Twitter explodes as Arsenal secure incredible 2-1 comeback win over Fulham to maintain flawless start to season

Arsenal continued their impressive winning start to the season with an incredible 2-1 comeback victory over Fulham on August 27.

The Gunners had won three games on the bounce before taking on the Cottagers and were given their hardest test yet.

The first half saw the two London sides try and find one another out although Arsenal nearly took the lead in the 15th minute.

'Man of the Match' Martin Odegaard played a lovely ball to Gabriel Jesus with the Brazilian heading towards Granit Xhaka. The Swiss could only send his shot agonizingly wide.

Bukayo Saka went close in the 33rd minute when he was one-on-one with Bernd Leno but the former Gunners goalkeeper made a fine stop.

Aleksander Mitrovic continued his impressive start to the season when he capitalized on Gabriel Magalhaes' poor control of the ball.

The Serb has now scored four in his first four appearances this season, a stark contrast to the three he managed throughout his debut Premier League campaign in 19-20.

The Gunners pressurized off the back of Mitrovic's opener and finally got their goal through Odegaard in the 64th minute following intricate play from Saka.

The Norweigan's strike deflected past Leno and gave Arsenal a vital equalizer.

Fulham are proving to be this season's dark horses following a brilliant promotion and their performance against their London rivals was admirable.

However, they couldn't do anything about Gabriel's winner in the 85th minute as the ball deflected off of Gabriel Martinelli before being headed in by the Brazilian.

Fulham protested with Mitrovic particularly finding fault with the ball appearing to hit Martinelli on the arm.

VAR checked and the Emirates Stadium held its breath before the goal was given and Gunners fans could celebrate once again.

The Cottagers were always a threat even when Mikel Arteta's side leveled but Arsenal's winning run continues in what was their most difficult outing thus far.

Here are some reactions from Twitter to a dramatic turnaround at the Emirates for the Gunners:

Arsenal @Arsenal



WE ARE THE ARSENAL! Four games. Four wins.WE ARE THE ARSENAL! Four games. Four wins. ✊WE ARE THE ARSENAL! ❤️ https://t.co/aPwLt9Ueve

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-1 Arsenal.



THEY HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD VS FULHAM IN THE 86TH MINUTE!!!!! 2-1 Arsenal.THEY HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD VS FULHAM IN THE 86TH MINUTE!!!!! https://t.co/mn99Vg3Naq

ms @XaviballV2 @Arsenal Arsenal on top of the league table is like an Elephant on top of a tree, nobody knows how it got there but everybody knows it will fall down. @Arsenal Arsenal on top of the league table is like an Elephant on top of a tree, nobody knows how it got there but everybody knows it will fall down. https://t.co/63YJfWh24I

Terry Flewers @terryflewers



And that’s why Arsenal are dangerous! What a way to make up for your horror moment! 2-1And that’s why Arsenal are dangerous! #afc What a way to make up for your horror moment! 2-1 And that’s why Arsenal are dangerous! #afc

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

4 wins in 4.

12pts of 12.

Top of the League.

Arsenal.. you beauties.

Arteta… BREAKING NEWS:4 wins in 4.12pts of 12.Top of the League.Arsenal.. you beauties.Arteta… BREAKING NEWS: 4 wins in 4. 12pts of 12. Top of the League. Arsenal.. you beauties. Arteta… 👏👏👏 https://t.co/v6PlDqV55B

PurplePurgatory @curiousmoha 🏿‍♂️ @Arsenal The first organized team we have faced and we struggled. Imagine when we face the big boys🏿‍♂️ @Arsenal The first organized team we have faced and we struggled. Imagine when we face the big boys 🙆🏿‍♂️

حمد بن سعد العمّار @Hsalammar @Arsenal I cant believe this for the first time in all my years supporting Arsenal I’m actually happy @Arsenal I cant believe this for the first time in all my years supporting Arsenal I’m actually happy

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis Arsenal fans are chanting “who are ya” to Fulham we need to humble them so badly next week. Arsenal fans are chanting “who are ya” to Fulham we need to humble them so badly next week. 😭

. @KaiTheLimit @Arsenal Celebrating a knicked win against relegation fodder like they've just won the league. This club is starving. @Arsenal Celebrating a knicked win against relegation fodder like they've just won the league. This club is starving. 😂😂

F R E D @AFCFrediNho

RAMSDALE UNREAL SAVE..

