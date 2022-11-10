Twitter explodes as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are eliminated from Carabao Cup by lower-ranked opposition 

Twitter exploded as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were eliminated in the third round of the EFL Cup by lower-ranked opposition on Wednesday, November 9.

The Premier League table-toppers Gunners suffered a devastating 3-1 home defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, who are sixth in the league. Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side in the 20th minute of the game.

However, Danny Welbeck brought Roberto De Zerbi's side level from the penalty spot seven minutes later. Kaoru Mitoma put the visitors ahead in the 58th minute. Tariq Lamptey added another in the 71st minute.

Brighton have now handed two different London sides devastating losses in a short span of time. They defeated Chelsea 4-1 at home on October 29 in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat away from home against Nottingham Forest, who are languishing in the bottom spot in the league. Renan Lodi gave the hosts the lead in the 50th minute and former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard added the second seven minutes later.

Forest were reduced to 10 men as Orel Mangala was given marching orders in the 75th minute. However, Antonio Conte's side couldn't capitalize on the advantage and crashed out.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from fans after Arsenal and Tottenham's defeats:

Hardy @UTDHardy Arsenal bottling a lead, Tottenham losing to mid clubs and Chelsea back to being trophy-less club with no money Arsenal bottling a lead, Tottenham losing to mid clubs and Chelsea back to being trophy-less club with no money https://t.co/U3Kx9A56Dp

Trey @UTDTrey Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea all getting knocked out on the same night Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea all getting knocked out on the same night https://t.co/XGNQV1JCcQ

Arsenal @Arsenal



1-3 (71) Goal for Brighton. Scored by Lamptey1-3(71) Goal for Brighton. Scored by Lamptey🔴 1-3 🔵 (71)

P™ @SemperFiArsenal Arsenal fans trying to find a stream right now Arsenal fans trying to find a stream right now https://t.co/dxBSilajUV

George Addo Jnr @addojunr Tariq Lamptey scores his first goal of the season against Arsenal. Tariq Lamptey scores his first goal of the season against Arsenal. 🇬🇭 Tariq Lamptey scores his first goal of the season against Arsenal.✔ https://t.co/SDNYtaQnHg

🇨🇩 (Munch) @osowxvyy Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal are all getting eliminated in the 3rd round Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal are all getting eliminated in the 3rd round 😭😭

B/R Football @brfootball Tottenham are losing 2-0 to Nottingham Forest in the League Cup Tottenham are losing 2-0 to Nottingham Forest in the League Cup 😭 https://t.co/q9Rvgarel4

FootballFlagsUK @FootballFlagsUK As a reminder, Tottenham are on their longest trophyless run for over 70 years As a reminder, Tottenham are on their longest trophyless run for over 70 years https://t.co/6PvgD7LCAs

Kieran @Kieran4002 @SpursOfficial How do you lose to Nottingham forest. Small club @SpursOfficial How do you lose to Nottingham forest. Small club😂

Kanefromthelane @kanefromthelane Chelsea are out

Arsenal are out

Liverpool are drawing

Newcastle are drawing



Maybe, just maybe this ridiculous schedule is too much for all the teams with 2/3 games per week Chelsea are out Arsenal are out Liverpool are drawing Newcastle are drawing Maybe, just maybe this ridiculous schedule is too much for all the teams with 2/3 games per week

TravisJPN @ 🇰🇷 @travissmithJP I can't believe I stayed up till 7am in Korea to watch @SpursOfficial play like that. It's like they didn't want it. I know we are better than this. Just a terrible feeling to lose sleep for a team and have to watch this kinda performance I can't believe I stayed up till 7am in Korea to watch @SpursOfficial play like that. It's like they didn't want it. I know we are better than this. Just a terrible feeling to lose sleep for a team and have to watch this kinda performance

Latest at the Lane @dazzybedz Spurs players are to shit scared to put in 100% effort, they worried they get injured for the world cup. This has been the case for over 2 months now. Spurs players are to shit scared to put in 100% effort, they worried they get injured for the world cup. This has been the case for over 2 months now.

Benjamin Gerdes @benfgerdes @SpursOfficial we need to be honest -- this is good based on the squad we have -- we don't have the depth to compete in EPL, CL and these cups @SpursOfficial we need to be honest -- this is good based on the squad we have -- we don't have the depth to compete in EPL, CL and these cups

Squawka @Squawka

◎ Chelsea

◎ Arsenal

◎ Crystal Palace

◎ Tottenham Hotspur

◎ Brentford

◎ West Ham



Every single London Premier League side has been knocked out of the Carabao Cup. ◎ Fulham◎ Chelsea◎ Arsenal◎ Crystal Palace◎ Tottenham Hotspur◎ Brentford◎ West HamEvery single London Premier League side has been knocked out of the Carabao Cup. ◎ Fulham ◎ Chelsea◎ Arsenal◎ Crystal Palace◎ Tottenham Hotspur◎ Brentford◎ West HamEvery single London Premier League side has been knocked out of the Carabao Cup. 😳

OffdutyCOP👮‍♂️𓃵 @Lazydudez Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham all out @ManUtd abeg nah God i day take beg una abeg Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham all out @ManUtd abeg nah God i day take beg una abeg

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Arsenal 1-3 Brighton

Man City 2-0 Chelsea



London clubs down bad in the Carabao Cup Nottingham Forest 2-0 TottenhamArsenal 1-3 BrightonMan City 2-0 ChelseaLondon clubs down bad in the Carabao Cup Nottingham Forest 2-0 TottenhamArsenal 1-3 BrightonMan City 2-0 ChelseaLondon clubs down bad in the Carabao Cup 😬 https://t.co/hw3dXHxsje

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Arsenal

Tottenham

Chelsea

West Ham

Crystal Palace

Brentford

Fulham

Millwall

QPR

Leyton Orient

Charlton



League One Charlton are the only London club left the Carabao Cup ArsenalTottenhamChelseaWest HamCrystal PalaceBrentfordFulhamMillwallQPRLeyton OrientCharltonLeague One Charlton are the only London club left the Carabao Cup ❌ Arsenal❌ Tottenham❌ Chelsea❌ West Ham❌ Crystal Palace❌ Brentford❌ Fulham❌ Millwall❌ QPR❌ Leyton Orient✅ CharltonLeague One Charlton are the only London club left the Carabao Cup

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo North London is r̵e̵d̵ ̵w̵h̵i̵t̵e̵ OUT of the Carabao Cup as Arsenal and Tottenham both fall in the third round. North London is r̵e̵d̵ ̵w̵h̵i̵t̵e̵ OUT of the Carabao Cup as Arsenal and Tottenham both fall in the third round. 😳 https://t.co/UHq7tOAYuw

𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐥𝐊 🌴 @TheMahleek Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are now in ondon cos they took the L Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are now in ondon cos they took the L 😭😭

DAZN Football @DAZNFootball Arsenal and Tottenham KNOCKED OUT of the EFL Cup Arsenal and Tottenham KNOCKED OUT of the EFL Cup 😳 https://t.co/m0qUjPM7Ex

mufcmpb @mufcMPB



Manchester United face Aston Villa tomorrow night in the cup. Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham have all been knocked out of the Carabao Cup tonightManchester United face Aston Villa tomorrow night in the cup. Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham have all been knocked out of the Carabao Cup tonight ❌👋Manchester United face Aston Villa tomorrow night in the cup.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says the team still has a lot to improve on

Arsenal captain Martin odegaard

Arsenal have been spectacular in the Premier League so far this season, picking up 34 points from 13 games with 11 wins. However, club captain Martin Odegaard believes the team still has a lot to improve on as he wrote in his recent column (via arsenal.com):

"It’s still very early in the season, but it’s nice to see our name at the top of the table. It’s nothing yet though, there are some very good teams around us and we’re going to stay calm, keep working hard and keep on improving. We have only played 13 matches in the Premier League. We know there’s still a lot we can improve on, and we’re working on that, and hopefully we will get better and keep it going."

Odegaard added:

"Momentum is important too and that’s another reason why tonight’s game against Brighton is vital too. It’s in another competition but we want to fight for everything. So we’re only looking at it as another important game for us. I don’t know but maybe there will be some changes in the team – even if there is, I think everyone is ready to play. Whoever is called upon will give everything because we are ready as a unit to play all the games."

Arsenal will return to action on November 12 as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers away in what will be their last game before the FIFA World Cup.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes