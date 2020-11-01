Twitter explodes as Arsenal sink Manchester United at Old Trafford

Manchester United hosted Arsenal at Old Trafford in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the 2020-21 Premier League season. In what was a gritty encounter from start to finish, the Gunners recorded a morale-boosting 1-0 victory away from home in one of the biggest scalps of his managerial career.

Arsenal began the game strongly and took the game to Manchester United, as the rain continued to pelt down at Old Trafford. Mikel Arteta's decision to deploy Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey in central midfield paid dividends, with the latter in particular producing a stunning showing for the Gunners.

In a game of few chances, Bernd Leno made a decisive save to deny Mason Greenwood from close range, while the likes of Bukayo Saka and Willian also went score to scoring for Arsenal.

Arsenal edge out Manchester United in a tightly-contested affair

Arsenal and Manchester United went into the interval with the scores tied, as the Red Devils looked to be heading towards another stalemate at Old Trafford. In the second half, however, Arsenal broke the deadlock from the penalty spot.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally ended his barren run, as he calmly dispatched a penalty after Paul Pogba had brought down Hector Bellerin inside the box. Arsenal held on for a stunning victory, as they returned to winning ways after successive losses in the Premier League.

Here are the best tweets from a captivating encounter at Old Trafford.

don't remember this tie being this awful, this dreary before — No (@RootKanal) November 1, 2020

In all seriousness, considering the hype and price tag has there been a more disappointing transfer in PL history than Pogba? — Tommy (@TLister77) November 1, 2020

If we’re being honest Henderson is a better footballer than Pogba — Freya (@lfcfreya) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

Luckily Partey left Atletico, he used to always have these type of performances in the Madrid derby. — TC. (@totalcristiano) November 1, 2020

Jordan Henderson is 10000000000% better than Paul Pogba. — Football Threads 📊⚽ (@FootyThreads_) November 1, 2020

Pogba what an awful half get your head into the game I beg — Gabe (@UtdGabee) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

if this pogba disasterclass isn't reason enough to favor VDB next game, i don't know what is — No (@RootKanal) November 1, 2020

Lacazette is the funniest footballer I’ve ever seen — Dillon ॐ (@DilTee_) November 1, 2020

Manchester United conceding from a penalty is like the man that created guns getting shot by a gun. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

Alexandre Lacazette has made more tackles (4) than any other player on the pitch so far and the joint-most ball recoveries alongside Thomas Partey (8). — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 1, 2020

Only KdB is objectively better than Partey as a midfielder. — matt (@HaIeEndEra) November 1, 2020

Thomas Partey has been the best player on the pitch by some distance. Looking forward every time he gets the ball — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) November 1, 2020

Pogba isn’t on Partey’s level. — Pro Scout (@mediocentr0) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

Thomas Partey is a just a world class all action midfielder. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) November 1, 2020

Partey is everywhere ffs — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 1, 2020

United fans were comparing Partey and Fred when he’s not even better than Elneny 😭😭😭 — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) November 1, 2020

Willian lost possession more times (10) than any other player in the opening 15 minutes.



Luckily, Thomas Partey made the most ball recoveries (5) on the pitch in that time. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

Thomas Partey for Arsenal in the first half vs. Man Utd:



◉ Most passes (33)

◉ Most passes in the opp half (23)

◉ Most take-ons completed (3)

◉ Most ball recoveries (8)



Dominating the middle of the park. pic.twitter.com/EyfuhsTJvO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 1, 2020

YES BRING VDB ON FASTER, YOU NORWEGIAN DEPRESSION MERCHANT — No (@RootKanal) November 1, 2020

I’m a huge Paul Pogba fan and think he’s one of the world’s best midfielders at his best but his recent performances have been extremely impressive poor with extremely poor decision making on and off the ball. — TR (@TacticalRole) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

Thomas Partey and Gabriel, our 2 signings having absolute monsterclasses at Old Trafford that’s money well spent right there — 🇪🇷 (@AFC_KC) November 1, 2020

Just remembered they hammered some Fisherman 5-0 midweek so he's going nowhere pic.twitter.com/jXVJP9KnH9 — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) November 1, 2020

Holding and Gabriel both should have seen yellow twice. United can’t create shots against a mediocre Arsenal squad.



But Pogba will get all the blame. Hated, Adored, Never ignored - Paul Pogba. — ʀʏᴀɴ (@Utd_Ryan_) November 1, 2020

why was i even 0.5% excited about this match. ole is looking like a clueless buffoon in the PL at least. — No (@RootKanal) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

Gabriel unbelievable. 6 defensive actions in 30 seconds. — RG (@registability) November 1, 2020

Pogba needs to go back to being a super sub. Like manager, like player — Theresa’s Secret (@borgixprxdeli) November 1, 2020

Pogba, to be fair, personifies this modern Man United era: surprisingly expensive, should be capable of much more, but totally unreliable and inconsistent. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) November 1, 2020