saka!
Arsenal are now the team with the second most Community/Charity Shields
Not bad, Arsenal!
He's done it again, hasn't he?
First of many Liverpool goals for Minamino?
Hector Bellerin, my man...