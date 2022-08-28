Create

Twitter explodes as Arsenal secure incredible 2-1 comeback win over Fulham to maintain flawless start to season

The Gunners stage dramatic comeback win
The Gunners stage dramatic comeback win
Matthew Guyett
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 28, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Arsenal continued their impressive winning start to the season with an incredible 2-1 comeback victory over Fulham on August 27.

The Gunners had won three games on the bounce before taking on the Cottagers and were given their hardest test yet.

The first half saw the two London sides try and find one another out although Arsenal nearly took the lead in the 15th minute.

'Man of the Match' Martin Odegaard played a lovely ball to Gabriel Jesus with the Brazilian heading towards Granit Xhaka. The Swiss could only send his shot agonizingly wide.

Bukayo Saka went close in the 33rd minute when he was one-on-one with Bernd Leno but the former Gunners goalkeeper made a fine stop.

Aleksander Mitrovic continued his impressive start to the season when he capitalized on Gabriel Magalhaes' poor control of the ball.

The Serb has now scored four in his first four appearances this season, a stark contrast to the three he managed throughout his debut Premier League campaign in 19-20.

The Gunners pressurized off the back of Mitrovic's opener and finally got their goal through Odegaard in the 64th minute following intricate play from Saka.

The Norweigan's strike deflected past Leno and gave Arsenal a vital equalizer.

Fulham are proving to be this season's dark horses following a brilliant promotion and their performance against their London rivals was admirable.

However, they couldn't do anything about Gabriel's winner in the 85th minute as the ball deflected off of Gabriel Martinelli before being headed in by the Brazilian.

Fulham protested with Mitrovic particularly finding fault with the ball appearing to hit Martinelli on the arm.

VAR checked and the Emirates Stadium held its breath before the goal was given and Gunners fans could celebrate once again.

The Cottagers were always a threat even when Mikel Arteta's side leveled but Arsenal's winning run continues in what was their most difficult outing thus far.

Here are some reactions from Twitter to a dramatic turnaround at the Emirates for the Gunners:

Four games. Four wins. ✊WE ARE THE ARSENAL! ❤️ https://t.co/aPwLt9Ueve
2-1 Arsenal.THEY HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD VS FULHAM IN THE 86TH MINUTE!!!!! https://t.co/mn99Vg3Naq
@Arsenal OMFGGG GABRIEL I FUCKING LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU
@Arsenal Arsenal on top of the league table is like an Elephant on top of a tree, nobody knows how it got there but everybody knows it will fall down. https://t.co/63YJfWh24I
What a way to make up for your horror moment! 2-1 And that’s why Arsenal are dangerous! #afc
BREAKING NEWS: 4 wins in 4. 12pts of 12. Top of the League. Arsenal.. you beauties. Arteta… 👏👏👏 https://t.co/v6PlDqV55B
@Arsenal The first organized team we have faced and we struggled. Imagine when we face the big boys 🙆🏿‍♂️
@Arsenal Every team below us in the Premier League: https://t.co/2unCi7FbcU
@Arsenal I cant believe this for the first time in all my years supporting Arsenal I’m actually happy
Arsenal fans are chanting “who are ya” to Fulham we need to humble them so badly next week. 😭
@Arsenal Celebrating a knicked win against relegation fodder like they've just won the league. This club is starving. 😂😂
@Arsenal https://t.co/ISe0a1Yg1S
@Arsenal GABRIEL REDEMPTIONNNN!!!!RAMSDALE UNREAL SAVE..CAPTAIN FANTASTIC!!Well played and great spirit from the boys, This team really missed Partey and Zinchenko man. https://t.co/wnzQXDbeYV
@Arsenal https://t.co/TZO4c3GHzu
@Arsenal A geographical history teacher asked me about the name of the Conqueror of Brazil and the King of Brazil and Gabriel Jesus answered him. https://t.co/cIzVsMXdAu
@Arsenal What a great victory. The passion, commitment and talent is there to win everything. TOP OF THE TABLE. #Coyg https://t.co/AxdbkiECqy
@Arsenal We deserved that fully, Odegaard was out of this world ❤️🔴⚪️
Zinedine Zidane once benched Martin Odegaard in favor of his own son who now plays for CF Fuenlabrada in the 3rd division of Spanish football
They will indeed tire out at some point, but Arsenal are playing like champioms and I absolutely hate it.
That’s absolutely massive. First time this season we’ve faced that test and saw that this Arsenal team really has made a significant change, it can fight back from going behind, and it can then hold on at the end. Ironically, possibly the most encouraging game so far?
THIS IS THE ARSENAL 🫶That’s the way to do it!!Top of the league 🔴🔥 https://t.co/YUqltD6R3M
FT: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham.12 points out of the first 4 games for Arteta and his team! https://t.co/LEN1nlpIur
@premierleague @Arsenal Can’t believe how much Fulham bullied them, arsenal are so weak
Fulham is very tricky..
Arsenal Fulham was full on drama. Great match. #Gunners

Arsenal show their mettle

Odegaard and co continue their winning streak
Odegaard and co continue their winning streak

It was breezy for the Gunners prior to their clash against Fulham with easy wins over Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Bournemouth.

New signings Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko were flourishing and Arteta's side were playing with real togetherness.

A potential title challenge had been touted, but the Gunners were yet to truly be tested.

That was until they came up against Fulham in what was by far their most difficult challenge thus far.

The Gunners could have caved in having gone a goal down, but not the Arsenal under Arteta.

The Spaniard has transformed this side into fighters and they fought their way to a vital three points.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

Edited by Matthew Guyett

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...