A 27th-minute strike from Aston Villa forward Trezeguet was enough to see Dean Smith's side over the line against in-form Arsenal at Villa Park.
In the relegation scrap, Villa knew nothing but three points would keep them in contention to secure their EPL status. To their credit, the organisation, focus and resilience throughout the game was commendable, as they went on to beat the North Londoners at home for the first time since 1998.
Meanwhile, Arsenal's away form went from bad to worse. They have now lost all three of their away games against newly promoted teams for the first time since 1989.
Even before the footballing action began, the Arsenal supporters found their way of voicing opinion through the famous plane that flies across stadiums with a message. This time it read, "Back Arteta, Kroenke out."
The Gunners controlled early possession in the game, forcing Villa to set deeper in their own box and try to enforce the breakaway. There was a lot of passing and patient build-up from them with little to show for in the final third.
Understandably, Arsenal looked shorn of ideas after the mammoth 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. Whether it was an apparent lack of sharpness or just the case of tired legs versus a side that had the extra few days of rest, Arsenal did not look up for it.
And Aston Villa took the lead through a well-struck volley from Trezeguet just before the half-hour mark. While one could see what the goal meant to Aston Villa, Arsenal only had themselves to blame for ball-watching.
Arsenal continued to maintain possession in the opposition half, but the lack of a penetrative edge against a well-stacked Villa outfit proved to be difficult as time wore on.
In the 73rd minute, Frederic Guilbert's stunning slide tackle on Kieran Tierney was a marvellous intervention, and his celebration seconds later summed up the intensity of the Villans on the night.
Arteta, being the proactive tactician he is, made three changes within the opening 15 minutes of the second-half. The proceedings however, were not affected.
Arsenal's shock defeat at Villa park underpinned their roller-coaster season. After impeccable victories against Manchester City and Liverpool, the Gunners were expected to come away with all three points.
The North London side's chances of featuring in Europe next season appears dimmer than ever, as they are now five points behind arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Aston Villa on the contrary, have all to play for on the final day.