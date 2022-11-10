Twitter explodes as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are eliminated from Carabao Cup by lower-ranked opposition 

Twitter exploded as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were eliminated in the third round of the EFL Cup by lower-ranked opposition on Wednesday, November 9.
The Premier League table-toppers Gunners suffered a devastating 3-1 home defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, who are sixth in the league. Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side in the 20th minute of the game.
However, Danny Welbeck brought Roberto De Zerbi's side level from the penalty spot seven minutes later. Kaoru Mitoma put the visitors ahead in the 58th minute. Tariq Lamptey added another in the 71st minute.
Brighton have now handed two different London sides devastating losses in a short span of time. They defeated Chelsea 4-1 at home on October 29 in the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat away from home against Nottingham Forest, who are languishing in the bottom spot in the league. Renan Lodi gave the hosts the lead in the 50th minute and former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard added the second seven minutes later.
Forest were reduced to 10 men as Orel Mangala was given marching orders in the 75th minute. However, Antonio Conte's side couldn't capitalize on the advantage and crashed out.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from fans after Arsenal and Tottenham's defeats:
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says the team still has a lot to improve on
Arsenal have been spectacular in the Premier League so far this season, picking up 34 points from 13 games with 11 wins. However, club captain Martin Odegaard believes the team still has a lot to improve on as he wrote in his recent column (via arsenal.com):
"It’s still very early in the season, but it’s nice to see our name at the top of the table. It’s nothing yet though, there are some very good teams around us and we’re going to stay calm, keep working hard and keep on improving. We have only played 13 matches in the Premier League. We know there’s still a lot we can improve on, and we’re working on that, and hopefully we will get better and keep it going."
Odegaard added:
"Momentum is important too and that’s another reason why tonight’s game against Brighton is vital too. It’s in another competition but we want to fight for everything. So we’re only looking at it as another important game for us. I don’t know but maybe there will be some changes in the team – even if there is, I think everyone is ready to play. Whoever is called upon will give everything because we are ready as a unit to play all the games."
Arsenal will return to action on November 12 as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers away in what will be their last game before the FIFA World Cup.
