Twitter explodes as Arsenal make it three wins in a row after comfortable 3-0 triumph over Bournemouth

Arsenal fans are buzzing following an impressive 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on August 20 that has seen them make it three consecutive wins in a row.
The Gunners have started the new season in fine form with wins over Crystal Palace and Leicester City.
Mikel Arteta's side were in red hot form against Bournemouth, mauling the newly promoted side with ease.
Gabriel Jesus put in yet another inspired performance and was in the thick of things for Arsenal's opener.
In the fifth minute, he glanced past opposition defenders into the Cherries' box whilst working well with Gabriel Martinelli before Martin Odegaard struck home.
Odegaard grabbed a second in the 11th minute, smashing home following another piece of impressive build-up work from the Gunners.
Arsenal fans could be heard signing a new song about centre-back William Saliba throughout the win.
The Frenchman put in yet another stirring performance and repaid the fans' faith in him with a brilliant goal in the 54th minute.
Saliba struck from outside the box following a well-worked free kick with the defender grabbing his first ever Gunners goal.
New left-back signing Oleksandr Zinchenko was left in awe at his teammate's strike whilst Arteta and his coaching staff jumped in delight.
Jesus thought he had scored in the 71st minute when he slotted home a delightful effort only for VAR to rule it out for offside.
The north London side have made a scintillating start to the campaign, and their performance in the win over Bournemouth is their best yet.
Arteta's side sit at the top of the Premier League, which is a huge contrast to where they sat at this stage last season.
The Gunners were bottom and had lost three games on the trot. The start to the new season evidently bodes well.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the fantastic victory and performance from Arteta's men:
Arsenal showing they mean business this season
Arsenal's phenomenal start to the season will be worrisome for their potential top four rivals.
The north London side are playing with real energy and attacking intent.
New signings Jesus and Zinchenko are flourishing, as is Saliba, who has excelled since coming into the side.
Arteta's approach of bedding in youth and his overall rebuild is working wonders and Arsenal's patience with the Spaniard seems to be paying off.
There had been calls for the Gunners boss to be dismissed at the start of last season following a disappointing run of form.
However, the former Gunners captain has shown real determination to get his side playing his style of football and they look certain top four challengers.
Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here