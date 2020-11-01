Twitter explodes as Arsenal sink Manchester United at Old Trafford

Manchester United hosted Arsenal at Old Trafford in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the 2020-21 Premier League season. In what was a gritty encounter from start to finish, the Gunners recorded a morale-boosting 1-0 victory away from home in one of the biggest scalps of his managerial career.
Arsenal began the game strongly and took the game to Manchester United, as the rain continued to pelt down at Old Trafford. Mikel Arteta's decision to deploy Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey in central midfield paid dividends, with the latter in particular producing a stunning showing for the Gunners.
In a game of few chances, Bernd Leno made a decisive save to deny Mason Greenwood from close range, while the likes of Bukayo Saka and Willian also went score to scoring for Arsenal.
Arsenal edge out Manchester United in a tightly-contested affair
Arsenal and Manchester United went into the interval with the scores tied, as the Red Devils looked to be heading towards another stalemate at Old Trafford. In the second half, however, Arsenal broke the deadlock from the penalty spot.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally ended his barren run, as he calmly dispatched a penalty after Paul Pogba had brought down Hector Bellerin inside the box. Arsenal held on for a stunning victory, as they returned to winning ways after successive losses in the Premier League.
Here are the best tweets from a captivating encounter at Old Trafford.