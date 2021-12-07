Twitter explodes as Arsenal crash to 2-1 defeat versus Everton in the Premier League

Arsenal traveled to Goodison Park to face Everton for their Premier League Matchday 15 clash last night, only to succumb to a second consecutive league defeat on the road.
The Gunners would've hoped to compensate for their 3-2 defeat versus Manchester United last week with a positive display against Everton. Despite taking the lead in the dying embers of the first half, Arsenal went on to bottle their advantage and allowed the Merseysiders to come from behind and win 2-1.
Martin Odegaard's first-half goal for the Gunners was ultimately deemed insignificant to the result as Richarlison and Demarai Gray propelled Everton past the Gunners with two well-scored second-half goals.
Arsenal's loss versus Everton last night made it 3 defeats in their last 4 league matches, as the Gunners slipped to 7th place on the Premier League table, four points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was conspicuous by his absence versus Everton after he was left on the bench by manager Mikel Arteta, ostensibly due to the Gabonese striker's poor run of form in the recent past. Aubameyang was eventually brought on in the 85th minute and even found himself handed a glorious chance to score a late equalizer but failed to hit the target.
Following the disappointing result, Mikel Arteta admitted he wants more from his team and that he wasn't happy with the performance, especially in the first half.
Speaking after the match he said
"I didn't like (the first half performance)," said Arteta. "There was no penetration, no threat, totally the contrary of what we are trying to do. It wasn't good enough.
"What I want is more from my team. Today we had the game under control and we have to find a way to win.
"In the Premier League when the game is there you have to kill it. When you have big chances you have to put them in the net."
The London-based club's fans were naturally left unamused by the result. Fans from all over the world took to social media to express their disdain and lambast the side's performance. Rival fans obviously had an absolute field day as they mocked and guffawed, like they usually do.
Twitter was the place to be and reactions to the match were nothing short of entertaining. Without further ado, here is a look at some of the
Best reactions to Arsenal's 2-1 defeat vs Everton on Matchday 15 of the Premier League
