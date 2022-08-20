Twitter explodes as Arsenal make it three wins in a row after comfortable 3-0 triumph over Bournemouth

Arsenal fans are buzzing following an impressive 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on August 20 that has seen them make it three consecutive wins in a row.

The Gunners have started the new season in fine form with wins over Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Mikel Arteta's side were in red hot form against Bournemouth, mauling the newly promoted side with ease.

Gabriel Jesus put in yet another inspired performance and was in the thick of things for Arsenal's opener.

In the fifth minute, he glanced past opposition defenders into the Cherries' box whilst working well with Gabriel Martinelli before Martin Odegaard struck home.

Odegaard grabbed a second in the 11th minute, smashing home following another piece of impressive build-up work from the Gunners.

Arsenal fans could be heard signing a new song about centre-back William Saliba throughout the win.

The Frenchman put in yet another stirring performance and repaid the fans' faith in him with a brilliant goal in the 54th minute.

Saliba struck from outside the box following a well-worked free kick with the defender grabbing his first ever Gunners goal.

New left-back signing Oleksandr Zinchenko was left in awe at his teammate's strike whilst Arteta and his coaching staff jumped in delight.

Jesus thought he had scored in the 71st minute when he slotted home a delightful effort only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

The north London side have made a scintillating start to the campaign, and their performance in the win over Bournemouth is their best yet.

Arteta's side sit at the top of the Premier League, which is a huge contrast to where they sat at this stage last season.

The Gunners were bottom and had lost three games on the trot. The start to the new season evidently bodes well.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the fantastic victory and performance from Arteta's men:

gunnerblog @gunnerblog From now on, we only buy Man City players. I don’t want to hear any arguments From now on, we only buy Man City players. I don’t want to hear any arguments

Muktar المختار Anoze𓃵 @Mukkyfresh Me watching "Zinchenko" & Saliba after years of Mustafi & Kolasinac. Me watching "Zinchenko" & Saliba after years of Mustafi & Kolasinac. https://t.co/2hIJrxz93W

Mo-Mo💙 @Morris_Monye In all modesty, Saliba is the best defender on earth. In all modesty, Saliba is the best defender on earth.

Trey @UTDTrey Nah Jesus is a serious baller Nah Jesus is a serious baller

Arsenal @Arsenal



Do do do do do do do do

Do do do do do do



Do do do do do do do do

Do do do do do do



...SALIBA!



Do do do do do do do doDo do do do do doDo do do do do do do doDo do do do do do...SALIBA! 🎶 Do do do do do do do do Do do do do do doDo do do do do do do do Do do do do do do...SALIBA! 🎶

Paddy Power @paddypower Bournemouth fans listening to this Saliba chant from the Arsenal supporters. Bournemouth fans listening to this Saliba chant from the Arsenal supporters. https://t.co/0NKZlBJWbc

Simon Collings @sr_collings Makes you realise just how good Man City are when Jesus and Zinchenko were squad players there. Both raised the level at Arsenal so much in opening three games. Makes you realise just how good Man City are when Jesus and Zinchenko were squad players there. Both raised the level at Arsenal so much in opening three games.

ManUtd Analytics ⚽ @Utd_Analytics



They kept telling me Pep had no striker, he simply didn't utilise him.



#BOUARS

#MUFC Jesus is so so good!They kept telling me Pep had no striker, he simply didn't utilise him. Jesus is so so good!They kept telling me Pep had no striker, he simply didn't utilise him.#BOUARS #MUFC

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker A goal for Odergaard but all the work was done by Jesus, who appears to have morphed into Messi. A goal for Odergaard but all the work was done by Jesus, who appears to have morphed into Messi.

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Nah Jesus must have been tripping over the cones in training or something, you're not telling me Pep saw this and went 'Yeah limited minutes just hugging the touchline for you' Nah Jesus must have been tripping over the cones in training or something, you're not telling me Pep saw this and went 'Yeah limited minutes just hugging the touchline for you'

george @StokeyyG2 Crazy that Arsenal have Fulham, Villa, United and Everton in their next four and Fulham will be the biggest challenge… Crazy that Arsenal have Fulham, Villa, United and Everton in their next four and Fulham will be the biggest challenge…

Richard Williams @Williamsricho this season @footballdaily Arsenal is fully set for trophythis season @footballdaily Arsenal is fully set for trophy 🏆 this season

GoonerGirl 🇸🇱 x 🇬🇧 @Gooner8Girl @Arsenal We're gonna win the league,

We're gonna win the league,

Now you gotta believe us,

Now you gotta believe,

Now you gotta believe us,

We're gonna win the league... We're gonna win the league,We're gonna win the league,Now you gotta believe us,Now you gotta believe,Now you gotta believe us,We're gonna win the league... @Arsenal 🎶 We're gonna win the league,We're gonna win the league,Now you gotta believe us,Now you gotta believe,Now you gotta believe us,We're gonna win the league...🎶

DSO68 @DSO1968 @Arsenal Jesus looks like buy of the season playing at 9 @Arsenal Jesus looks like buy of the season playing at 9

PME 🚭🕊 @mariEscobarPAWG Nah that Saliba goal man got me in the feels Nah that Saliba goal man got me in the feels https://t.co/DvkWyNGD8p

AI @nonewthing Saliba is the best young defender in the world. We have seen enough. Saliba is the best young defender in the world. We have seen enough. https://t.co/cK92XiBeY5

Arsenal showing they mean business this season

The Gunners are firing on all cylinders

Arsenal's phenomenal start to the season will be worrisome for their potential top four rivals.

The north London side are playing with real energy and attacking intent.

New signings Jesus and Zinchenko are flourishing, as is Saliba, who has excelled since coming into the side.

Arteta's approach of bedding in youth and his overall rebuild is working wonders and Arsenal's patience with the Spaniard seems to be paying off.

There had been calls for the Gunners boss to be dismissed at the start of last season following a disappointing run of form.

However, the former Gunners captain has shown real determination to get his side playing his style of football and they look certain top four challengers.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett