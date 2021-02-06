Twitter explodes as Arsenal suffer damaging 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa

Arsenal's 2020-21 Premier League campaign went from bad to worse, as Aston Villa completed the league double over the Gunners with a deserved 1-0 victory at Villa Park earlier today. Lifelong Arsenal fan Ollie Watkins, who tormented Mikel Arteta's side in the reverse fixture with two goals in a 3-0 victory, got the solitary goal of the game in the second minute.

With club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench, Alexandre Lacazette continued to lead the line for Arsenal, while he was joined by Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe in attack.

Aston Villa remain Arsenal's bogey club

The Gunners failed to make their presence felt in the first half and were thwarted by a resolute Villa defense after the interval, as they away side finished on the wrong end of another embarrassing result.

January signing Martin Odegaard made another appearance for the club, but the Norwegian midfielder wasn't able to create a goalscoring chance for his side despite his best efforts.

Here are the best tweets from yet another Arsenal defeat this season.

i’m convinced the Premier League has an agenda against Arsenal 😭 — 𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 (@IeeSZN) February 6, 2021

Remember when Arsenal beat the likes of Chelsea, West Brom, Brighton, Newcastle and signed Odegaard and Arsenal fans thought they will qualify for UCL, win world cup, big brother & X factor. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 6, 2021

Odegaard looks a good player, nice weight of pass and makes himself available well. We were looking threatening once he came on, but bringing Willian on for Partey was not a good decision. That ruined everything. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 6, 2021

Maty Ryan's Arsenal debut in numbers.



Pass completion: 100%

Touches: 26

Successful passes: 12

Saves: 7



Not the result we wanted but an admiral performance nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/DUBVdMZvUA — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

Those first few minutes crucial against Villa. Thought we'd see more of a reaction after Wolves. Match of the day tonight 😐📺 @Arsenal — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 6, 2021

Arsenal have lost the same amount of Premier League games as Man Utd, Man City and Liverpool combined this season. pic.twitter.com/P2xtqRm09n — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 6, 2021

Arteta on decisions going against Arsenal: “It is what it is. But it’s not an excuse. Regardless of those decisions, we have to win that game.” — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

Willian should be the one playing with the U-23's, not Reiss Nelson. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 6, 2021

Arsene Wenger got Arsenal into the top four for 20 seasons in a row which is quite good when you think about it — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 6, 2021

Willian lost possession five times in his 16 minutes on pitch for Arsenal vs. Villa, as many times as Thomas Partey did in his 74 minutes on the field. pic.twitter.com/dCgVBZVO3n — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

The good news: Next Arsenal game is only after 8 days.😌 — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 6, 2021

Thomas Partey, who missed 6 games due to injury throughout his whole career before arriving at Arsenal, picked up his third injury of the season today. The Arsenal way. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 6, 2021

Emiliano Martinez has played against Arsenal twice this season:



Two wins.

Two clean sheets.

Two places ahead of them in the PL. pic.twitter.com/x4dZM1Gik7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2021

Very sloppy half by Arsenal. Slow and without urgency. Bring Odegaard at halftime or before 60th min. — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

Hugely frustrating. One early lapse so costly.



Had some chances, Odegaard late on the pick of the bunch, but neither Auba or Willian had any positive impact on the performance from the bench.



Villa very much a bogey side.



A week now to really take stock. — arseblog (@arseblog) February 6, 2021