Twitter explodes as Arsenal secure incredible 2-1 comeback win over Fulham to maintain flawless start to season

Arsenal continued their impressive winning start to the season with an incredible 2-1 comeback victory over Fulham on August 27.
The Gunners had won three games on the bounce before taking on the Cottagers and were given their hardest test yet.
The first half saw the two London sides try and find one another out although Arsenal nearly took the lead in the 15th minute.
'Man of the Match' Martin Odegaard played a lovely ball to Gabriel Jesus with the Brazilian heading towards Granit Xhaka. The Swiss could only send his shot agonizingly wide.
Bukayo Saka went close in the 33rd minute when he was one-on-one with Bernd Leno but the former Gunners goalkeeper made a fine stop.
Aleksander Mitrovic continued his impressive start to the season when he capitalized on Gabriel Magalhaes' poor control of the ball.
The Serb has now scored four in his first four appearances this season, a stark contrast to the three he managed throughout his debut Premier League campaign in 19-20.
The Gunners pressurized off the back of Mitrovic's opener and finally got their goal through Odegaard in the 64th minute following intricate play from Saka.
The Norweigan's strike deflected past Leno and gave Arsenal a vital equalizer.
Fulham are proving to be this season's dark horses following a brilliant promotion and their performance against their London rivals was admirable.
However, they couldn't do anything about Gabriel's winner in the 85th minute as the ball deflected off of Gabriel Martinelli before being headed in by the Brazilian.
Fulham protested with Mitrovic particularly finding fault with the ball appearing to hit Martinelli on the arm.
VAR checked and the Emirates Stadium held its breath before the goal was given and Gunners fans could celebrate once again.
The Cottagers were always a threat even when Mikel Arteta's side leveled but Arsenal's winning run continues in what was their most difficult outing thus far.
Here are some reactions from Twitter to a dramatic turnaround at the Emirates for the Gunners:
Arsenal show their mettle
It was breezy for the Gunners prior to their clash against Fulham with easy wins over Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Bournemouth.
New signings Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko were flourishing and Arteta's side were playing with real togetherness.
A potential title challenge had been touted, but the Gunners were yet to truly be tested.
That was until they came up against Fulham in what was by far their most difficult challenge thus far.
The Gunners could have caved in having gone a goal down, but not the Arsenal under Arteta.
The Spaniard has transformed this side into fighters and they fought their way to a vital three points.
