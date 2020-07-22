A 27th-minute strike from Aston Villa forward Trezeguet was enough to see Dean Smith's side over the line against in-form Arsenal at Villa Park.

In the relegation scrap, Villa knew nothing but three points would keep them in contention to secure their EPL status. To their credit, the organisation, focus and resilience throughout the game was commendable, as they went on to beat the North Londoners at home for the first time since 1998.

Aston Villa end a 24-game winless streak vs Big Six clubs to move above the relegation zone! pic.twitter.com/G00uYcxWCT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Arsenal's away form went from bad to worse. They have now lost all three of their away games against newly promoted teams for the first time since 1989.

Aston Villa take all three points.#AVLARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 21, 2020

If anyone could follow up consecutive wins against Liverpool & Manchester City with a loss against Aston Villa it would undoubtedly be Arsenal. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 21, 2020

Tuesday: Lose to relegation-threatened Aston Villa 🙃 https://t.co/ccpqQetr3H — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 21, 2020

Bloody hell, Villa. Survival Sunday it is then. Dean Smith and the players have had their fair share of criticism this season but they all got it absolutely spot on here - never panicked and resisted the temptation to go gung-ho. Still all to play for #avfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 21, 2020

Even before the footballing action began, the Arsenal supporters found their way of voicing opinion through the famous plane that flies across stadiums with a message. This time it read, "Back Arteta, Kroenke out."

Arsenal fans flying this plane and banner over Villa Park.



Definitely paid for that before beating Liverpool and City. pic.twitter.com/x5NL1JyR3E — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 21, 2020

'Back Arteta - Kroenke out' is the uncomfirmed banner on the plane buzzing Villa vs Arsenal here at Villa Park. If so, I like it pic.twitter.com/zT5QwmNhU8 — Layth (@laythy29) July 21, 2020

The Gunners controlled early possession in the game, forcing Villa to set deeper in their own box and try to enforce the breakaway. There was a lot of passing and patient build-up from them with little to show for in the final third.

Understandably, Arsenal looked shorn of ideas after the mammoth 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. Whether it was an apparent lack of sharpness or just the case of tired legs versus a side that had the extra few days of rest, Arsenal did not look up for it.

Almost feels like it's the first time we worked the ball into the box in this game #AVLARS — Krishna Eluri (@krishna_eluri) July 21, 2020

Why are we wasting a position with @EddieNketiah9 on the wing when Pepe is so much better? He’s contributed goals and assists and he’s quick and tricky. Give him more chances to prove himself @Arsenal #AVLARS — Darren Larner (@DarrenLarner93) July 21, 2020

Arsenal didn’t have a single shot on target in the first half vs. Aston Villa, who have conceded 66 goals in the league so far.



Need to improve in the second half. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nMPrC99pZZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 21, 2020

arsenal midfield highlights from first half pic.twitter.com/KqMdwIxJA9 — Indian Gooner (@Ozil_and_pepe) July 21, 2020

And Aston Villa took the lead through a well-struck volley from Trezeguet just before the half-hour mark. While one could see what the goal meant to Aston Villa, Arsenal only had themselves to blame for ball-watching.

Beat Liverpool.

Beat City.



Down 1-0 to relegation battlers Villa: pic.twitter.com/vy2dQdYyj1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 21, 2020

The proud reclaiming of 8th place not looking too hot right now...#AVLARS #AFC pic.twitter.com/ZT0NWY0uOg — Clock End Nostalgic (@HerbertsClock) July 21, 2020

13 - Arsenal's 0-1 deficit at half-time against Aston Villa is the 13th game this season they have found themselves behind at the interval, now the joint-most in a single season for the Gunners alongside 1994-95, a campaign in which they went on to finish 12th. Flat. #AVLARS pic.twitter.com/RR2R69a4qk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 21, 2020

Aston Villa's last three Premier League goals at home:



⚽️ Trézéguet

⚽️ Trézéguet

⚽️ Trézéguet



They are out of the relegation zone as it stands. 👀 pic.twitter.com/a2NBXdMmw5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 21, 2020

HALF-TIME Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal



As it stands Aston Villa are out of the bottom three thanks to Trezeguet's stunning strike#AVLARS pic.twitter.com/MH6HrJNemJ — Premier League (@premierleague) July 21, 2020

Trezeguet for Aston Villa in the past couple of games pic.twitter.com/dfQMOvakEJ — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) July 21, 2020

Arsenal continued to maintain possession in the opposition half, but the lack of a penetrative edge against a well-stacked Villa outfit proved to be difficult as time wore on.

In the 73rd minute, Frederic Guilbert's stunning slide tackle on Kieran Tierney was a marvellous intervention, and his celebration seconds later summed up the intensity of the Villans on the night.

Arteta, being the proactive tactician he is, made three changes within the opening 15 minutes of the second-half. The proceedings however, were not affected.

You can clearly see why Arsenal are in for Partey. When you take Xhaka or Ceballos out of the team we lose ball progression in the midfield. You cannot rely just on a Xhaka-Ceballos pivot for the whole season. We definitely need another player there. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) July 21, 2020

Arsenal haven’t had a shot on target against 18th placed Aston Villa. — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) July 21, 2020

Ceballos only player trying to make something happen and progress the ball into more promising areas. Its been too safe from everyone else. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) July 21, 2020

Arsenal's shock defeat at Villa park underpinned their roller-coaster season. After impeccable victories against Manchester City and Liverpool, the Gunners were expected to come away with all three points.

The North London side's chances of featuring in Europe next season appears dimmer than ever, as they are now five points behind arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa on the contrary, have all to play for on the final day.

Enormous win and fabulous effort from @AVFCOfficial. Out of the bottom 3 with one game to go. Bums could not be squeakier going into the last day. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 21, 2020

Aubameyang deserves to play for a top 6 side not a mid-table team 🤷🏽‍♂️. Hope he gets his move #AVLARS pic.twitter.com/Y8rCTyucOi — Superdan (@UNITEDSlporter) July 21, 2020

This is the 2020 version of beating Bayern, then losing to Sheffield Wednesday. — Shaun (@ArsenalReviewed) July 21, 2020

Aston Villa haven't beaten Arsenal at home since 1998.



The 17 game run could be coming to an end at the most crucial of times...



Follow 🖥️ https://t.co/tQBrLmDwKk

Listen 📻 https://t.co/BgP00fe396#AVLARS #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/vOemKET9TF — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 21, 2020