Twitter explodes as Arsenal suffer damaging 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa

Arsenal's 2020-21 Premier League campaign went from bad to worse, as Aston Villa completed the league double over the Gunners with a deserved 1-0 victory at Villa Park earlier today. Lifelong Arsenal fan Ollie Watkins, who tormented Mikel Arteta's side in the reverse fixture with two goals in a 3-0 victory, got the solitary goal of the game in the second minute.
With club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench, Alexandre Lacazette continued to lead the line for Arsenal, while he was joined by Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe in attack.
Aston Villa remain Arsenal's bogey club
The Gunners failed to make their presence felt in the first half and were thwarted by a resolute Villa defense after the interval, as they away side finished on the wrong end of another embarrassing result.
January signing Martin Odegaard made another appearance for the club, but the Norwegian midfielder wasn't able to create a goalscoring chance for his side despite his best efforts.