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC!!



Well played and great spirit from the boys, This team really missed Partey and Zinchenko man.

@Arsenal GABRIEL REDEMPTIONNNN!!!!RAMSDALE UNREAL SAVE..CAPTAIN FANTASTIC!!Well played and great spirit from the boys, This team really missed Partey and Zinchenko man. @Arsenal GABRIEL REDEMPTIONNNN!!!!RAMSDALE UNREAL SAVE..CAPTAIN FANTASTIC!!Well played and great spirit from the boys, This team really missed Partey and Zinchenko man. https://t.co/wnzQXDbeYV

سعود التميمي ⅌. @sll_777

@Arsenal A geographical history teacher asked me about the name of the Conqueror of Brazil and the King of Brazil and Gabriel Jesus answered him. @Arsenal A geographical history teacher asked me about the name of the Conqueror of Brazil and the King of Brazil and Gabriel Jesus answered him. https://t.co/cIzVsMXdAu

AJ🔴⚪️ @GoonerAJ98 @Arsenal We deserved that fully, Odegaard was out of this world @Arsenal We deserved that fully, Odegaard was out of this world ❤️🔴⚪️

Kim McCauley @lgbtqfc Zinedine Zidane once benched Martin Odegaard in favor of his own son who now plays for CF Fuenlabrada in the 3rd division of Spanish football Zinedine Zidane once benched Martin Odegaard in favor of his own son who now plays for CF Fuenlabrada in the 3rd division of Spanish football

Akinola @cal___eb They will indeed tire out at some point, but Arsenal are playing like champioms and I absolutely hate it. They will indeed tire out at some point, but Arsenal are playing like champioms and I absolutely hate it.

Joe @arsenaljoe_ That’s absolutely massive. First time this season we’ve faced that test and saw that this Arsenal team really has made a significant change, it can fight back from going behind, and it can then hold on at the end.



Ironically, possibly the most encouraging game so far? That’s absolutely massive. First time this season we’ve faced that test and saw that this Arsenal team really has made a significant change, it can fight back from going behind, and it can then hold on at the end. Ironically, possibly the most encouraging game so far?

Aadarsh @aadarshf1



That’s the way to do it!!



Top of the league THIS IS THE ARSENAL 🫶That’s the way to do it!!Top of the league THIS IS THE ARSENAL 🫶That’s the way to do it!!Top of the league 🔴🔥 https://t.co/YUqltD6R3M

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham.



12 points out of the first 4 games for Arteta and his team! FT: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham.12 points out of the first 4 games for Arteta and his team! https://t.co/LEN1nlpIur

Andy @Andy638517382 @premierleague @Arsenal Can’t believe how much Fulham bullied them, arsenal are so weak @premierleague @Arsenal Can’t believe how much Fulham bullied them, arsenal are so weak

KA @anwkho Fulham is very tricky.. Fulham is very tricky..

Arsenal show their mettle

Odegaard and co continue their winning streak

It was breezy for the Gunners prior to their clash against Fulham with easy wins over Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Bournemouth.

New signings Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko were flourishing and Arteta's side were playing with real togetherness.

A potential title challenge had been touted, but the Gunners were yet to truly be tested.

That was until they came up against Fulham in what was by far their most difficult challenge thus far.

The Gunners could have caved in having gone a goal down, but not the Arsenal under Arteta.

The Spaniard has transformed this side into fighters and they fought their way to a vital three points.

